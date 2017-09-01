Warhammer 40.000: Dawn of War III

Seit April ist Warhammer 40.000: Dawn of War III offiziell erhältlich. Jetzt folgte wieder ein neues Update, das ein für die Community sehr cooles Feature mit sich bringt.

Entwickler Relic Entertainment hat weiter an Warhammer 40.000: Dawn of War III geschraubt und dem PC-Strategiespiel einen neuen Patch spendiert. Dabei profitiert die Community künftig in besonderer Weise, denn mit dem Update sollen auch Modder glücklich gemacht werden.

So sind dank des Updates nun auch Modding Tools für den Titel sowie die Unterstützung von Steam Workshop an Bord. Damit können künftig Mods für das Spiel erstellt und ansclhießend via Steam mit der Community geteilt werden. Im Übrigen gibt es nun auch ein Autosave-Feature für die Kampagne und weitere Verbesserungen, die ihr dem Patch-Log entnehmen könnt.

Die Neuerungen im Überblick:

New

Modding tools added

Steam Workshop support added for new mod tools

Improved

Autosave added to campaign

Balance update (multiplayer only, balance changes do not apply to the campaign)

Gameplay

Vehicle health upgrades will now apply to player-made structures Buildable turrets for all factions have had their Power cost decreased from 60 to 50

Diomedes, Terminators, Mad Dread, and Wraithblades no longer gain Fury while attacking neutral objects

The slowing effect from Devastators, upgraded Lootas, Terminators, and Dark Reapers are now classed as a new status effect: suppression

Suppression does not stack with other sources of suppression, but the highest value of suppression will override the other sources

Economy

Power Generator initial Requisition cost increased from 80 to 100

Power Generator scaling Requisition cost increased from 16 to 50

Power rate per generator decreased from 25 to 20

Power reward from killing enemy Shield Generators decreased from 100

Power to 50 Power

Escalation Phases

Phase 2: Power generator bonus increased from 50% to 87.5%

Phase 3: Power generator bonus increased from 50% to 62.5%

Phase 4: Power generator bonus increased from 25% to 30%

Tactical Marine

Reduced damage of Flamer upgrade from 5 to 3.75

Reduced damage over time of Flamer upgrade from 20 to 8

Reduced cost of Flamer upgrade from 75 Requisition / 50 Power to 75 Requisition / 40 Power

Reduced cost of Plasma gun upgrade from 100 Requisition / 50 Power to 75 Requisition / 40 Power

Bug Fixes

Frag Grenade: Fixed a bug where Frag Grenades would fail to throw when Tactical Marines with plasma guns were overheating

Scout Sniper

Doctrines

Hidden: This has been changed to an activated ability, and now grants stealth and increases movement speed by 1.5 for 20 seconds

Cover Fire: This has been changed to a toggled ability

Cover Fire: While active, shots apply a slow (that does not stack with other suppression effects) for 2 seconds

Scout

Cost increased from 200 Requisition to 250 Requisition

Damage increased from 1.15 to 1.44

Blind Grenade’s stun duration reduced from 3 seconds to 2.5 seconds

Heavy Bolter Devastator

New upgrade option added to the Armory: Improved Suppression (60 Req, 60 Power)

When researched, Heavy Bolter Devastator’s slow on-hit is increased to -2 speed

Lascannon Devastator

Beam inteneity 3 damage reduced from 6.5 to 5.42

Beam intensity charges at half speed when firing at infantry units

Time to charge to full beam intensity increased from 8 seconds to 9 seconds

Land Speeder

Doctrines

Lone Wolf: No longer deactivates when close to allies; it will only deactivate when too close to your own troops

Lone Wolf: Area of effect decreased by half

Whirlwind

Doctrines

Inferno Missiles: Initial damage reduced from 45 to 36

Inferno Missiles: Damage over time reduced from 19.2 damage per second to 12 damage per second (per missile)

Inferno Missiles: Missile scatter increased from 0 to 15

Chaplain Diomedes

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where Diomedes could move while casting Liturgies of Battle

Fixed a bug where Diomedes’ buffs would disappear after casting when he is disabled

Additional Changes

Drop pods no longer cause damage to multiplayer objectives (i.e. Shield Generators, Turrets, Power Cores)

Blessing of the Omnissiah: Healing per second increased from 6 to 30 and removed the +2 passive health regeneration while in combat

Improved Deathstorm: For the first 15 seconds after deployment, Deathstorm drop pods project an aura that grants 250 shields to nearby units. The shield will persist for a short duration even if the units leave the aura or the Deathstorm is destroyed. Multiple Deathstorms do not cause this effect to stack, but they will heal existing shields of the same type.

