Ubisoft hat zum Open-World-Actionspiel Ghost Recon: Wildlands ein weiteres, umfangreiches Update für die PC-Version veröffentlicht.
Der neue Patch zum Titel hievt das Spiel auf dem PC auf die Versionsnummer 3.5, in der euch doch einige Verbesserungen erwarten. Dafür müsst ihr aber auch 6 GB durch die Leitung jagen. Als einziges neues Feature fand die Möglichkeit, einen Hilferuf abzusetzen, den Weg in das Spiel; im Übrigen hat Ubisoft vornehmlich bestehende Fehler behoben.
Das Patch-Log der Version 3.5 im Überblick:
New features
- Players can request for help now while in down state.
Bug fixes
- Fixed the fast travel icon not being displayed on the tacmap when using a Steam Controller.
- Fixed an issue where the screen would flicker when exiting the vehicle while using the Tobii Eye tracking device.
- Fixed an issue where the game language was not automatically set if the Arabic language was set as the title’s language, from the Steam client.
- Fixed an issue where the game would show an incorrect display resolution in the Video menu if ALT+TAB was used during the confirmation pop-up message.
- Fixed an issue where the gray screen when the character is downed was displayed in NVIDIA Ansel.
- Fixed an issue where the 360 screenshot in Ansel had visual corruption if Ansel was used while the Night Vision was activated.
- Fixed an issue where the Weapon Fanatic achievement was not awarded if the weapon pack item was bought from the in game store
Narco Road
- Fixed and issue where the screen would flicker when using nitro boost while being detected.
Ob und wann diese Änderungen ihren Weg auch auf die Konsolen PS4 und Xbox One finden werden, ist nicht bekannt.
