Ubisoft hat ein weiteres Update für das Actionspiel Watch_Dogs 2 veröffentlicht. Der kostenfreie Patch bringt unter anderem einen neuen Spielmodus mit.

Das Action-Abenteuer Watch_Dogs 2 wurde von Ubisoft nun kurzerhand auf die neue Versionsnummer 1.13 gehievt. Im April-Update wurden dabei diverse Fehler behoben, aber auch neue Inhalte hinzugefügt. So könnt ihr Online-Rennen veranstalten, denn Drone-, Motocross- und eKart-Rennen haben nun eine Multiplayer-Funktion verpasst bekommen.

Dazu steht mit "Showd0wn" auch ein neuer 2-vs-2-PvP-Modus bereit, den ihr online mit einem Freund angehen könnt. Auch via zufallsbasiertem Matchmaking steht der Modus bereit. In diesem müsst ihr drei verschiedene Ziele an 15 verschiedenen Orten erreichen, darunter beispielsweise das Stehlen einer Festplatte.

Die neuen Inhalte im Überblick:

New Content

New Online Mode: Showd0wn – this is a new type of online gameplay for 2v2 PVP matches that can be played with a friend, or through random matchmaking. Showd0wn will feature three types of objectives [Steal the HDD, Doom-load (KotH style), and Erase/Protect the Servers] across 15 distinct locations. This is a great endgame challenge to play with friends, provided you’re not a script kiddie and know how to use the tools in your arsenal.

Online Races – Drone, motocross, and eKart races are getting multiplayer functionality! They will also have their own leaderboards, so you can use them to compete for season rewards.

Loot Truck Event – These armored trucks will randomly appear in the world, offering you a chance to hack them and then defend against the flood of police that will be responding. These will not be easy to rob, but the cash and followers payout is fat.

Paintball gun – This bad boy will be available in the 3D printer and can stun enemies with a barrage of paintballs. Fun fact: in PvP gameplay you opponents screen will be colored in paintball splashes when you attack them.

New Clothes – 13 new clothing items are available in the various stores, as if you didn’t look fly enough already.

Improvements

Explosive Damage – We’ve improved the effectiveness for online play. With this update, damage is determined by their proximity to the explosion. Standing on top of an IED will end in immediate and embarrassing death, but you’ll suffer less damage if you’re further out when the blast goes off. Check yourselves before you wreck yourselves.

Leaderboards – Multiple minor improvements to the leaderboard system.

Bug Fixes

“Bio Hacking” blocker – Fixed an issue that was preventing some players from completing this mission.

Duplicate operations – Fixed a bug that was sometimes causing duplicate operation entries in the DedSec App.

Key Data – We’ve updated some Key Data units with proper definition and descriptions on the map.

Lots of other minor bug fixes and improvements we don’t want to bore you with.

PC-Specific

Fixed an issue when the game couldn’t be started in Steam after the download with “Launch the game as soon as it’s ready” option turned on.

Fixed an issue when the San Francisco Fog was displaying incorrectly during rain.

Fixed an issue when the game launched on laptops with integrated GPU, instead of dedicated.

Lot’s of fixes to various minor issues with flickering, reflections, missing textures, windowed modes behavior, UI, text, online game modes, other stuff, yada yada.