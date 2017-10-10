Noch bis heute Abend sind die Server von Ghost Recon: Wildlands wegen Wartungsarbeiten offline. Grund ist nicht nur die neue PvP-Erweiterung "Ghost War", sondern auch ein neues Update. Für PC-Spieler gibt es jedoch schlechte Neuigkeiten.

Ubisoft hat nun Details zum neuen Update zu Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands bekannt gegeben, das heute im Zuge der Veröffentlichung der PC-Erweiterung "Ghost War" ebenfalls auf die Server aufgespielt. Allerdings gibt es für PC-Spieler negative Nachrichten: Das Update sowie das Add-on bleibt vorerst PS4- und Xbox-One-Spielern vorbehalten. Grund dafür ist ein technisches Problem auf dem PC, das den Release auf dieser Plattform verzögert. Als neuen Termin für Add-on und Patch nannte Ubisoft Donnerstag, den 12. Oktober 2017.

Im Übrigen fällt das Update durchaus groß aus, denn dieses wiegt auf der PS4 und der Xbox One satte 11GB. Steam-Nutzer werden am Donnerstag lediglich 4,7GB herunterladen müssen, Uplay-Zocker auf dem PC jedoch ebenfalls satte 9,5GB. Die Gründe für die gravierenden Unterschiede der Download-Größen sind nicht explizit bekannt.

Unter anderem werde einige größere bestehende Fehler im Spiel behoben, darunter ein Verbindungsproblem in der Kampagne. Die Fälle, in denen Spieler sich nicht mit anderen verbinden konnten, sollten nun deutlich seltener auftreten. Alle weiteren Änderungen im Update könnt ihr dem Patch-Log im englischsprachigen Original entnehmen. Kleine Erinnerung: Am Wochenende ist Ghost Recon: Wildlands auf allen Plattformen kostenlos spielbar.

Alle Änderungen im neuen Update im Überblick:

Mission/narration

In “El Cardinal”, fixed a bug where the player couldn’t redeploy freely after failing the mission

UI

Fixed a bug where a “NEW” tag would appear on the loadout even though there is no new unlocked item

Fixed a bug where the “Missile incoming” warning would be displayed too late

Fixed some situations where the prestige points earned wouldn’t appear on screen

Co-op

Fixed a bug where a player wouldn’t be kicked from the lobby if the command was initiated from several players

Added relay servers for improved connectivity between players

Gameplay

Fixed a bug where a player shooting from the trunk of a car could lose control over the character

Polished the new helicopter’s landing animation

Stability

Fixed a bug where Norton antivirus users would have troubles launching the game

Narco Road

In “El Invisible”, fixed a bug where the “mission failed” screen would not appear, making the mission unavailable.

PC

Fixed the mouse input precision for the new helicopter control scheme. We implemented mouse acceleration which decays as helicopter picks up speed, and a deceleration when player is driving, as previous implementation was losing angular velocity too fast

Fixed an issue causing vehicle doors to always shown as being closed when using NVidia Ansel