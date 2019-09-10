Mit Control haben die Max-Payne- und Alan-Wake-Macher von Remedy unlängst ihr neuestes Werk ins Rennen geschickt. Dieser hatte allerdings mit allerhand Problemen zu kämpfen. Wie versprochen hilft man deshalb nun mit einem ersten Update nach.

Kurz nach dem Release von Control war die Kritik groß, denn das paranormale Actionspiel von Remedy Entertainment hatte mit allerhand Performance- und Fortschrittsproblemen zu kämpfen. Auf der regulären PS4 und Xbox One war das Spiel mit nur 10 fps phasenweise unspielbar - der Zorn der Spieler war also gleichermaßen berechtigt und verständlich.

Remedy entschuldigte sich kurz darauf in einem Statement und versprach, sich der Performance des Spiels anzunehmen und schnellstmöglichst ein Update nachzuliefern. Eben jener erster Patch wurde nun veröffentlicht - zumindest schon einmal für die PlayStation 4. Spieler auf PC und Xbox One müssen sich noch kurze Zeit gedulden, das Update wurde aber auch hier bereits eingeschickt und wartet nur noch auf die Freigabe.

In Sachen Performance verspricht Remedy mit dem Update spürbare Stabilitätsverbesserungen und Optimierungen der Framerate auf allen unterstützten Plattformen. Zudem wurden allerhand Fehler in Sachen Spielfortschritt angegangen und auch einige Sound- und UI-Bugfixes sind an Bord.

Unser Control Review könnt ihr bei Interesse hier noch einmal nachlesen. Die kompletten Patch-Notes folgen nach dem Trailer.

Spiel-des-Jahres-Kandidat? - Alles zu Control im Video Ist Control ein Spiel-des-Jahres-Kandidat? Was das neue Spiel von Remedy so besonders und vor allem gut macht, sagen wir euch in diesem Video.

General

Bug and crash fixes to missions, combat and overall game play

Fixed multiple issues with the PC launcher related to DX11/DX12 crashes

Performance

Improved title stability on all platforms

Improved general frame-rate performance through optimisations made to multiple systems and content

UI

Improved map loading times (map will no longer tease information)

Motion Blur On/Off toggle added to Options menu

Film Grain On/Off toggle added to Options menu

Fixed incorrect UI behaviour on ultra-wide monitors (PC)

Fixed multiple issues when incorrect subtitles are shown for multiple languages

Fixed issue when the game centers the aim on Jesse’s head

Fixed multiple UI related issues

Progression

Fixed an issue when player could not acquire ‘Pierce Charging Efficiency’ and ‘Spin Grouping Efficiency’ upgrade

Fixed issue when Crafting Charge and personal Mods would not give the Weapon/Mod but take the materials (Sorry. The Board was greedy)

Fixed issue that prevented players activating the Pierce weapon form upgrade

Fixed issue when Jesse is unable to cleanse the ‘Transit Corridor South’ Control point upon returning from Prime Candidate Program area in the mission The Face of the Enemy

Fixed an issue when Heptonstall would not spawn during certain story missions in the “Old Friends” side-mission (still looking for his buddy Remus)

Fixed issue when Hiss Barrier remains in the Directorial Override mission’s Control Room if the player dies during the binding cut scene

Sound

Fixed issue when certain licensed music tracks play after enabling the ‘Mute Copyrighted Tracks’ option

Fixed and issue when audio is out of sync in the Dr Darling videos (PS4)

Misc