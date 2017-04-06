Direkt zum Release von Yooka-Laylee gibt es auch zum farbenfrohen Jump'n'Run einen Patch, der diverse Probleme beheben soll.
Die Entwickler haben ein Update für die Xbox-One-Version des per Kickstarter finanzierten Yooka-Laylee veröffentlicht; dieses kann bezogen werden, sobald Spieler auf dieser Plattform den Titel in Händen halten. Dieser Patch wird zudem zum Release der PC- und PS4-Fassung am 11. April ebenfalls direkt erhältlich sein. Der Fokus liegt dabei vor allen Dingen auf dem Beheben von Performance- und Kamera-Problemen.
Die konkreten Änderungen im Überblick:
- [Fixed] Camera will become locked in place after completing Gravity Room challenge in Galleon
- [Fixed] Grappling the seeds as they break in Planker’s challenge causes erratic behaviour in Moodymaze Marsh
- [Fixed] Game softlocks and has to be reset if the player leaves the course and faints during the Nimble race in Tribalstack Tropics
- [Fixed] Softlock will sometimes occur on the Hub C slide if the player faints at the same moment as the timer reaching zero
- [Fixed] If the player leaves Brreeeze Block’s room in the Icymetric Palace in Glitterglaze Glacier but remains in the world and returns to the same room then the isometric camera will be deactivated
- [Fixed] If player is killed by a bizzy in hub B and knocked back into the archive door at the exact same time, the screen will still transition. When the player respawns, they will be unable to move
- Performance improvements to various camera transitions in the introductory cut scene
- Performance improvements to Shipwreck Creek and Hivory Towers. Various areas have been improved including camera movement
- Performance improvements when using the light beam in the Icymetric Palace within Glitterglaze Glacier
- Performance improvements during the House of Cards ball roll course in Capital Cashino
- Performance improvements in the Bee-Bop arcade game
