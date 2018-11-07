Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII

Nachdem sich Treyarch im letzten Update zu Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII vor allen Dingen auf den Multiplayer-Modus konzentriert hat, steht dieses Mal der Blackout-Modus im Fokus.

Der Battle-Royale-Modus Blackout in Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII erhält im aktuellen Update zum Shooter seitens Treyarch einige tiefgründigere Änderungen spendiert. Unter anderem wurde im Modus zum ersten Mal überhaupt das Blightfather-Event aktiviert. Dabei erscheint der gleichnamige Zombies-Bossgegner aus Karte 9 nun auf der Blackout-Karte, so wie das schon im Rahmen der Beta einige Male der Fall war.

Der Bossgegner spawnt auf dem Friedhof südlich von Asylum, nämlich an der dortigen Markierung mit einem roten Lichtstrahl. Blightfather ist durchaus eine Herausforderung, doch wird er bezwungen, dann lässt der Gegner auch wertvolle Beute und Belohnungen für den weiteren Spielverlauf fallen. Der Boss kann sowohl in Solos, Duos als auch Quads auf allen Plattformen erscheinen. Zudem sind auch Charakter-Missionen für die Zombies-Ether-Helden Bruno, Diego, Scarlett und Shaw gestartet.

Was das Thema Balancing betrifft, so sticht im Patch-Log eine Änderung besonders ins Auge: die 9-Bang wurde nun komplett aus dem Blackout-Modus entfernt. Nachdem das Item zuvor bereits generft worden war, hat man sich bei Treyarch nun dazu entschieden, dieses vorübergehend komplett aus dem Spiel zu nehmen, bis man sich des genauen Platzes in der Spielmechanik beim Entwickler bewusst geworden ist. Zur Kompensation lässt sich doe Concussion Grenade nun weiter warfen als bisher und lässt sich zweifach stapeln.

Alle Änderungen im Update im Überblick:

Blackout

Playlist updates

Blightfather added to all playlists.

100-Player Quads added to the Featured playlist.

Maximum players in Solo and Duos playlists changed to 88.

Character missions

Zombies Chaos Storyline Character Missions now available (Bruno, Diego, Scarlett, and Shaw).

Increased drop rates of Character Mission items.

Blackout weapon balance

Spitfire

Reduced recoil.

Rampart 17

Reduced ADS sway.

Reduced recoil.

Auger DMR

Increased re-center speed. We slowed down the re-center due to high performance in our Blackout beta, but have seen the AUGER slightly underperform since release.

Slightly increased muzzle velocity. This should make for more predictable shots when firing at a moving target within the Auger’s intended ranges.

Swordfish

Tightened the spread pattern. This should allow more shots to land on target at range.

Titan

Increased re-center speed.

Reduced re-center pattern offsets for more predictable recoil.

VKM 750

Increased re-center speed.

Reduced re-center pattern offsets.

Hades

Increased re-center speed.

Reduced re-center pattern offsets.

9-Bang

Removed the 9-Bang from Blackout while we evaluate its place in the gameplay loop.

Concussion grenade

Increased throw distance.

Increased stack count to 2.

Multiplayer

Playlist updates

Added Team Tactical Moshpit to Featured Playlist (3v3 TDM, Kill Confirmed, and Search & Destroy).

Added Mercenary Chaos Moshpit to Featured category (6v6 TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint, no parties allowed).

Added Mercenary Hardcore Moshpit to Featured category (Hardcore TDM, Domination, and Kill Confirmed, no parties allowed).

Gun Game and Control now in Featured category.

Gameplay

Resolved an exploit in Search & Destroy where players could change classes after the start of a round to regain Scorestreak progress from the previous round before death.

Resolved an issue in Heist where navigating the Buy Menu with the d-pad could display the description for the previously highlighted item.

Resolved an issue where meleeing friendly Razor Wire in Hardcore game modes would damage players, potentially causing the player who placed the Razor Wire to be kicked for friendly fire.

Miscellaneous

Corrected the description for “Fast Reflexes” Challenge to inform players of requirement to get 5 EKIA in a game shortly after switching weapons with Dexterity, Overkill, and Laser Sight.

Zombies

Stability

Resolved 2 specific crashes in the IX Main Quest.

Resolved a crash related to banner challenges in IX.

Resolved a crash that occurred when the Shield broke while the player had the Victorious Tortoise Perk active.

Gameplay

Resolved an issue where players could end up in a permanently downed state if they are revived as a self-revive is being completed.

Resolved an issue where picking up the Max Ammo power-up while Bandolier is active did not give additional ammo if the weapon was at its normal Max Ammo capacity.

Miscellaneous

Resolved UI issues caused by opening the Paintshop after personalizing a weapon in the Armory.

Resolved an issue where players could equip Talismans in Local Play.

Changed Aftertaste Elixir description to reflect its 5-minute duration.

Changed Arsenal Accelerator Elixir description to reflect its 2-minute duration.

Resolved an issue where level-restricted Challenges could be locked again after Prestiging.

PC only

Added Audio Presets to Options.

Resolved an issue where the rotation icon would appear when highlighting any items in the Black Market.

Resolved an issue where players would be forcefully defeated when using the Fast Travel from Transverse Tunnel to reach the Cafeteria before opening its door in Blood of the Dead.

Resolved an issue where Warpaints could not be removed after being applied.