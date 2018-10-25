Treyarch schraubt in jeder Hinsicht weiter am aktuellen Shooter Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII. Nach einigen technischen Optimierungen hat man sich nun dem Balancing im Blackout-Modus gewidmet.

Die Entwickler von Treyarch haben ihrem aktuellen Shooter Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII schon wieder ein neues Update spendiert. Dieses ging über Nacht live und bringt erste Balancing-Änderungen für den Battle-Royale-Modus Blackout mit sich.

Auf allen Plattformen - sprich: PC, PS4 und Xbox One - ist nun die 9-Bang-Granate nicht mehr so stark wie noch zuvor. Spieler fanden schnell heraus, wie mächtig das Item in Battle-Royale-Matches sein kann und warfen damit häufig und ziellos um sich. Diesem Vorgehen will Treyarch nun einen Riegel vorschieben.

Wie auch die Cluster-Granate könnt ihr von der 9-Bang künftig nur noch jeweils eine im Inventar haben - bisher konnte man maximal zwei Exemplare mitführen. Die 9-Bang soll damit künftig gezielter eingesetzt werden, was im Übrigen auch auf das Timing und das Zielen zutrifft. Insgesamt wurde die Zeitspanne vom Werfen bis zur Explosion der Granate erhöht, so dass sich diese nicht mehr auf die Schnelle werfen lassen soll.

Daneben gibt es noch weitere Balancing-Änderungen sowie Stabilitätsverbesserungen in allen Modi. Das komplette Patch-Log könnt ihr euch im Folgenden zu Gemüte führen.

General

Resolved an issue where the incorrect animation played after a match in which the player did not rank up.

General stability improvements across Multiplayer, Blackout, and Zombies.

Multiplayer

Increased Thresher fire rate and projectile speed.

Increased Sniper’s Nest fire rate and duration.

Slightly reduced Acoustic Sensor detection range.

Fixed an exploit on Morocco where the player could end up under the map.

Resolved an issue where Reactive Camos were not appearing correctly in Create-a-Class.

Updated unlock requirement text for the MX9 Reactive Camo.

Long playlist names now display properly on the Multiplayer menu.

Blackout

Reduced inventory stack size for 9-Bang and Cluster Grenade from 2 to 1.

Increased charge time for 9-Bang.

Increased fuse time before detonation for 9-Bang.

Reduced Dead Silence duration to 120 seconds to match Awareness.

Resolved an issue where Multiplayer Custom Games were not working properly after leaving a Blackout match and opening a custom Multiplayer lobby.

PC

Zombies: resolved an issue that caused the neon numbers in Blood of the Dead to disappear when Model Quality was set to Low.

Blackout: resolved an issue that enabled players to start with 200 Health if a Trauma Kit was used as a Blackout match was starting.