ConcerendApe hat ein neues Update für Stardew Valley auf dem PC veröffentlicht. Dieses hat für deutschsprachige Spieler eine besondere Bedeutung.
Die neue Version 1.2 bringt nämlich gleich sieben neue Sprachversionen des Spiels mit sich, darunter unter anderem auch Deutsch. Für europäische Gefilde im Übrigen am wichtigsten dürfte zudem die Integration von Spanisch sein.
Neben den neuen Übersetzungen der Spieltexte gibt es auch diverse Bugfixes, die wiederum auch die Mac- und Linux-Versionen betreffen. Alle Änderungen im Detail könnt ihr dem nachfolgenden Patch-Log entnehmen:
Patch Notes
- Translations for German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Japanese and Simplified Chinese.
- When using a controller, the cursor will snap between menu buttons by default. If you disable that, the cursor will instead accelerate while moving.
- When using a controller, pressing the back button will skip events that are skippable.
- Exit to Title has returned.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed lighting shader not covering the whole screen on Mac and Linux.
- Switching from “Windowed Borderless” to “Fullscreen” should now go straight to fullscreen instead of Windowed mode.
- Wallpapers and floors no longer have a tile placement indicator showing a random object
- Increased stability of preference-saving code. This should fix infrequent crashes that require the player to delete startup_preferences.
- Fixed a crash that can happen when a pig tries to spawn a truffle but there’s no space for it.
- Fixed a couple of rare crashes that could have occurred at any time during the game.
- Fixed a typo of the word ‘pronounce’ in the marriage event.
- Fixed the player not getting the recipe for Cookies if they skip Evelyn’s event.
- Farming level now affects crop yield prior to level 10
