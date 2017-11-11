Die Spielerzahlen vieler Titel aus dem Hause Ubisoft sinken. Der Publisher zieht Konsequenzen und schaltet die Server zahlreicher Titel ab. Natürlich sind vor allem Spiele aus der letzten Konsolen-Generation betroffen.
Die aktuelle Konsolen-Generation ist im vollen Gange und immer mehr Publisher wenden sich nun von den Spielen der PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 und der Wii U ab. Ebenso Ubisoft. Das Unternehmen kündigte einen radikalen Schnitt an, beendet die Online-Unterstützung zahlreicher Spiele und schaltet entsprechend die Server ab.
Betroffen sind unter anderem Spiele wie Splinter Cell: Blacklist auf der Wii U, zahlreiche Versionen von Just Dance 4 und die Konsolen-Versionen von I Am Alive. Bei den Titeln fällt die Online-Unterstützung weg, Multiplayer-Partien sind demnach nicht mehr möglich. Allerdings könnt ihr die Spiele nach wie vor im Singleplayer-Modus genießen. Darüber hinaus betont Ubisoft, dass es sich um Spiele handelt, bei der die Spielerbasis nur noch sehr gering ist und sich eine Aufrechterhaltung des Online-Betriebs wirtschaftlich nicht mehr lohnt.
Bei folgenden Spielen schaltet Ubisoft die Server ab:
PS3
- I Am Alive
- Just Dance 4
- Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands
- Rayman 3 HD
- Ruse
- Shaun White Skateboarding
- Smurfs 2
Xbox 360
- I Am Alive
- Just Dance 3
- Just Dance 3 Greatest Hits
- Just Dance 4
- Just Dance Disney Party
- Marvel Avenger Battle for Earth
- Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands
- Rayman 3 HD
- Ruse
- Shaun White Skateboarding
Wii
- Just Dance: Disney Party
Wii U
- ESPN Sport Connections
- Just Dance 4
- Marvel Avenger Battle for Earth
- Rabbids Land
- Splinter Cell Blacklist
- Your Shape Fitness Evolved 20133
PC
- Call of Juarez: The Cartel
- Flashback Origins
- HAWX II
- Shaun White Skateboarding
- Shaun White Snowboarding
Mac/iOS
- Assassin’s Creed Recollections
- ESPN Sport Connections
- Just Dance 4
- Marvel Avenger Battle for Earth
- Rabbids Land
- Splinter Cell Blacklist
- Your Shape Fitness Evolved 20133
