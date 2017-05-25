Auch das kommende WipEout: Omega Collection für die PlayStation 4 soll wieder durch pulsierende Beats punkten. Nun wurde der komplette Soundtrack enthüllt.

Bis zur Veröffentlichung der WipEout: Omega Collection am 07. Juni sind es nur noch zwei Wochen. Die EPOS Game Studios, Clever Beans und Sony XDev haben daher nun den Soundtrack für das Spiel enthüllt; die Musik spielte im futuristischen Racer schon seit jeher eine gewichtige Rolle.

Live in London präsentierten die berühmten DJs Metrik und Krakota nun die komplette Tracklist in einem 90-minütigen DJ-Set. Dieses könnt ihr euch in voller Länge auch noch nachträglich via YouTube ansehen. Die komplette Song-Liste liest sich indes wie folgt:

ADDIKTION – Shake It (WipEout Omega Instrumental Edit) Airwolf – Talking Bass feat. Stace Cadet (Taiki Nulight Edit) Black Sun Empire & State of Mind – Kill That Noise (WipEout Omega Edit) Boys Noize – XTC (The Chemical Brothers Remix) Brodinski feat Louisahhh – Let The Beat Control Your Body Carbon Community vs. Burufunk – Community Funk (Deadmau5 remix) David Tort & Danielle Simeone – You Got To (WipEout Omega Edit) DC Breaks – Breathe (Instrumental VIP Mix) CODE:MANTA – DFCK Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE – Need You (DJ Hanzel & Drezo Remix) DJ Kentaro feat. Matrix & Futurebound – North South East West (Tha New Team Remix) Emika – Double Edge (GeRM Remix) James Talk – Remote (Deadmau5 Remix) Jerome Isma-Ae & Paul Thomas – Tomorrow (Luke Chable Remix) Krakota – Lust Thrust Matrix & Futurebound – Glow Worm Matt Anthony – Headlights Memtrix – IC YR PAIN Metrik – Bring It Like That Movement Machina & Timo Vaittinen – Upsides Have Downsides (WipEout Omega Edit) Noisia & The Upbeats – Dead Limit Red One – Born Free Soundprank – Obsidian Swanky Tunes – Give It Swedish House Mafia vs Knife Party – Antidote (Swedish House Mafia Dub) The Chemical Bros – C-h-e-m-i-c-a-l The Prodigy – Invaders Must Die Warden – Get Down

Interessierte können in den kompletten Soundtrack auch bei Spotify hineinhören.