Howling Banshee

Quick Strike cost reduced from 75 Requisition / 50 Power to 75 Requisition / 40 Power

Quick Strike damage increased from 30 to 45

Doctrines

Banshee Rage: Instead of triggering after 6 kills, it now requires 900 damage to be dealt

Dark Reaper

Doctrines

Teleport Beacon: Beacon no longer expires after a duration

Teleport Beacon: Reduced cast time on Beacon Deploy from 5 seconds to 3 seconds

Teleport Beacon: Gain 3 seconds of instant setup and teardown after using Recall; no longer have to teardown if squads are already setup and the beacon is cast within range

Reaper Focus: No longer increases line of sight while in heavy cover or stealth cover

Reaper Focus: If Dark Reapers are within range of a Webway Gate, their ranged attacks will slow enemy units by -1

Ranger

Cost decreased from 330 Requisition / 20 Power to 330 Requisition / 15 Power

Doctrines

Ranger Focus: Damage increased by 25%

Wraithblade

Speed increased from 3 to 4

Increased rate of Fury generation for Vengeance by 50%

Doctrines

Swift Vengeance: Functionality of this doctrine has been overhauled; Swift Vengeance now causes Wraithblades to move as if they are within range of a Webway Gate when Vengeance is full, although this effect does not stack with Fleet of Foot

Wraithguard

Doctrines

Enhanced Battle Focus: Energy drain reduced from 60 per shot to 50 per shot and no longer drains 2 energy per second while active

Vyper

Health increased from 375 to 450

Shields increased from 125 to 150

Missile launcher rotation rate increased from 58 to 174

Doctrines

Temporal Mine: Casting time is now instant

Temporal Mine: Activation time is now instant

Temporal Mine: Increased activation radius by 60%

Temporal Stun: Stun duration decreased from 3 seconds to 2 seconds

Temporal Stun: The stun now occurs when the bomb first explodes

Vyper Haste: When attacked, gain 50% movement speed for 5 seconds and reduce damage received by 50%

Vyper Haste: Can only trigger once every 20 seconds

Vyper Haste: No longer grants a burst of speed when shields are destroyed

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where Temporal Mines couldn’t be targeted in the fog of war

Falcon

Doctrines

Falcon Haste: Changed to an activated ability that increases movement speed by 3 for 10 seconds

Ranger Ronahn

Fire rate reduced from 9 seconds to 7 seconds

Time to generate a charge outside of stealth cover lowered from 85 seconds to 60 seconds

Time to generate a charge inside of stealth cover lowered from 57 seconds to 40 seconds

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where Ronahn had to setup his rifle again after Snapfire had expired

Wraithlord

Damage increased from 250 to 350

Glaive Charge damage increased from 200 to 500

Glaive Charge damage type changed from True to Armour Piercing

Glaive Charge speed increased from 8 to 10

Ethereal Wall duration increased from 8 seconds to 12 seconds

Additional Changes

Shield generation upgrade Power cost reduced from 75 to 60

Reinforcement now returns 1/X% of the squad’s shields, where X is the number of models left in the squad

Vehicle shield upgrades increased in effectiveness from 25% to 50%

Deployable Energy Shields: No longer requires Tier 2

Deployable Energy Shields: Power cost reduced from 50 to 30

Deployable Energy Shields: Health decreased from 1500 to 1000

Deployable Energy Shields: Construction time increased from 20 seconds to 30 seconds

Boy

Doctrines

Thump from Da Sky: Boyz now pick a nearby target position and channel, gaining a charge every 1.25 seconds up to a maximum of 3 seconds. At the end of the ability, if the unit is not killed or disrupted, it will deal 20 damage in a 6m radius and knock back enemies.

