Für alle Fans von Crafting-Games hat Microsoft ein Xbox-One-S-Bundle mit dem Hit Minecraft angekündigt.
Ab dem 11. Oktober dürft ihr das Paket für 299,99 Euro erwerben, welches nicht nur die Konsole und das Spiel enthält, sondern auch einen passenden Controller, eine Gold-Mitgliedschaft für 14 Tage und einen Download-Code für die Beta der Windows 10 Edition von Minecraft. Außerdem sind noch folgende Packs enthalten:
- Minecraft: Xbox One Edition Favorites Pack download code, which features the Festive Mash-up Pack, Halo Mash-up, Fantasy Texture Pack, Natural Texture Pack, City Texture Pack, Battle & Beasts Skin Pack and Battle & Beasts 2 Skin Pack
- Minecraft: Xbox One Edition Builder’s Pack download code, which includes Biome Settlers Skin Pack, Cartoon Texture Pack, Candy Texture Pack, Plastic Texture Pack, Pattern Texture Pack and the Greek Mythology Mash-up
