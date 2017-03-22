Ubisoft optimiert seinen aktuellen Open-World-Shooter Ghost Recon: Wildlands weiter und hat ein zweites Update für die PC-Fassung veröffentlicht. Dieses bringt euch unter anderem neue Einstellungsmöglichkeiten.

Im zweiten Patch für den PC könnt ihr nun endlich auch die Radios standardmäßig ausschalten. Eine weitere neue Einstellungsoption lässt euch die Infos individualisieren, die ihr erhaltet, wenn ihr das Game ohne HUD zockt.

Laut dem Entwicklerteam hat man für das neue Update an allen Spielbereichen gewerkelt und Optimierungen vorgenommen, darunter das Gameplay, die Konnektivität und auch die Stabilität. Auch ein XP-Exploit wurde gefixt. Das Update ist auf dem PC 5 GB groß und soll am 23. März auch auf den Konsolen PS4 und Xbox One zum Download bereit stehen; hier fällt der Download mit 3 GB kleiner aus.

Die Änderungen im Überblick:

Missions and Narration

Adjusted various missions markers & GPS pathfinding.

Adjusted various mission triggers in order to smoothen the player’s progress and game experience.

Fixed situations where dialogue and barks would not trigger correctly.

Fixed infinite XP farming exploit on “Rebellion Rising” mission.

NPCs now exit the vehicle properly in “Stop the Convoy” missions

These missions are now unlocked correctly for players who reported issues

Gold Rush

Sueño’s proposition

Sandoval Dead body

El Cerebro

The following missions are now replayable

El Cerebro

Boss missions

Sandoval confession

Western cocaine cache

User Interface

Players can now select what intel they want to collect, even with all the HUD options turned off.

Fixed Character hiding behind menus in certain situations.

HUD now updates when XP boosters are activated.

Trophy requirements adjustments: The Champion, Eagle-Eyed, With a Pistol

Fixed some weapon packs not unlocking properly: Underbarrels & Rails Pack

Co-Op

Fixed a bug where hits would register with a 0.5-second lag.

Fixed kick/ban vote notifications.

Fixed game freezes in 4-player sessions.

Corrected various replication issues, such as

Paint jobs & attachments not showing correctly in the lobby

Rebel Radio explosion not synchronizing

Sniper scope glare effect not synchronizing

Players seen running beside VHC/bike they should be sitting in

Suppressor not synchronizing when removed from a vehicle’s shooting position

Burning corpses from systemic events

Explosion not replicating if the distance is too high

The following achievements should now be awarded in the two missions below

A Better Mousetrap

The Cluster Bomber

Connectivity

Fixed various disconnection bugs.

Fixed a bug where the user could not reconnect to a previous session.

Fixed errors when looking for public sessions.

Gameplay

Players can now select the vehicle they want to spawn when using the “Drop Vehicle” rebel skill.

Fixed XP awarded when killing an enemy undetected.

Fixed a bug where sometimes vehicle seats could stay booked after NPC exiting.

Fixed a bug where the player would take cover too far from certain props.

Players can no longer teleport to safe houses while being hunted.

The Medical Helicopter will now spawn correctly in the Tabacal area side-mission.

Fixed bikes not slowing down in water.

Fixed flash grenades not stopping detection.

Fixed an occasional instant game-over when falling off a dirt bike.

Fixed a bug where sometimes the player could not tag enemies after hot joining.

Adjusted damage caused by explosives in Arcade difficulty.

Fixed an issue where sometimes pilots didn’t die after AI helicopter crash.

Fixed a situation where sometimes vehicles disappeared when driving at high speeds.

Audio

Added a feature allowing the player to mute every radio in-game.

Fixed Car radio not functioning in various situations.

Amplified the radio voice effects to avoid player confusing El Sueño’s voice on the radio and the one of the Ghosts.

Introduction video mix enhanced.

Graphics

Fixed player models appearing with twisted limbs if they were killed in certain positions.

Fixed low-resolution textures appearing while aiming/driving.

Fixed camera clipping through some textures & props.

Fixed missing textures in certain environments.

Fixed drone showing blur effect on objects.

Fixed the textures flickering when using parachute or helicopter.

Stability

Fixed various crashes.

Fixed an occasional infinite loading screen after validating settings at first launch.

World

Fixed various world building glitches.

Fixed some world parts where the player could get stuck.

PC Specific Patch Notes

Graphics

Added the SMAA anti-aliasing mode.

Added a notification for anti-aliasing recommendations in multi GPU setups.

Addressed a series of issues causing flickering in multi GPU setups.

Fixed an issue with HUD scaling in 4 monitor multi display setups.

User experience and interface

Added support to bind Home, End, Insert, Delete, Page Up and Page Down keys.

Added several menu navigation improvements with mouse and keyboard.

Added a notification if the video driver is outdated.

Added a notification when the system is low on free RAM and starts writing to the virtual memory.

Fixed a HUD issue in co-op for users who have already completed the selected mission.

Fixed the Pitch icon display when using mouse to steer helicopters.

Co-Op

Fixed an issue with co-op sharing of systemic activities.

Fixed the use of Push to Talk in the co-op lobby.

Controls

Changed the Enable Controller default option to Only Gamepads.

Addressed a number of issues with the Steam Controller icons and functionality.

Performance

Addressed a series of random crashes encountered by users.

Fixed an issue causing framerate drops when the saving icon was being displayed.

Fixed an issue where the menu was lagging while running the game on a Hard Disk Drive.

Solved an issue with VRAM bar update when lowering Resolution scaling.

Miscellaneous

Fixed a bug on the Medication Air Transport mission in Tabacal.

Fixed an issue with character poses in Ansel.

Solved a controls issue where one couldn’t sprint from crouch or prone position.