Thump from Da Sky: Channel time reduced from 4.25 seconds to 3.875 ]seconds

Thump from Da Sky: Reduced knockback distance by 63%

Thump from Da Sky: Removed global cooldown

Thump from Da Sky: Can now be interrupted during channeling

Loota

Doctrines

Magnetz: Decreased the cooldown from 60 seconds to 40 seconds

Magnetz: For 10 seconds, Lootas are under the effect of Magnetik Boost – which allows them to instantly setup and teardown

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where Lootas would often try to run back to their original position after using Magnetik Boost

Tankbusta

Squigs can now be auto-targeted by enemy units

Squigs have lower attack priority than other units

Deffkopta

Health increased from 550 to 650

Damage increased from 9.25 to 11.1

Doctrines

Warning Grot: Now deals 300 Armour Piercing damage

Killa Kan

Decreased the max number of rokkit charges after looting from 6 to 5

Doctrines

Long Range Rokkits: Now requires a minimum of 3 rokkits to trigger

Long Range Rokkits: Triggering the ability costs 3 rokkits

Long Range Rokkits: Recharge time lowered from 30 seconds to 25 seconds

Long Range Rokkits: Provides vision as they’re traveling

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where Long Range Rokkits would sometimes deal damage to allies

Big Trakk

Doctrines

Smoke Shells: Grants 35% damage reduction to allied units in the Smoke Shells

Deff Dread

Doctrines

Bigga Scrap Shield: Increased cooldown from 45 seconds to 60 seconds

Bigga Scrap Shield: Now heals up to 1000 health over 10 seconds

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where Bigga Scrap Shield did not always block ranged damage

Weirdboy Zappnoggin

Scrap Blast cooldown increased from 20 seconds to 30 seconds

Kommando

Health increased from 2500 to 2800

Sneaky speed bonus icnreased from 2 to 3

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where his shotgun would not knock enemies back if he had attacked from stealth, then used Sneaky to re-stealth

Fixed a bug where Stun Trap would not stun units that jump into its radius

Mad Dread

Loot (Passive) healing increased from 300 to 475

Rampage (Passive) healing increased from 1375 to 1575

Rampage (Passive) shields increased from 1250 to 1750

New ability added

Enables the Mad Dread to charge forward in a line, dealing damage and knocking back enemies

Colliding with a vehicle or super unit immobilizes and damages them for a 10-second period

Additional Changes

Waaagh Towers Power cost increased from 75 Requisition / 75 Power to 125 Requisition / 85 Power

Waaagh! buff damage bonus reduced from 50% to 35%

Waaagh! buff speed bonus decreased from 3 to 2

Fixed an issue where the Waaagh! granted by Gorgutz’ Spinnin’ Klaw would stack with the original Waaagh!

Longa Waaagh! upgrade’s Power cost increased from 25 to 75

Longa Waaagh! upgrade’s Requisition cost increased from 0 to 75

Longa Waaagh! upgrade now increases the damage buff of Waaagh! to 50%

Longa Waaagh! upgrade’s speed buff of Waaagh! increased to 3

Pile O’ Gunz no longer requires 1 Waaagh Tower to construct

Scrap Sight: Renamed to Scrap Shielda

Scrap Shielda: Removed old properties and no longer triggers on enemies, allies, or squads

Scrap Shielda: Now grants 125 shields in a 15m radius around your own destroyed vehicles and structures

Multiplayer

Fixed instances where splashing water from super units could be seen through the fog of war on Mortis Vale

Multiplayer AI now builds less addons and Listening Posts and is less likely to build addons when owning a smaller army than their opponent

Space Marine Standards captured after the healing begins will no longer continue to heal

Campaign

Fixed an issue that occurred when loading a Mission 9 save file created on a previous game version, which would cause the Destroy Scrap objective to break

Units & Abilities

Fixed a bug where Assault Marines lost the ability to melee after being caught by Autarch Kyre’s Skyleap and Eldritch Winds during a Jump

Fixed a bug where the Imperial Knight Paladin’s Armour Piercing Shot would destroy Fire Prisms in a single hit

Fixed a bug where the Fire Prism wouldn’t damage structures or units with attack-ground

Keep Trukk’n: Fixed a bug where this ability was working inconsistently, occasionally failing to taunt units

User Interface

When hovering over equipped doctrines, the description video now appears in the bottom-right corner of the screen

Fixed some instances where tooltips on some paints appeared as invalid

Fixed a bug where viewing doctrine videos caused an FPS drop each time this action was repeated, which would persist until restarting the game

Fixed the display of the Manufactorum minimap icon in the match history screen

Fixed a bug where switching between a custom skin and a mastery skin prevented the re-selection of the custom skin

Fixed a display issue that occurred when playing in French where some tutorial text was overlapping

Art

Fixed an issue with the Wraithlord’s Glaive Charge where the artwork would not display properly

Fixed an issue where the Roks ability was pixelated in places