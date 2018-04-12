Wer immer noch ein Herz für Ubisofts Deckungs-Shooter The Division hat, bekommt mit dem heute erschienenen Update 1.8.1. gute Gründe, mal wieder die Nase ins Spiel zu stecken.

Auch wenn The Division 2 längst angekündigt ist, hindert das Ubisoft Massive nicht daran, weiter am ersten Teil des Deckungs-Shooters zu schrauben. Heute ist das Update 1.8.1 erschienen, das neben einer ganzen Reihe von Bugfixes auch Änderungen einiger Spielelemente mit sich bringt.

So gibt es mit Blackout und Onslaught zwei neue Global-Event-Typen, wobei das erstere sich um Schockmunition dreht, während das zweite Schadenseffekte wie Brennen, Bluten und Gas umfasst. Auch stehen mit Amherst's Apartment und Grand Central Station zwei weitere Einsätze im legendären Schwierigkeitsgrad zur Verfügung.

Viel getan hat sich indes beim Loot. So erhaltet ihr deutlich mehr Division Tech für die Erfüllung von täglichen und wöchentlichen Aufgaben, was diejenigen freuen wird, die ihr Equipment an der Optimierungsstation weiter verbessern wollen. Beim Global Events Händler gibt es nun Kisten mit garantierten Gegenständen aus bestimmten Classified Sets statt einfach nur einem Zufallsgegenstand irgendeines Sets. Auch die normalen Händler bieten nun Kisten mit Classified Set-Items an. Zudem wurde allgemein die Droprate für Classified Gear signifikant erhöht, sodass es insgesamt nun leichter sein sollte, an die fortgeschrittenen Sets heranzukommen.

Auch bei den exotischen Gegenständen hat sich etwas getan. Die beim Händler erhältlichen Gegenstände wurden aus den Loottables der Bosse entfernt. Zusätzlich hat nun jeder Open World Boss die Chance, jedwedes Exotic Item droppen zu können, sodass nun wohl ein Ende der ewigen Skulls MC und Caduceus Drops erreicht sein sollte. Es lohnt sich also, mal wieder gepflegt eine Weltbossrunde zu drehen.

Abgesehen davon können sich Besitzer der Xbox One X nun über das angekündigte Upgrade freuen. Der Download umfasst, je nach Plattform, zwischen 3,6 und 4,6 GB. Hier noch die kompletten Patchnotes für die ganz Wissenshungrigen: