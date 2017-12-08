Heute Nacht wurden die renommierten The Game Awards 2017 verliehen, die wichtigsten Preise der Spielebranche. Wir verraten euch hier, wer in den einzelnen Kategorien gewonnen hat und vor allen Dingen wer zum Spiel des Jahres gekürt wurde.

In der Kategorie Spiel des Jahres hat sich The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild aus dem Hause Nintendo durchgesetzt. Das neue Game of the Year 2017 setzte sich dabei gegen namhafte Konkurrenz wie Super Mario Odyssey, Horizon: Zero Dawn oder auch PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds durch. Der Nintendo-Titel wurde zudem auch in den Kategorien Best Game Direction und Best Action/Adventure Game ausgezeichnet. Insgesamt war der neue Zelda-Titel für die Switch 12 Mal nominiert gewesen.

Wer in den einzelnen Kategorien sonst noch gewonnen hat, könnt ihr der nachfolgenden Übersicht entnehmen.

Game of the Year

Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Persona 5 (Atlus)

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Best Game Direction

Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games)

Resident Evil 7: biohazard (Capcom)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD)

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (MachineGames / Bethesda)

Best Narrative

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Tameem Antoniades, Elizabeth Ashman-Rowe / Ninja Theory)

Horizon Zero Dawn (John Gonzalez / Ninja Theory)

Nier: Automata (Yoko Taro, Hana Kikuchi, Yoshiho Akabane / Platinum Games)

What Remains of Edith Finch (Ian Dallas / Giant Sparrow)

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (Jen Matthies, Tommy Tordsson Bjork / MachineGames)

Best Art Direction

Cuphead (Studio MDHR Entertainment)

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)

Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Persona 5 (Atlus)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Best Score/Music

Cuphead (Kristofer Maddigan)

Destiny 2 (Mike Salvatori, Skye Lewin, C Paul Johnson)

Nier: Automata (Keiichi Okabe, Keigo Hoashi)

Persona 5 (Shoji Meguro)

Super Mario Odyssey (Naoto Kubo, Shiho Fujii, Koji Kondo)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Manaka Kataoka, Yasuaki Iwata)

Best Audio Design

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)

Resident Evil 7: biohazard (Capcom)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Best Performance

Ashly Burch, Horizon: Zero Dawn (As Aloy)

Brian Bloom, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (as BJ Blazkowicz)

Claudia Black, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (as Chloe Frazer)

Laura Bailey, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (as Nadine Ross)

Melina Juergens, Hellblade (as Senua)

Games for Impact

Bury Me, My Love (The Pixel Hunt / Figs / ARTE / Playdius)

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)

Life is Strange: Before the Storm (Deck Nine / Square Enix)

Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)

Please Knock on My Door (Levall Games AB)

What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)

Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG. Corp)

Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Warframe (Digital Extremes)

Best Independent Game

Cuphead (Studio MDHR Entertainment)

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)

Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)

Pyre (Supergiant Games)

What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)

Best Mobile Game

Fire Emblem Heroes (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

Hidden Folks (Adriaan de Jongh / Sylvain Tegroeg)

Monument Valley 2 (ustwo games)

Old Man’s Journey (Broken Rules)

Super Mario Run (Nintendo)

Best Handheld Game

Ever Oasis (Grezzo / Nintendo)

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

Metroid: Samus Returns (MercurySteam / Nintendo)

Monster Hunter Stories (Marvelous / Capcom / Nintendo)

Poochy and Yoshi’s Woolly World (Good-Feel / Nintendo)

Best VR/AR Game

Farpoint (Impulse Gear / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Lone Echo (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios)

Resident Evil 7: biohazard (Capcom)

Star Trek: Bridge Crew (Red Storm Entertainment / Ubisoft)

Superhot VR (SUPERHOT Team)

Best Action Game

Cuphead (Studio MDHR Entertainment)

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)

Nioh (Team Ninja / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Prey (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (MachineGames / Bethesda)

Best Action/Adventure Game

Assassin’s Creed Origins (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Role-Playing Game

Divinity: Original Sin II (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy 15 (Square Enix Business Division 2 / Square Enix)

Nier: Automata (Platinum Games / Square Enix)

Persona 5 (Atlus)

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Ubisoft San Francisco / Ubisoft)

Best Fighting Game

Arms (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Injustice 2 (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Ent)

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Capcom)

Nidhogg 2 (Messhof Games)

Tekken 7 (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Best Family Game

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo EAD / Nintendo)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris + Milan / Ubisoft)

Sonic Mania (PagodaWest Games, Headcannon / Sega)

Splatoon 2 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EAD / Nintendo)

Best Strategy Game

Halo Wars 2 (Creative Assembly, 343 Industries / Microsoft Studios)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris + Milan / Ubisoft)

Total War: Warhammer 2 (Creative Assembly / Sega)

Tooth and Tail (Pocketwatch Games)

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen (Firaxis Games / 2K)

Best Sports/Racing Game

FIFA 18 (EA Vancouver / EA)

Forza Motorsport 7 (Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)

Gran Turismo Sport (Polyphony Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

NBA 2K18 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (PES Productions / Konami)

Project Cars 2 (Slightly Mad Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: WWII (Sledgehammer Games / Activision)

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo EAD / Nintendo)

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.)

Splatoon 2 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Most Anticipated Game

God of War (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Trending Gamer

Andrea Rene (What’s Good Games)

Clint Lexa (“Halfcoordinated”)

Guy Beahm (“Dr. Disrespect”)

Mike Grzesiek (“Shroud”)

Steven Spohn (AbleGamers)

Best eSports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

Dota 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

Rocket League (Psyonix)

Best eSports Player Presented by Omen by HP

Lee Sang-hyeok “Faker” (SK Telecom 1, League of Legends )

Marcelo “coldzera” David (SK Gaming, Counter-Strike: GO)

Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovac (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike: GO)

Je-hong “ryujehong” Ryu (Seoul Dynasty, Overwatch)

Kuro “KuroKy” Salehi Takhasomi (Team Liquid, Dota 2)

Best eSports Team

Cloud 9

FaZe Clan

Lunatic-Hai

SK Telecom T1

Team Liquid

Student Game Award

Falling Sky (Jonathan Nielssen, Nikolay Savoy, Mohsen Shah / National Film & TV School)

From Light (Alejandro Grossman, Steven Li, Sherveen Uduwana / USC)

Hollowed (Erin Marek, Jerrick Flores, Charley Choucard / University of Central Florida)

Impulsion (Hugo Verger, Remi Bertrand, Maxime Lupinski / IIM)

Level Squared (Kip Brennan, Stephen Scoglio, Dane Perry Svendsen / Swinburne University)

Meaning (Hariz Yet / DigiPen Institute of Technology Singapore)

Best Debut Indie Game Presented by Schick Hydro

Cuphead (Studio MDHR Entertainment)

Golf Story (Sidebar Games)

Hollow Knight (Team Cherry)

Mr. Shifty (Team Shifty)

Slime Rancher (Monomi Park)

Chinese Fan Game Award

Honor of Kings《王者荣耀》 (Timi Studio Group)

ICEY《艾希》(FantaBlade Network)

Gumballs & Dungeons《不思议迷宫》(QcPlay Limited)

jx3 HD 《剑网3》重制版 (Kingsoft Corporation)

Monument Valley 2《纪念碑谷2》(ustwo games)