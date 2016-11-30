Entwickler Firaxis hat ein neues Update für die Konsolenversion von XCOM 2 veröffentlicht. Dabei werden nicht nur die Ladezeiten auf der PS4 und der Xbox One verbessert, sondern auch zahlreiche Probleme angegangen.

Die Ladezeiten im Spiel fielen bisher durchaus lange aus, so dass das Update vor allen Dingen hier ansetzen und für spürbare Besserung sorgen soll. Darüber hinaus wird auch eine Wegpunkte-Funktion hinzugefügt, ebenso die Implementierung des My2K-Services.

Via Twitter war im Vorfeld auch die Optimierung des Spiels für die PS4 Pro in Aussicht gestellt worden, doch im nachfolgenden Patch-Log fehlt diesbezüglich bis dato jede Spur. Die entsprechende Optimierung lässt also offenbar noch etwas auf sich warten.

Die Neuerungen des Updates im Überblick: