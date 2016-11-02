News - Titanfall 2 : PC-Update bringt flexible Auflösungen

Respawn Entertainment hat einen ersten Patch für die PC-Fassung von Titanfall 2 veröffentlicht. Dieser bringt auch auf ein Konsolen mittlerweile weit verbreitetes Feature mit sich.

So wird durch das Update das sogenannte "Adaptive Resolution Scaling" in die PC-Fassung des Titels integriert. Dadurch sollen vor allen Dingen auch schwächere PC-Konfigurationen profitieren, denn durch die Aktivierung des Features wird die Spielauflösung flexibel geändert, um die Framerate konstant zu halten. Ihr setzt dabei einen fps-Zielwert und das Spiel versucht diesen zu halten, indem es im Zweifel die Auflösung vorübergehend reduziert.

Das Feature kann nur eingesetzt werden, wenn TSAA als Anti-Aliasing-Option aktiviert ist, denn hierfür wird TSAA genutzt. Im Übrigen werden folgende Änderungen in Version 2.0.0.7 des Actionspiels integriert:

  • Stability and GPU performance improvements
  • Titan weakspot highlighting respects colorblind settings
  • Reduced stuttering and playback issues with voice chat
  • Improved speed of allocating Private Match dedicated servers
  • Adjusted Recommended settings for lower end GPUs
  • Reduced hitching when changing between no antialiasing and TSAA
  • Increased performance of streaming textures, reducing stalls and hitches
  • Archer and Thunderbolt now go to Aim-Down-Sights when wallhanging (oops!)
  • Better Network chatroom moderation tools
  • Fixed various grapple gameplay issues
  • Fixed Kraber shots going through Bubble Shield
  • Fixed certain combinations of weapon mods and menu selection resulting in no weapon model showing in customization menus
  • Fixed spawning halfway underground after playing third person animations in Kill Replay
  • Fixed tracker lock-on HUD elements not reliably showing up during Kill Replay
  • Fixed Titan executions not triggering reliably
  • Fixed mantling up stairs
  • Fixed incorrect aspect ratio when switching from fullscreen 1920×1080 to windowed 1600×900
  • Fixed some rare hardlocks and crashes
  • Fixed subtitles being stretched in 21:9 ratios
  • Fixed race condition when accepting Origin game invite with application closed
  • Fixed some display issues in Networks lobbies
  • Fixed disappearing grapple rope with TSAA enabled
  • Fixed NVIDIA Surround crash
