Treyarch hat nach einer entsprechenden Vorankündigung ein erstes Update zum in der vergangenen Woche veröffentlichten Shooter Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII veröffentlicht. Dieses bringt eine Änderung der Spielerzahl im Battle-Royale-Modus Blackout mit sich.

Über Nacht hat Treyarch dem aktuellen Shooter Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII ein erstes Update spendiert, das diverse Änderungen mit sich bringt. Darüber hinaus werden einige Absturzursachen insbesondere auf dem PC behoben, so dass der Blockbuster nun insgesamt stabiler laufen sollte.

Das am 16. Oktober veröffentlichte Spiel-Update konzentriert sich vor allen Dingen auch auf die Online-Spielerfahrung im Battle-Royale-Bereich, sprich den Blackout-Modus. Dieser hatte zum Verkaufsstart ja maximal 88 Spieler im Duos-Modus ermöglicht, also in Zweier-Teams, dagegen aber 100 Spieler im Quads-Modus, also in Vierer-Teams.

Durch das neue Update hat sich das nun umgekehrt. In Duos werden ab sofort 100 Spieler unterstützt, in Quads nur noch 88. Treyarch lotet dabei weiter die Stabilität der Server und des Spiels aus und will die Netzwerkprobleme im Quads-Modus näher ergründen. Daher wurde die Spielerzahl dort vermutlich nun erst einmal abgesenkt. Wie es sich diesbezüglich dann in Zukunft verhalten wird, bleibt abzuwarten, Treyarch will aber Feedback auch weiter einbeziehen.

In TDM-Playlists werden nun Gruppen aus sechs Spielern ebenfalls unterstützt, was vorher nicht der Fall war. Dazu gibt es - wie angesprochen - allerhand Fehlerbehebungen was Absturzursachen betrifft. Das komplette Patch-Log gibt es anbei für euch.

General

General stability improvements and crash fixes.

The Featured playlist tiles for Multiplayer and Blackout have changed. This is part of the regular rotation of Featured playlists – more details to come on how Featured playlists will work in Black Ops 4 in a separate update.

Blackout

100-Players Duos is now the Featured playlist for Blackout.

Quads playlist is now 88 maximum players. We’re continuing to update various game settings to ensure the best experience for all players across all platforms and modes.

Multiplayer

TDM playlist now supports parties of 6 (was previously 5).

Featured playlist changed to Heist.

Custom Search and Destroy games will now correctly conclude after one team wins 6 rounds total, fixing an issue where custom games previously ended at round 7.

Addressed a crash caused by earning multiple Medals in a match.

Zombies

Addressed a UI error caused by losing Internet connection in split screen.

Addressed an issue that caused Hellhounds to exhibit some very… un-doglike behavior.

Miscellaneous

“Object View Distance” setting now properly renders objects further on “High” than on “Low” in Blackout.

Stability improvements (PC)

Fixed a crash occurring during initial boot of the game for some users.

Fixed a crash when disconnecting from a Blackout match.

Fixed a crash occurring when multiple windows were broken simultaneously in a Blackout match.

Fixed a crash when browsing unlockable Items.

Fixed crashes occurring when changing texture quality.

Improved handling of “Out of Memory” errors.