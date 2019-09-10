Mit Control haben die Max-Payne- und Alan-Wake-Macher von Remedy unlängst ihr neuestes Werk ins Rennen geschickt. Dieser hatte allerdings mit allerhand Problemen zu kämpfen. Wie versprochen hilft man deshalb nun mit einem ersten Update nach.
Kurz nach dem Release von Control war die Kritik groß, denn das paranormale Actionspiel von Remedy Entertainment hatte mit allerhand Performance- und Fortschrittsproblemen zu kämpfen. Auf der regulären PS4 und Xbox One war das Spiel mit nur 10 fps phasenweise unspielbar - der Zorn der Spieler war also gleichermaßen berechtigt und verständlich.
Remedy entschuldigte sich kurz darauf in einem Statement und versprach, sich der Performance des Spiels anzunehmen und schnellstmöglichst ein Update nachzuliefern. Eben jener erster Patch wurde nun veröffentlicht - zumindest schon einmal für die PlayStation 4. Spieler auf PC und Xbox One müssen sich noch kurze Zeit gedulden, das Update wurde aber auch hier bereits eingeschickt und wartet nur noch auf die Freigabe.
In Sachen Performance verspricht Remedy mit dem Update spürbare Stabilitätsverbesserungen und Optimierungen der Framerate auf allen unterstützten Plattformen. Zudem wurden allerhand Fehler in Sachen Spielfortschritt angegangen und auch einige Sound- und UI-Bugfixes sind an Bord.
Unser Control Review könnt ihr bei Interesse hier noch einmal nachlesen. Die kompletten Patch-Notes folgen nach dem Trailer.
General
- Bug and crash fixes to missions, combat and overall game play
- Fixed multiple issues with the PC launcher related to DX11/DX12 crashes
Performance
- Improved title stability on all platforms
- Improved general frame-rate performance through optimisations made to multiple systems and content
UI
- Improved map loading times (map will no longer tease information)
- Motion Blur On/Off toggle added to Options menu
- Film Grain On/Off toggle added to Options menu
- Fixed incorrect UI behaviour on ultra-wide monitors (PC)
- Fixed multiple issues when incorrect subtitles are shown for multiple languages
- Fixed issue when the game centers the aim on Jesse’s head
- Fixed multiple UI related issues
Progression
- Fixed an issue when player could not acquire ‘Pierce Charging Efficiency’ and ‘Spin Grouping Efficiency’ upgrade
- Fixed issue when Crafting Charge and personal Mods would not give the Weapon/Mod but take the materials (Sorry. The Board was greedy)
- Fixed issue that prevented players activating the Pierce weapon form upgrade
- Fixed issue when Jesse is unable to cleanse the ‘Transit Corridor South’ Control point upon returning from Prime Candidate Program area in the mission The Face of the Enemy
- Fixed an issue when Heptonstall would not spawn during certain story missions in the “Old Friends” side-mission (still looking for his buddy Remus)
- Fixed issue when Hiss Barrier remains in the Directorial Override mission’s Control Room if the player dies during the binding cut scene
Sound
- Fixed issue when certain licensed music tracks play after enabling the ‘Mute Copyrighted Tracks’ option
- Fixed and issue when audio is out of sync in the Dr Darling videos (PS4)
Misc
- Fixed issue with the Charge weapon forms erroneous blast radius causing (way) too much visual damage to the environments
- Fixed an issue where game would stall when completing a story mission and unlocking a trophy (PS4)
