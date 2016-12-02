In der vergangenen Nacht fanden die The Game Awards 2016 statt. Dabei wurden die wohl bedeutendsten Preise der Spielebranche an die besten Spiele des Jahres verliehen. Wir sagen euch, wer in den einzelnen Kategorien gewonnen hat.

Den wichtigsten Titel des Spiel des Jahres staubte Overwatch aus dem Hause Blizzard Entertainment ab; dieses setzte sich unter anderem gegen DOOM, Titanfall 2 und Uncharted 4 durch. Blizzard wurde zugleich als bestes Studio für den Titel ausgezeichnet

Sämtliche Nominierten und Gewinner (fett gedruckt) der Preisverleihung im Überblick:

Game of the Year

Doom (id Software / Bethesda)

Inside (Playdead)

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

Titanfall 2 (Respawn / Electronic Arts)

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Studio/Game Direction

Blizzard (Overwatch)

DICE (Battlefield 1)

id Software (Doom)

Naughty Dog (Uncharted 4)

Respawn (Titanfall 2)

Best Narrative

Firewatch (Campo Santo)

Inside (Playdead)

Mafia 3 (Hangar 13/2K Games)

Oxenfree (Night School Studio)

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog/Sony)

Best Art Direction

Abzu (Giant Squid/505 Games)

Firewatch (Campo Santo)

Inside (Playdead)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

Best Music/Sound Design

Battlefield 1 (DICE/EA)

Doom (id Software/Bethesda)

Inside (Playdead)

Rez Infinite (Enhance Games)

Thumper (Drool)

Best Performance

Alex Hernandez as Lincoln Clay (Mafia 3)

Cissy Jones as Delilah (Firewatch)

Emily Rose as Elena (Uncharted 4)

Nolan North as Nathan Drake (Uncharted 4)

Rich Summer as Henry (Firewatch)

Tory Baker as Sam Drake (Uncharted 4)

Games for Impact Award

1979 Revolution (iNK Stories)

Block’Hood (Plethora Project/Devolver Digital)

Orwell (Osmotic Studios/Surprise Attack)

Sea Hero Quest (Glitchers)

That Dragon, Cancer (Numinous Games)

Best Independent Game

Firewatch (Campo Santo)

Hyper Light Drifter (Heart Machine)

Inside (Playdead)

Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe/Chucklefish)

The Witness (Thekla)

Best Mobile/Handheld

Clash Royale (Supercell)

Fire Emblem Fates (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Monster Hunter Generations (Capcom)

Pokemon Go (Niantic)

Severed (Drinkbox Studios)

Best VR Game

Batman: Arkham VR (Rocksteady/Warner Bros.)

EVE: Valkyrie (CCP Games)

Job Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)

Rez Infinite (Enhance Games)

Thumper (Drool)

Best Action Game

Battlefield 1 (DICE/EA)

Doom (id Software/Bethesda)

Gears of War 4 (The Coalition/Microsoft)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

Titanfall 2 (Respawn/EA)

Best Action/Adventure Game

Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

Hitman (IO Interactive/Square Enix)

Hyper Light Drifter (Heart Machine)

Ratchet & Clank (Insomniac Games/Sony)

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog /Sony)

Best RPG

Dark Souls 3 (From Software/Bandai Namco)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Eidos Montreal/Square Enix)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine (CD Projekt RED)

World of Warcraft: Legion (Blizzard)

Xenoblade Chronicles X (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

Best Fighting Game

Killer Instinct Season 3 (Iron Galaxy Studios/Microsoft)

The King of Fighters XIV (SNK/Atlus USA)

Pokken Tournament (Bandai Namco Studios/The Pokemon Company)

Street Fighter 5 (Capcom)

Best Family Game

Dragon Quest Builders (Square Enix)

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens (TT Fusion/Warner Bros.)

Pokemon Go (Niantic)

Ratchet & Clank (Insomniac Games/Sony)

Skylanders: Imaginators (Toys for Bob/Activision)

Best Strategy Game

Civilization 6 (Firaxis Games/2K Games)

Fire Emblem Fates (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

The Banner Saga 2 (Stoic Studio/Versus Evil)

Total War: Warhammer (The Creative Assembly/SEGA)

XCOM 2 (Firaxis Games/2K Games)

Best Sports / Racing Game

FIFA 17 (EA Canada/EA Sports)

Forza Horizon 3 (Playground Games/Microsoft)

MLB The Show 2016 (SIE San Diego Studio/Sony)

NBA 2K17 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 (PES Productions/Konami)

Best Multiplayer Game

Battlefield 1 (DICE/EA)

Gears of War 4 (The Coalition/Microsoft)

Overcooked (Ghost Town Games/Team17)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Titanfall 2 (Respawn/EA)

Most Anticipated Game

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio/Sony)

Horizon: Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games/Sony)

Mass Effect: Andromeda (BioWare/EAs)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

Fans’ Choice

Best eSports Player

Faker – [Lee Sang-Hyeok] SK Telecom T1, League of Legends

Coldzera – [Marcelo David] SK Gaming, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Byun-Hyun Woo – Starcraft 2

Infiltrator – [Lee Seeon-woo] Team Razer, Street Fighter 5

Hungrybox – [Juan Debiedma] Team Liquid, Super Smash Bros.

Best eSports Team

SK Telecom T1 – Game: League of Legends

Wings Gaming – Game: DOTA 2

SK Gaming

ROX Tigers – Game: Leauge of Legends

Cloud 9

Best eSports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

Street Fighter 5 (Capcom)

Trending Gamer

AngryJoeShow

Boogie2988

Danny O’Dwyer

JackSpeticeye

Lirik

Best Fan Creation

No winner announced.

Project A2MR – withdrawn

– withdrawn Pokemon Uranium – withdrawn

– withdrawn Brutal Doom 64

Endereal: The Shards of Order