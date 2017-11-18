In Großbritannien wurden nun wieder die alljährlichen Golden Joystick Awards verliehen und The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild konnte dabei die nächste wichtige Auszeichnung einheimsen.
Im Bloomsbury Big Top in London wurden in der vergangenen Nacht die Golden Joystick Awards 2017 verliehen und The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild avancierte zum großen Gewinner. Der Nintendo-Titel wurde zum Spiel des Jahres gekürt und konnte sich gegen Horizon: Zero Dawn auf Rang 2 und Persona 5 auf Platz 3 durchsetzen.
Horizon: Zero Dawn bekam immerhin die Auszeichnung für das beste Storytelling, zum besten Multiplayer-Spiel wurde der aktuelle Erfolgstitel PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds ernannt. Und auch in die Zukunft wagt man bereits einen Blick: Den Awards für das am meisten erwartete Spiel konnte sich The Last of Us: Part II sichern und sich dabei unter anderem gegen Red Dead Redemption 2 und Death Stranding durchsetzen.
Alle Gewinner der Golden Joystick Awards 2017 im Überblick:
- Best Storytelling: Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Best Visual Design: Cuphead
- Best Audio: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild
- Best Gaming Performance: Ashly Burch – Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Best Indie Game: Friday the 13th: The Game
- Best Multiplayer Game: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Studio of the Year: Nintendo EPD
- eSports Play of the Year: Agilities’ Five-Man Dragonblade at Overwatch Contenders
- eSports Team of the Year: Seoul Dynasty (formerly Lunatic-Hai)
- eSports Game of the Year: Overwatch
- Best Streamer/Broadcaster: Markiplier
- Handheld/Mobile Game of the year: Pokémon Sun / Moon
- Nintendo Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild
- PlayStation Game of the Year: Horizon Zero Dawn
- Xbox Game of the Year: Cuphead
- PC Game of the Year: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Critics’ Choice Award: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild
- Breakthrough Award: Ashly Burch
- Hall of Fame Award: Final Fantasy
- Most Wanted Game: The Last of Us: Part II
- Still Playing: World of Tanks
- Outstanding Contribution to the UK Game Industry: Debbie Bestwick
- Lifetime Achievement: Sid Meier
- Ultimate Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild
