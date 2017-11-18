The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

In Großbritannien wurden nun wieder die alljährlichen Golden Joystick Awards verliehen und The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild konnte dabei die nächste wichtige Auszeichnung einheimsen.

Im Bloomsbury Big Top in London wurden in der vergangenen Nacht die Golden Joystick Awards 2017 verliehen und The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild avancierte zum großen Gewinner. Der Nintendo-Titel wurde zum Spiel des Jahres gekürt und konnte sich gegen Horizon: Zero Dawn auf Rang 2 und Persona 5 auf Platz 3 durchsetzen.

Horizon: Zero Dawn bekam immerhin die Auszeichnung für das beste Storytelling, zum besten Multiplayer-Spiel wurde der aktuelle Erfolgstitel PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds ernannt. Und auch in die Zukunft wagt man bereits einen Blick: Den Awards für das am meisten erwartete Spiel konnte sich The Last of Us: Part II sichern und sich dabei unter anderem gegen Red Dead Redemption 2 und Death Stranding durchsetzen.

Alle Gewinner der Golden Joystick Awards 2017 im Überblick:

Best Storytelling: Horizon: Zero Dawn

Best Visual Design: Cuphead

Best Audio: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild

Best Gaming Performance: Ashly Burch – Horizon: Zero Dawn

Best Indie Game: Friday the 13th: The Game

Best Multiplayer Game: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Studio of the Year: Nintendo EPD

eSports Play of the Year: Agilities’ Five-Man Dragonblade at Overwatch Contenders

eSports Team of the Year: Seoul Dynasty (formerly Lunatic-Hai)

eSports Game of the Year: Overwatch

Best Streamer/Broadcaster: Markiplier

Handheld/Mobile Game of the year: Pokémon Sun / Moon

Nintendo Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild

PlayStation Game of the Year: Horizon Zero Dawn

Xbox Game of the Year: Cuphead

PC Game of the Year: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Critics’ Choice Award: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild

Breakthrough Award: Ashly Burch

Hall of Fame Award: Final Fantasy

Most Wanted Game: The Last of Us: Part II

Still Playing: World of Tanks

Outstanding Contribution to the UK Game Industry: Debbie Bestwick

Lifetime Achievement: Sid Meier

Ultimate Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild