Auch das kommende WipEout: Omega Collection für die PlayStation 4 soll wieder durch pulsierende Beats punkten. Nun wurde der komplette Soundtrack enthüllt.
Bis zur Veröffentlichung der WipEout: Omega Collection am 07. Juni sind es nur noch zwei Wochen. Die EPOS Game Studios, Clever Beans und Sony XDev haben daher nun den Soundtrack für das Spiel enthüllt; die Musik spielte im futuristischen Racer schon seit jeher eine gewichtige Rolle.
Live in London präsentierten die berühmten DJs Metrik und Krakota nun die komplette Tracklist in einem 90-minütigen DJ-Set. Dieses könnt ihr euch in voller Länge auch noch nachträglich via YouTube ansehen. Die komplette Song-Liste liest sich indes wie folgt:
- ADDIKTION – Shake It (WipEout Omega Instrumental Edit)
- Airwolf – Talking Bass feat. Stace Cadet (Taiki Nulight Edit)
- Black Sun Empire & State of Mind – Kill That Noise (WipEout Omega Edit)
- Boys Noize – XTC (The Chemical Brothers Remix)
- Brodinski feat Louisahhh – Let The Beat Control Your Body
- Carbon Community vs. Burufunk – Community Funk (Deadmau5 remix)
- David Tort & Danielle Simeone – You Got To (WipEout Omega Edit)
- DC Breaks – Breathe (Instrumental VIP Mix)
- CODE:MANTA – DFCK
- Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE – Need You (DJ Hanzel & Drezo Remix)
- DJ Kentaro feat. Matrix & Futurebound – North South East West (Tha New Team Remix)
- Emika – Double Edge (GeRM Remix)
- James Talk – Remote (Deadmau5 Remix)
- Jerome Isma-Ae & Paul Thomas – Tomorrow (Luke Chable Remix)
- Krakota – Lust Thrust
- Matrix & Futurebound – Glow Worm
- Matt Anthony – Headlights
- Memtrix – IC YR PAIN
- Metrik – Bring It Like That
- Movement Machina & Timo Vaittinen – Upsides Have Downsides (WipEout Omega Edit)
- Noisia & The Upbeats – Dead Limit
- Red One – Born Free
- Soundprank – Obsidian
- Swanky Tunes – Give It
- Swedish House Mafia vs Knife Party – Antidote (Swedish House Mafia Dub)
- The Chemical Bros – C-h-e-m-i-c-a-l
- The Prodigy – Invaders Must Die
- Warden – Get Down
Interessierte können in den kompletten Soundtrack auch bei Spotify hineinhören.
