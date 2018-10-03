In einem neuen Artikel auf der offiziellen Webseite hat Electronic Arts eine Übersicht über alle in Battlefield V enthaltenen Waffen, Fahrzeuge und Gadgets veröffentlicht. Dabei wird klar: Nicht alle aus dem Zweiten Weltkrieg bekannten Waffen sind mit von der Partie.

Zum Launch wird das neue Battlefield V ein breites Angebot an Waffen, Fahrzeugen und sonstigen Gegenständen zu bieten haben, wie der weiter unten folgenden offiziellen Liste von Entwickler DICE und Publisher Electronic Arts zu entnehmen ist. Es sind aber eben auch längst nicht alle der bekanntesten Waffen aus dem Zweiten Weltkrieg an Bord.

Wie Fans bereits feststellen mussten, fehlen zwei der ikonischsten Waffen aus dieser Zeitepoche: die BAR M1918 und die M1 Garand. Der Grund dafür liegt jedoch auch auf der Hand: Zum Release wird man sich in Battlefield V auf die britischen und die deutschen Streitmächte fokussieren. Weitere Nationen, die am Zweiten Weltkrieg beteiligt waren, sollen erst in zukünftigen Updates folgen, dann vermutlich auch die Amerikaner. Es ist zu erwarten, dass spätestens dann auch die beigen oben genannten Waffen nachgeliefert werden.

Mit dabei sind hingegen 30 Primärwaffen aus verschiedenen Kategorien, sieben Sidearms und neun Nahkampfwaffen sowie satte 24 Fahrzeuge. Die nachfolgende Liste gewährt einen Überblick; entsprechendes Bildmaterial findet ihr in der beigefügten Galerie.

Die 30 Primärwaffen zum Launch - samt der englischsprachigen Original-Beschreibung - im Überblick:

Assault Rifles

StG 44 – Considered by many to be the first real assault rifle. It combines a high rate of fire with good accuracy and stopping power.

Sturmgewehr 1-5 – The selective-fire variant of the Gewehr 1-5 semi-automatic rifle.

M1907 SF - Similar to the M1 carbine, only heavier and more powerful.

Semi-Automatic Rifles

Selbstlader 1916 – An early German semi-automatic rifle whose sensitivity to field conditions made it more popular with the German air force than its army. Only 1000 were ever made.

Gewehr 43 – A rifle so sturdy it can be used as a ladder rung if needed.

Gewehr 1-5 – A semi-automatic rifle that used the same detachable magazine as the StG 44.

M1A1 Carbine – Very fast firing Semi Auto with a rather weak bullet. Best used within 50 meters.

Turner SMLE – Fires faster than the Gewehr 43 but has a weaker bullet at range.

Bolt-Action Rifles

Gewehr M95/30 – This rifle’s origins date back to the late 19th century and saw heavy use in World War 1 by the Austro-Hungarian Army.

Krag-Jörgensen - A rifle dating back to the late 19th century, with a special type of integral magazine which loaded from the side rather than the top.

Lee-Enfield No. 4 Mk l - Very fast firing sniper rifle. Its bullet is significantly slower than that of the Kar98k, making it preferable for medium range.

Kar98k - The most common bolt-action rifle in the German army.

Self-Loading Rifles

Model 8 – Created in 1900. US hunters and some police units would use it, but it was never formally adopted by the US Army.

ZH-29 - A hard-hitting self-loading rifle that can kill with only two hits.

RSC - By repurposing parts from the Lebel rifle it was designed to replace, the RSC was cheaper to produce for the French army, though there were complaints that it was unwieldy in the trenches.

Submachine Guns

STEN – The easier to control twin of the MP40.

Suomi KP/-31 – Very hard to control, fast firing SMG. It starts off a bit weak, but benefits more than other SMGs from progression.

EMP – Developed in Germany, this submachine gun proved immensely popular across Europe and Asia.

MP40 – The Allies called this popular submachine gun the "Schmeisser" although well-known weapon designer Hugo Schmeisser was not involved in its creation.

MP28 – After World War 1, Hugo Schmeisser made many improvements to the MP18, such as replacing the drum magazine with a straight one. The resulting MP28 was sold to both China and Japan among others.

MP34 – The MP34's design was based on the old MP18 submachine gun. Used primarily by the German army, it was an extremely well-made gun although the production costs were very high.

M1928A1 – The Chicago gangsters made the "Tommy Gun" famous in the 1920s. The US Army adopted it in 1938 for its accuracy and high rate of fire, and Allied Commando and Ranger units used it extensively.

Light Machine Guns

KE7 - Medium rate of fire LMG. Even though this light machine gun was designed in Switzerland, the Swiss army never used it.

Bren Gun – Based on a Czechoslovak design, with a top-mounted box magazine which gave it a distinct look.

FG-42 - Very fast firing automatic rifle with a small magazine. Highest damage output weapon on the support kit.

Lewis Gun – Entered Allied service in 1914. In World War 2, the British again used it as an anti-aircraft gun. Its barrel shroud and top-mounted pan magazine made it easy to recognize.

Medium Machineguns

MG 34 – The first of a kind: a portable, air-cooled machine gun with a high rate of fire. Too complex to properly mass-produce, it was later supplanted by the MG42.

MG 42 – This machine gun was reliable, easy to use, and had an extreme rate of fire. After its introduction in 1942, it was used on all fronts.

Shotguns

M30 Drilling - A triple barrel combination gun that leaves you more flexible than you would think. Use it as a double barrel shotgun in close quarters or change fire mode to the rifle barrel for medium range shots.

12g Automatic - Served in both world wars. It was the first successful semi-automatic shotgun used by the Allies, eventually inspiring the German army to create their own version.

Die sieben Sidearms im Überblick:

P38 Pistol

Ruby

P08 Pistol

Repetierpistole M1912

M1911

FP-45 Liberator

Mk Vl Revolver

Das sind die neun Nahkampfwaffen:

British Army Jack Knife

Club

Cricket Bat

Hatchet

Kukri

Pickaxe

Scout Knife

Shovel

Solveig Knife

Diese 16 Gadgets gibt es zum Release:

Ammunition Crate

Ammunition Pouch

Flare Gun

Grenade Rifle

M49 Spotting Scope

Medical Crate

Medical Pouch

Panzerfaust 100

PIAT

S 35 Bouncing Betty

SMLE Smoke Grenade Launcher

Sniper Decoy

Spawn Beacon

Sticky Dynamite

Sturmpistole

Tellermine

Sieben Reinforcements zum Launch:

V-1 Rocket

JB-2 Rocket

Sturmtiger

Churchill Crocodile

Supply Canister Drop

T48 GMC 6 pdr AT Half-track

Sd. Kfz 251 Pakwagen

Fünf stationäre Waffen:

FlaK 38

PaK 40

QF 6 pdr

Vickers HMG Tripod

MG34 Tripod

Die 24 Fahrzeuge zum Launch:

Tanks

Churchill Gun Carrier

Churchill Mk VII

Flakpanzer IV

Panzer 38(t)

Panzer IV

Staghound T17E1

Tiger I

Valentine AA Mk I

Valentine Mk VIII

Transports

Kettenkrad

Kubelwagen

M3 Halftrack

Sd. Kfz 251 Halftrack

Universal Carrier

Aircraft

Bf 109 G-2

Bf 109 G-6

Blenheim Mk IF

Blenheim MkI

Ju 87 Stuka B-1

Ju 87 Stuka B-2

Ju 88A

Mosquito F Mk II

Spitfire Mk VA

Spitfire Mk VB