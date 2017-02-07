Passend zum neuen DLC Operation Velvet Shell gibt es für alle Inhaber von Rainbow Six: Siege auch ein neues Update, das zahlreiche Änderungen mit sich bringt.
Operation Velvet Shell ist der erste DLC zu Rainbow Six: Siege in diesem Jahr. Neben zwei neuen Operator und einer neuen Karten bringt euch dieser auch einen neuen Patch ein, der den Zusatzinhalt begleitet und einige größere Änderungen beinhaltet.
So dürdt ihr euch über eine überarbeitete Benutzeroberfläche freuen, die das Navigieren dynamischer als bisher gestalten soll. Unter anderem werden Herausforderungen, Neuigkeiten und Booster an einem zusammengefassten Ort dargestellt. Über diese Sektion könnt ihr auch den Spielmodus, den ihr zuletzt gezockt habt, direkt ansteuern. Ein Upgrade hat auch das Operator-Menü erhalten, ebenso wie die Darstellung von Rängen.
In Sachen Balancing wird die Darstellung der Waffenvisiere vereinheitlicht, so dass die dargestellte Entfernung zum Visier unabhängig von der tatsächlich genutzten Waffe immer gleich ist. Bisher wählte man diesbezüglich einen realistischeren Ansatz, das hätte dem Spiel aber nicht gut getan.
Die weiteren Änderungen im Überblick:
Gameplay
- FIXED – Operator’s head is missing in drone view during Situation 7 and Situation 10.
- FIXED – Tachanka’s view can be misrepresented, preventing his shots from registering.
- FIXED – 556xi and AUG A2 are sometimes unable to destroy a distant camera.
- FIXED – Weapons equipped with a Suppressor, Heavy Barrel, or Muzzle brake have no muzzle flash.
- FIXED – Jager’s gadget can be deployed on an Operator’s shield, and remain in that place after the shield moves.
- FIXED – Nitro Cell damage radius is much higher on hardwood walls.
Game Modes
Terrorist Hunt
- FIXED – The reload crate in Lower Library 1F (University) will spawn inside of a sofa.
- FIXED – Smoke grenades will sometimes bounce off of invisible collision when thrown by Terrorists.
- FIXED – Some Terrorists remain idle and do no attempt to engage with the players.
- FIXED – Terrorists are stuck while rappelling during the second wave of Attackers while playing Hostage Protection on University
Secure Area
- FIXED – While contesting an area, the overtime countdown is not synced for all players.
Operators
Jager
- FIXED – Jaeger’s Trophy System will sometimes be missing audio/visual effects.
Kapkan
- FIXED – EDD will be destroyed when placed on the right side of the door in the Passport Check room [Border] if Bandit places an electrified reinforced wall on the right wall.
Tachanka
- FIXED – Tachanka suffers from a broken weapon animation when his LMG is destroyed by Sledge’s Breaching Hammer.
- FIXED – The ammunition count for the LMG is reset when it is redeployed.
Echo
- FIXED – Yokai drone can pass through the ceiling on Plane.
- FIXED – Yokai loses signal in the vent between 2F Model Hallway and 2F Vista Hallway on University.
- FIXED – If the Yokai drone is picked up while hovering, the Terrorists will attempt to fire on the drone’s former position.
- HIBANA
Hibana
- FIXED – X-KAIROS pellets will destroy gadgets on the opposite side of the wall from where they land.
Ash
- FIXED – Breaching rounds can destroy gadgets on the other side of the wall from where they land.
Valkyrie
- FIXED – A Black Eye camera is still usable for approximately 10 seconds after being picked up.
IQ
- FIXED – The outline and distance of other gadgets cannot be seen on IQ’s gadget while she is prone.
Sledge
- FIXED – Sledge’s Breaching Hammer can be used to breach walls from behind Montagne’s extended shield.
Caveira
- FIXED – Green effects are not appearing for players being killed.
Level Design
- FIXED – Ladders disappear when looking at them from a certain height.
- FIXED – Players are able to shoot through door frames attached to indestructible walls.
University
- FIXED – Defuser can be disabled by destroying the tiled floor in Piano Room.
- FIXED – Wooden beams in 2F Classroom do not stop bullets, or show bullet impacts.
- FIXED – Light sources are glowing too brightly.
Chalet
- FIXED – It is possible to vault over a railing and hide under Green Room stairs.
Consulate
- FIXED – The carpet in 2F Meeting Room is visible on the Spectator Camera from the floor below.
Skyscraper
- FIXED – It is possible to clip through and hide under Main Stairs in the Restaurant.
- FIXED – Hostage clips through the adjacent bed.
Favelas
- FIXED – Users are able to clip through a specific wall while using a deployable shield.
Yacht
- FIXED – Bullet impacts are not registering on walls properly.
- FIXED – It is possible to vault through the slot machine wall in 3F Casino.
User Experience
- FIXED – The compass does not move while operating Tachanka’s LMG.
- FIXED – Using Alt + Enter during the Operator Select would allow players to change Operators during loading.
- FIXED – Corrupted melee animation while running on stairs.
- FIXED – Level of detail issue on various headgear.
- FIXED – Level of detail issue on Sledge, Capitao, and Caveira when moving away from these Operators.
- FIXED – Ubisoft Club challenges would appear as available, even though they were not.
- FIXED – Chinese writing overlaps at the start of rounds.
- FIXED – Players are sometimes not awarded XP and Bonus Renown.
- FIXED – After completing a Terrorist Hunt match, some players are stuck at an infinite loading screen.
Kommentarezum Artikel