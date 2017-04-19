Anlässlich der Ankündigung von StarCraft Remastered hatte Blizzard ja auch bestätigt, dass man das klassische StarCraft patchen und künftig kostenfrei anbieten wolle. Nun ist es soweit!
Das ursprüngliche StarCraft wurde bereits im Jahre 1998 veröffentlicht, ist also schon bald 20 Jahre alt. Der Titel gilt einer der wichtigsten überhaupt im Echtzeit-Strategie-Genre und wurde nun wie angekündigt mit einem Update auf die neue Versionsnummer 1.18 versehen. Es ist gleichzeitig der erste Patch zum klassischen Spieltitel seit acht Jahren.
Mit dem Update werden sowohl StarCraft als Hauptspiel als auch die Erweiterung Brood War nun komplett kostenfrei angeboten. Ihr könnt ihr euch das Spiel also für lau herunterladen und dieses in Gänze zocken, wenn ihr das noch nicht getan habt. Im Übrigen bringt der Patch verschiedene Features wie diverse Unterstützungen, einen Observer-Modus, ein verbessertes Layout sowie einige Fehlerbehbungen mit sich.
Im weiteren Jahresverlauf wird mit StarCraft: Remastered eine HD-Neuauflage des Spiels erscheinen.
Die Änderungen im Original-Patch-Log im Überblick:
General
- Added windowed fullscreen or windowed mode; Alt+Enter switches between
- Added UTF-8 support
- Added cursor clamping in-game while windowed; unclamped in menus
- Added Popular Maps to streamline finding games or game types
- Added options to display actions per minute
- Added Observer mode
- Added opponent information when joining a game lobby
- Added autosaving for replays
- Added an option to display game time
- Added UPnP support
- Updated to a new OpenGL backend
- Improved gameplay responsiveness during multiplayer by increasing turn rate to match LAN speeds over Battle.net
- Improved UI layout in Battle.net sections
- Improved behavior of available lobbies within the ‘Join Game’ section
- Improved compatibility with Windows 7, 8.1, and 10
- Improved anticheat capabilities
- Improved installation and patching performance
- Mac Beta now available for 10.11 and up
Bug Fixes
- Fixed palette issues to correct rainbow water, 80s Kerrigan face in the loading screen, and other graphic glitches
- Fixed problems with LAN game discovery
- Fixed IME support and other text artifacts in Battle.net menus
- LAN and Legacy Battle.net fixes
Known Issues
- The profile section is currently unavailable
- Some chat commands are still being updated to play nice in the updated chat system
- Friends location is being improperly displayed
- Password games will often return bad password trying to join
