Eigentlich hätte Worlds Adrift noch im laufenden Jahr 2016 zu haben sein sollen, doch dieses Ziel ist nun nicht mehr zu erreichen. Das hat Entwickler Bossa Studios nun bestätigt.
Das persistente Sandbox-Spiel Worlds Adrift, das auf eine offene Spielwelt setzt, wird nicht mehr Ende 2016 erscheinen. Stattdessen hat Bossa Studios den Erscheinungszeitraum auf das erste Quartal 2017 verschoben, ohne dabei einen konkreteren Termin zu nennen. Die Verschiebung wurde im Rahmen eines Blog-Eintrags von Entwickler Poppy Brown publik.
Man habe wirklich gehofft, das Spiel noch 2016 veröffentlichen zu können, heißt es dort. Allerdings benötige man noch etwas mehr Arbeitszeit, um den Spaßfaktor, das Balancing und die sonstigen Optimierungen des Spiels gewährleisten zu können. Für die Geduld der Spieler bedankte er sich zugleich.
Aktuell befindet sich das Spiel in einer geschlossenen Alpha-Testphase; dort hat es zuletzt das bislang größte Update erhalten, das folgende Neuerungen mit sich bringt:
- Knowledge – Islands now have ancient Saborian databanks scattered around. Scan these for Knowledge, which you can use to specialize your character in the Knowledge tree tab of your character sheet.
- New Shipyard – The new Shipyard makes its debut! Build your custom ship frame exactly how you want: tall and skinny or wide and flat, small and sleek or big and bulky, it’s all up to you
- Loot – Islands now contain lootable containers, where ancient schematics are now found.
- Pistols – The crossbow has been replaced by the pistol, which should be easier to aim with.
- Combat – ranged combat has had a complete overhaul, and rebalance, so ship combat will involve lots of cannons, and big ship fights.
- Male character – Many of you have been asking for this feature for a long time. Well, it’s finally here. You can now play as a gentleman of the skies.
- Sails – Sails are now craftable and attachable to decks. A ship now only technically needs a core and a sail to fly, though it’s probably still a good idea to add a reviver. Pay attention to the direction of the wind!
