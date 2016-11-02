Respawn Entertainment hat einen ersten Patch für die PC-Fassung von Titanfall 2 veröffentlicht. Dieser bringt auch auf ein Konsolen mittlerweile weit verbreitetes Feature mit sich.
So wird durch das Update das sogenannte "Adaptive Resolution Scaling" in die PC-Fassung des Titels integriert. Dadurch sollen vor allen Dingen auch schwächere PC-Konfigurationen profitieren, denn durch die Aktivierung des Features wird die Spielauflösung flexibel geändert, um die Framerate konstant zu halten. Ihr setzt dabei einen fps-Zielwert und das Spiel versucht diesen zu halten, indem es im Zweifel die Auflösung vorübergehend reduziert.
Das Feature kann nur eingesetzt werden, wenn TSAA als Anti-Aliasing-Option aktiviert ist, denn hierfür wird TSAA genutzt. Im Übrigen werden folgende Änderungen in Version 2.0.0.7 des Actionspiels integriert:
- Stability and GPU performance improvements
- Titan weakspot highlighting respects colorblind settings
- Reduced stuttering and playback issues with voice chat
- Improved speed of allocating Private Match dedicated servers
- Adjusted Recommended settings for lower end GPUs
- Reduced hitching when changing between no antialiasing and TSAA
- Increased performance of streaming textures, reducing stalls and hitches
- Archer and Thunderbolt now go to Aim-Down-Sights when wallhanging (oops!)
- Better Network chatroom moderation tools
- Fixed various grapple gameplay issues
- Fixed Kraber shots going through Bubble Shield
- Fixed certain combinations of weapon mods and menu selection resulting in no weapon model showing in customization menus
- Fixed spawning halfway underground after playing third person animations in Kill Replay
- Fixed tracker lock-on HUD elements not reliably showing up during Kill Replay
- Fixed Titan executions not triggering reliably
- Fixed mantling up stairs
- Fixed incorrect aspect ratio when switching from fullscreen 1920×1080 to windowed 1600×900
- Fixed some rare hardlocks and crashes
- Fixed subtitles being stretched in 21:9 ratios
- Fixed race condition when accepting Origin game invite with application closed
- Fixed some display issues in Networks lobbies
- Fixed disappearing grapple rope with TSAA enabled
- Fixed NVIDIA Surround crash
