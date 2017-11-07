Ab heute ist die Xbox One X auch offiziell erhältlich. Passend dazu verpasst Bethesda seinen aktuellen Titeln für die Microsoft-Konsole frische Updates mit entsprechendem Support.
Im Zuge der Veröffentlichung neuer Updates für die hauseigenen Titel zum Release der Xbox One X hat Bethesda nun bekannt gegeben, in welcher Form die einzelnen Spiele für die neue, leistungsstärkere Microsoft-Heimkonsole konkret optimiert wurden. Die Updates werden nach und nach für die Titel Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Fallout 4, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Der Tod des Outsiders, The Evil Within 2 und The Elder Scrolls Online veröffentlicht. Konkrete Release-Daten nannte man zunächst nicht.
Im Wesentlichen unterstützen alle Spiele anschließend 4K-Auflösungen, die durch ein Dynamik-Feature erreicht werden. Mitunter gibt es auch höhere Sichtweiten, optimierte Effekte, 4K-Texturen oder stabilere Framerates.
Konkret dürft ihr dabei jeweils erwarten:
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Supports 4K Resolution
- Enhanced features include:
- Dynamic Resolution
Fallout 4
- Supports 4K Resolution
- Enhanced features include:
- Dynamic Resolution
- Enhanced draw distance for trees, grass, objects and NPCs
- Enhanced God Ray effects
Skyrim Special Edition
- Supports 4K Resolution
- Enhanced features include:
- Dynamic Resolution
Dishonored 2 & Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Supports 4K Resolution
- Enhanced features include:
- Dynamic Resolution
- Improved framerate stability
- 4K textures
- Improved geometry/draw distances
- Improved anti-aliasing
- Improved shadows quality
The Evil Within 2
- Enhanced Features include:
- Upgraded resolution
- Higher framerate
- 30 fps lock removal
The Elder Scrolls Online
- Supports Native 4K Resolution and HDR
- Enhanced features include:
- Increased view distance
- Upgraded shadows with Screen Space Ambient Occlusion
- Upgraded water reflections
Kommentarezum Artikel