News - Fallout 4, Wolfenstein II, Evil Within 2, Skyrim & Co. : Das erwartet euch auf der Xbox One X

  • One
Von Kommentieren

Ab heute ist die Xbox One X auch offiziell erhältlich. Passend dazu verpasst Bethesda seinen aktuellen Titeln für die Microsoft-Konsole frische Updates mit entsprechendem Support.

Im Zuge der Veröffentlichung neuer Updates für die hauseigenen Titel zum Release der Xbox One X hat Bethesda nun bekannt gegeben, in welcher Form die einzelnen Spiele für die neue, leistungsstärkere Microsoft-Heimkonsole konkret optimiert wurden. Die Updates werden nach und nach für die Titel Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Fallout 4, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Der Tod des Outsiders, The Evil Within 2 und The Elder Scrolls Online veröffentlicht. Konkrete Release-Daten nannte man zunächst nicht.

Im Wesentlichen unterstützen alle Spiele anschließend 4K-Auflösungen, die durch ein Dynamik-Feature erreicht werden. Mitunter gibt es auch höhere Sichtweiten, optimierte Effekte, 4K-Texturen oder stabilere Framerates.

Konkret dürft ihr dabei jeweils erwarten:

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

  • Supports 4K Resolution
  • Enhanced features include:
    • Dynamic Resolution

Fallout 4

  • Supports 4K Resolution
  • Enhanced features include:
    • Dynamic Resolution
    • Enhanced draw distance for trees, grass, objects and NPCs
    • Enhanced God Ray effects

Skyrim Special Edition

  • Supports 4K Resolution
  • Enhanced features include:
    • Dynamic Resolution

Dishonored 2 & Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

  • Supports 4K Resolution
  • Enhanced features include:
    • Dynamic Resolution
    • Improved framerate stability
    • 4K textures
    • Improved geometry/draw distances
    • Improved anti-aliasing
    • Improved shadows quality

The Evil Within 2

  • Enhanced Features include:
    • Upgraded resolution
    • Higher framerate
    • 30 fps lock removal

The Elder Scrolls Online

  • Supports Native 4K Resolution and HDR
  • Enhanced features include:
    • Increased view distance
    • Upgraded shadows with Screen Space Ambient Occlusion
    • Upgraded water reflections
Radau gegen das Regime - Videotest zu Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Mit Feuerwaffen gegen die Faschisten! Darum ist Wolfenstein II nochmal eine ganze Ecke besser als sein Vorgänger.

Könnte dichinteressieren

Kommentarezum Artikel

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Gamesplanet.com Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus 54,99€ (-8%)PC / Steam Key Jetzt kaufen