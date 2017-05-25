News - WipEout: Omega Collection : So sieht der komplette Soundtrack aus

  • PS4
Von Kommentieren

Auch das kommende WipEout: Omega Collection für die PlayStation 4 soll wieder durch pulsierende Beats punkten. Nun wurde der komplette Soundtrack enthüllt.

Bis zur Veröffentlichung der WipEout: Omega Collection am 07. Juni sind es nur noch zwei Wochen. Die EPOS Game Studios, Clever Beans und Sony XDev haben daher nun den Soundtrack für das Spiel enthüllt; die Musik spielte im futuristischen Racer schon seit jeher eine gewichtige Rolle.

Live in London präsentierten die berühmten DJs Metrik und Krakota nun die komplette Tracklist in einem 90-minütigen DJ-Set. Dieses könnt ihr euch in voller Länge auch noch nachträglich via YouTube ansehen. Die komplette Song-Liste liest sich indes wie folgt:

  1. ADDIKTION – Shake It (WipEout Omega Instrumental Edit)
  2. Airwolf – Talking Bass feat. Stace Cadet (Taiki Nulight Edit)
  3. Black Sun Empire & State of Mind – Kill That Noise (WipEout Omega Edit)
  4. Boys Noize – XTC (The Chemical Brothers Remix)
  5. Brodinski feat Louisahhh – Let The Beat Control Your Body
  6. Carbon Community vs. Burufunk – Community Funk (Deadmau5 remix)
  7. David Tort & Danielle Simeone – You Got To (WipEout Omega Edit)
  8. DC Breaks – Breathe (Instrumental VIP Mix)
  9. CODE:MANTA – DFCK
  10. Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE – Need You (DJ Hanzel & Drezo Remix)
  11. DJ Kentaro feat. Matrix & Futurebound – North South East West (Tha New Team Remix)
  12. Emika – Double Edge (GeRM Remix)
  13. James Talk – Remote (Deadmau5 Remix)
  14. Jerome Isma-Ae & Paul Thomas – Tomorrow (Luke Chable Remix)
  15. Krakota – Lust Thrust
  16. Matrix & Futurebound – Glow Worm
  17. Matt Anthony – Headlights
  18. Memtrix – IC YR PAIN
  19. Metrik – Bring It Like That
  20. Movement Machina & Timo Vaittinen – Upsides Have Downsides (WipEout Omega Edit)
  21. Noisia & The Upbeats – Dead Limit
  22. Red One – Born Free
  23. Soundprank – Obsidian
  24. Swanky Tunes – Give It
  25. Swedish House Mafia vs Knife Party – Antidote (Swedish House Mafia Dub)
  26. The Chemical Bros – C-h-e-m-i-c-a-l
  27. The Prodigy – Invaders Must Die
  28. Warden – Get Down

Interessierte können in den kompletten Soundtrack auch bei Spotify hineinhören.

WipEout: Omega Collection - Exklusives Unboxing inkl. Gewinnspiel
Dennis hat die exklusive Sammleredition von der WipEout: Omega Collection erhalten und er packt sie für euch aus. Und das Beste an der ganzen Aktion - ihr könnt

Könnte dichinteressieren

Kommentarezum Artikel