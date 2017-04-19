Seit Februar ist das klassische Rollenspiel Torment: Tides of Numenera offiziell erhältlich. Nun steht ein frisches Update mit diversen Verbesserungen bereit.
inXiles Entertainment hat zusammen mit Publisher Techland ein neues Update zum klassischen Rollenspiel Torment: Tides of Numenera veröffentlicht. Im Fokus steht dabei vor allen Dingen die Verbesserung der Performance des Titels auf den Konsolen PS4 und Xbox One.
In einem Statement führt CEO Brian Fargo aus, dass man seit dem Release "extrem hart" an den von der Community sowie den Medien gemeldeten Bugs gearbeitet habe. Viele davon seien nun ausgemerzt worden und man habe das Spiel auf allen Plattformen weiter optimiert. Vor allen Dingen bis dato noch bestehende Ursachen für Freezes wurden neben den weiteren Performance-Optimierungen behoben.
Die englischsprachigen Original-Patch-Notes im Überblick:
TORMENT PATCH 1.0.2 NOTES (CONSOLE): HIGHLIGHTS
- Fixed a large number of freezes that would happen in various states.
- Numerous performance optimizations.
- Addendum text should now be appearing on item descriptions. Many dozens of items now have more details depending on your lore skills and other factors!
- Fixed an issue that was preventing party members from bantering. Party members should now be much more talkative!
- Updated a number of crisis sequences to rebalance a number of enemies. In some situations, it will make combat proceed more quickly with combats that were sluggish.
- Numerous fixes and improvements to movement grid, pathing, and AI. This should prevent issues where the game would hang as combat could get stuck in numerous situations.
- Several quest and conversation fixes.
- Inspiring Presence and other looping sound effects have been reduced or removed.
FULL RELEASE NOTES (SPOILER WARNING): CONVERSATIONS & QUESTS
- Fixed issue where conversation with Sorrow does not trigger if Matkina does not participate in Memovira Crisis and castoffs are merged into her.
- No longer start the Familiar Skies quest if you access the helmet after already having been kicked out of Anchorage.
- Move to correct objective Covetous Hearts objective if you try to get the Cortex before talking to Dracogen about it
- Fixed issue where Indigo Tide can be raised repeatedly after telling Theboros to sacrifice himself.
- Fixed issue where two Shadow Rings can be created.
- Fixed a bug where Infestation quest could get in an unfinishable if the player left the scene during the crisis and returned later.
- Fixed bug where finding out about what Maw eats through Magmatic Annulet does not allow attempt to persuade Siowan to offer himself.
- Inkpot now always tells you about killing Ioxu, regardless of the order you see him or Ioxu after bonding with the Bloom.
- Show reflection message when Artaglio invades your mind in the Gullet.
- Fixed bug where Inifere’s Reflection used male pronoun when speaking to female Last Castoff.
- Fixed bug where asking Canadu again about his hammer produced an incorrect response.
- Fixed a bug in Aligern’s ending slides.
- Numerous misc. typo fixes.
GAMEPLAY
- Fixed bug where enemies damaged by Frost Brooch at the beginning of their turn would sometimes lock up game after performing their move.
- Fixed a bug which could cause dead enemies from trying to patrol.
- Beads of Neverending Time now limit uses of Haste per crisis.
- Waits-For-Prey AI better handles being stunned and/or knocked down.
- Fixed an issue where retries on tasks were erroneously checking companions during crisis.
- Added Initiative as a possible option for Flex Skill.
- Numerous fixes to Anechoic Lazaret crisis.
- Reduced number of Peerless drones during Anechoic Lazaret crisis.
- Updated Sorrow Fragment AI in several fights to ensure they use their burst attack as designed.
- Reduced total number of combatants in the Bloom Heart, reduced knockdown effects, and streamlined introduction of spawned enemies.
- Reduced total number of enemies in Miel Avest, and made Sorrow’s aura do noticeable damage but not insta-kill.
- Reduced total number of enemies in the Memovira’s Fortress crisis, and added non-insta-kill aura to Sorrow.
- Allowed spawned enemies to have modified initiative values.
- Added instigation points to several examinables.
- Fixed camera centering on Last Castoff every time a companion is granted or loses a fettle from an aura.
- Weapon attack abilities use weapon stats instead of fixed cost stat. Cost tooltip info includes weapon name when this happens.
- Abilities that have the potential to push/pull no longer can affect user (could cause issues with AI progressing correctly under some conditions).
- Fixed an issue where auras could affect player characters not currently in the party.
- Remove redundant modifiers with Cypher Sickness fettle.
- Added item drops to Peliai when killed.
- Rhin now gains additional abilities late in the game.
- Fixed issues with Erritis “wants to talk” trigger in the Valley of Dead Heroes.
USER INTERFACE
- Addendums should now be appearing on items. Many dozens of items now have more details depending on your lore skills and other factors!
- Fixed an issue where players could sometimes use on-ground targeted abilities on top of other characters.
- Changed the Continue button text in the conversation window to be more in line with other buttons.
- Make sure triggers that start conversations fire off if no owner is set, but not if owner is set and owner is inactive.
- Movement lines should start disabled so they don’t do stuff during exploration mode.
- The Item Gained panel in the Conversation window should be disabled unless actually needed.
- Added some error checking to prevent a null reference when advancing past the Type selection panel in Character Creation.
- Controller version of the crisis HUD now hides the cursor during player movements, in order to stop tooltips from appearing during this time.
- Fixed an issue on controllers where pressing the trigger buttons would not always register on older controllers where the triggers weren’t being fully pressed down. This was causing some players to get stuck in specific menus.
- Fixes for certain radial and skill selection menus.
- Fixed a text overflow issue in the Max Effort display.
- Added color markup code for Resistance.
- Added details of bonuses from Descriptor to character overview panel.
- Added new version of ConsumeAction script that doesn’t trigger tags in conversation text (used to handle special cases where actions are consumed NOT on selecting an option but delayed).
- Fixed an issue where it was sometimes possible to select Edge pips on the Effort window that weren’t intended to be selectable.
- Added a null reference check to avoid exploding the Item Details window under certain circumstances.
SOUND
- Reduced the frequency with which companion banter timer is reset. Adjusted banter frequency values. Party members should now talk much more often!
- Removed looping sound effects from Inspiring Presence.
- Removed looping sound effects from Galvanic Hammer.
- Reduced looping sound effects from Innervate.
- Increased music volume in Fifth Eye.
- Fixed incorrect or missing music in Old Slave Block, Memovira’s Courtyard, and some late game fathoms.
- Fixed sound cues for Journal and Character Sheet windows.
- Improvements to footstep sounds.
GRAPHICS
- Fixed Sticha stuttering when stopping after a forced walk.
- Updated visual effects for Callistege reflection during endgame.
- Adjusted visual effects of Psychic Battlefield.
- Improved texture for Piton Driver.
PERFORMANCE & STABILITY
- Scene-specific performance optimizations for a majority of game scenes, particularly throughout Sagus Cliffs.
- Numerous cleanups and optimizations to movement grid, pathfinding, and AI calculations.
- Improved performance on several visual effects.
- Reduction of garbage generation to reduce associated frame drops from garbage collection.
- Significant reduction of garbage generation during controller movement.
- Various game cameras are now disabled when fullscreen UI is present. This should improve framerate in Inventory, Character Creation, and other screens.
- Performance improvements and optimizations to NPC animators.
MISCELLANEOUS
- Polish localization updates.
- Updated backer credits with some missing backers who wrote in!
- Updated Techland credits.
