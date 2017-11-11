News - Ubisoft : Zahlreiche Spiele-Server abgeschaltet

Die Spielerzahlen vieler Titel aus dem Hause Ubisoft sinken. Der Publisher zieht Konsequenzen und schaltet die Server zahlreicher Titel ab. Natürlich sind vor allem Spiele aus der letzten Konsolen-Generation betroffen.

Die aktuelle Konsolen-Generation ist im vollen Gange und immer mehr Publisher wenden sich nun von den Spielen der PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 und der Wii U ab. Ebenso Ubisoft. Das Unternehmen kündigte einen radikalen Schnitt an, beendet die Online-Unterstützung zahlreicher Spiele und schaltet entsprechend die Server ab.

Betroffen sind unter anderem Spiele wie Splinter Cell: Blacklist auf der Wii U, zahlreiche Versionen von Just Dance 4 und die Konsolen-Versionen von I Am Alive.  Bei den Titeln fällt die Online-Unterstützung weg, Multiplayer-Partien sind demnach nicht mehr möglich. Allerdings könnt ihr die Spiele nach wie vor im Singleplayer-Modus genießen. Darüber hinaus betont Ubisoft, dass es sich um Spiele handelt, bei der die Spielerbasis nur noch sehr gering ist und sich eine Aufrechterhaltung des Online-Betriebs wirtschaftlich nicht mehr lohnt.

Bei folgenden Spielen schaltet Ubisoft die Server ab:

PS3

  • I Am Alive
  • Just Dance 4
  • Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands
  • Rayman 3 HD
  • Ruse
  • Shaun White Skateboarding
  • Smurfs 2

Xbox 360

  • I Am Alive
  • Just Dance 3
  • Just Dance 3 Greatest Hits
  • Just Dance 4
  • Just Dance Disney Party
  • Marvel Avenger Battle for Earth
  • Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands
  • Rayman 3 HD
  • Ruse
  • Shaun White Skateboarding

Wii

  • Just Dance: Disney Party

Wii U

  • ESPN Sport Connections
  • Just Dance 4
  • Marvel Avenger Battle for Earth
  • Rabbids Land
  • Splinter Cell Blacklist
  • Your Shape Fitness Evolved 20133

PC

  • Call of Juarez: The Cartel
  • Flashback Origins
  • HAWX II
  • Shaun White Skateboarding
  • Shaun White Snowboarding

Mac/iOS

  • Assassin’s Creed Recollections
  • ESPN Sport Connections
  • Just Dance 4
  • Marvel Avenger Battle for Earth
  • Rabbids Land
  • Splinter Cell Blacklist
  • Your Shape Fitness Evolved 20133

