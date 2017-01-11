Mit dem letzten Inhalts-Update im Dezember erhielten leider Gottes auch einige Bugs und Probleme Einzug im Taktik-Shooter Rainbow Six: Siege. Nun legt Ubisoft erneut Hand an.
Wie im offiziellen Forum bekanntgegeben wurde, gibt es ab dem heutigen 11. Januar 2017 das nächste Update für den Taktik-Shooter. Dieses hievt das Spiel auf Version 5.3 und soll zahlreiche Probleme beheben, die erst mit dem Inhalts-Update im Dezember aufgetreten sind. Mit einem Pause-Button in Custom-Games wurde zudem auch ein neues Feature eingeführt.
Die Neuerungen im Update im Überblick:
NEW FEATURES
Pause Button in Custom Lobby During Operator Selection Phase
- We have added a Pause button to the UI that will allow the host of a Player-hosted custom games to pause the match during the Operator Selection phase.
- To utilize this functionality, the host will need to press [End]/[Start+DPAD UP] to stop the timer. Press the button again to resume the timer.
GAMEPLAY
- Fixed – Barricade pieces remain stuck in place if hit from a perpendicular angle.
- Fixed – In rare instances, a drone is able to use a dead Attacker’s shield to move the Defuser.
- Fixed – When deploying a reinforced wall, it is possible to pass through the reinforcement.
- Fixed – Muzzle brake also hides the flash for side arms.
- Fixed – When a shield user goes prone while attempting to use an Observational tool (drone), the shield will stay equipped while prone.
- Fixed – In some cases, clipping would cause an Operator’s shield to disappear. This would allow the Operator to be shot through their shield.
OPERATOR
IQ
- Fixed – Dropping from any height while holding a breaching charge will make her sidearm invisible.
Tachanka
- Fixed – Shotgun pellet impacts do not remain on Tachanka’s LMG Shield.
- Fixed – After destroying the LMG Shield, it will reappear for a few frames.
Hibana
- Fixed – Getting kills with Hibana will not count towards and SAT Weekly Challenge.
Echo
- Fixed – Getting kills with Echo will not count towards and SAT Weekly Challenge.
- Fixed – Yokai drones will sometimes hit an invisible wall when jumping through door ways.
- Fixed – Yokai drones will sometimes hit an invisible wall when jumping in 2F Geisha Room on Skyscraper.
Fuze
- Fixed – Cluster Charges destroy gadgets without destroying breakable floors.
Valkyrie
- Fixed – Black Eye’s remain floating in mid-air when thrown at a broken barricade.
Frost
- Fixed – When a trap is placed on an elevated surface, it will trigger even without vaulting onto it.
Blackbeard
- Fixed – Corrupted animation when equipping a second rifle shield after the first was destroyed.
Twitch
- Fixed – Sound effects from her Shock Drone’s taser does not propagate as intended.
Jager
- Fixed – In some instances, Jager’s Magpie devices do not react to Hibana’s pellets.
Kapkan
- Fixed – Player’s controller will not vibrate when killed by an EDD.
GAME MODE
Bomb
- Fixed – Players are unable to see who has the Defuser, drop it, or pick it up on Favelas.
Hostage
- Fixed – Hostage is not able to be revived if the Hostage goes DBNO and clips with the Kitchen Table.
Tactical Realism
- Fixed – Operators with “launcher gadgets” (Hibana and Ash) do not have feedback when reloading.
Spectator Camera
- Fixed – When a spectator joins a match in progress, they will not be able to see Tachanka’s LMG Shield.
- Fixed – Following a player outside, they player can sometimes become invisible to the Spectator.
LEVEL DESIGN
Bartlett University
- Fixed – Missing Camera in Vista Hallway.
- Fixed – Tachanka has invisible bullet collision at the entrance of 1F Lobby.
Kafe Dostoyevsky
- Fixed – Users remain stuck in a vaulting animation after vaulting through the 2F Back Stairs window.
Kanal
- Fixed – Operators are able to vault through wooden panels and clip inside of a wall.
USER EXPERIENCE
- Fixed – The shield on Tachanka’s LMG is offset during Kill Cam replays.
- Fixed – The shield on Tachanka’s LMG is not visible in Support Mode after switching between Tachanka and another Operator.
- Fixed – Dud range on Hibana’s X-KAIROS launcher is still visible for other players, even after it has been turned off.
- Fixed – Melee kills are displayed as headshots in the kill feed.
- Fixed – Bandit’s Shock Wire kills are displayed as headshots in the kill feed.
- Fixed – Kill Camera will sometimes pass through walls.
- Fixed – In some instances, Operators appear to have Raptor Legs in the Kill Cam.
- Fixed – When a player is kicked from a Casual match, they are still able to rejoin it.
- Fixed – When a player is kicked from a Ranked match, they are able to rejoin the same match if it is still running after their 15 minute ban is over.
