Nach der Ankündigung von The Division 2 hat Ubisoft auch weitere neue Inhalte für den ersten Teil bestätigt, um die Wartezeit auf das Sequel etwas zu verkürzen. Jetzt steht das Update 1.8.1 an - und wir verraten euch, worauf ihr euch freuen dürft!

Ubisoft hat Nägel mit Köpfen gemacht, was den Release-Termin des nächsten Updates zu Tom Clancy's The Division betrifft. Dieses wird das Spiel auf die neue Verisionsnummer 1.8.1 hieven und ab dem 12. April 2018 für PC, PS4 und Xbox One erhältlich sein. Besonderes interessant ist der Patch dabei für Xbox-Fans.

Der französische Entwickler löst dabei nämlich ein Versprechen ein, nämlich das Spiel für die Xbox One X zu optimiert. Wer die leistungsfähigere Xbox-Konsole besitzt, der darf sich nach der Installation des Updates auf 4K-Rendering, besseres Anistropic Filtering, optimierte Reflektionsn, mehr Objekt-Details und verbesserte Schatten freuen.

Wer keine Xbox One X besitzt, für den hat das Inhalte aber auch interessante neue Spielinhalte an Bord. So wird es zwei neue Legendary-Missions-Modi für "Amherst's Apartment" und "Grand Central Station" geben. Auch hinsichtlich des Erwerbs von Ausrüstungsgegenständen ändern sich wie angekündigt Einiges. Via Global Events soll es künftig auch leichter werden, Gegenstände aus spezifischen Sets zu bekommen.

Im April soll das globale Event "Blackout" im Spiel durchstarten; im Mai folgt dann anschließend das Event "Onslaught".

Die vollständigen, offiziellen Patch-Notes im Überblick:

Vendor changes

Added a Classified Gear cache to the Special Vendor that guarantees 1 Classified Gear piece from the entire pool.

Global Events vendor

Removed the basic cache from the vendor.

Each Global Event will now have individual caches per Classified Gear set for that Global Event. This allows the player to purchase, for example, a Fire Crest cache that guarantees one item from that set.

Exotic loot drops

Removed Premium Vendor Exotics from Open World loot pool and Exotic Caches.

All Exotics added to the Open World Bosses.

Classified gear drop rates

Classified Drop Rates chances have been increased in all locations.

Legendary Missions now have a 20% chance to give Classified Gear as a reward at the completion of the mission.

Season Pass Supply Drops now have a 10% chance to drop Classified Gear.

Survival Caches now have a roughly 10% chance to drop Classified Gear.