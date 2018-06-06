Seit November 2017 treibt Star Wars: Battlefront II für DICE und EA sein Unwesen. Jetzt dürfen sich Spieler wieder auf frische Inhalte freuen!

Am 16. Mai fiel bereits der Startschuss für die Han-Solo-Season in Star Wars: Battlefront II. Im Zuge dessen erwarten euch nun abermals frische Inhalte wie nun bekannt gegeben wurde.

Ab dem 12. Juni 2018 wird die Han-Solo-Season nämlich um allerhand Neuheiten erweitert. Euch verschlägt es nach Kessel, wo ihr euch in verschiedenen Spielmodi wie Arcade, Blast, Hero Showdown und Heroes vs. Villains probieren dürft. Auch "Extraction" kehrt zurück, wobei Rebellen Schiffslieferungen des Imperiums zu den eigenen Schiffen eskortieren müssen. Das Imperium ist davon natürlich weniger begeistert und muss dem Plan der Rebellen den Garaus machen.

Auch gibt es diverse neue legendäre Auftritte, die vor allen Dingen auf Charakteren aus dem aktuellen Kinofilm "Solo: A Star Wars Story" basieren. Han Solo gibt es dann auch in den Varianten Corellia Escape und Beckett's Crew. Lando erwartet euch als professioneller Sportler und als Raconteur und auch Chewbacca im Epic-Vandor-Heist-Look erwartet euch noch. Alle Erscheinungsformen sind für Credits und Kristalle erhältlich. Und auch Lando's Millennium Falcon wird hinzugefügt, wobei diese Variante schneller und agiler ist als die modifizierte Version von Han Solo aus der ursprünglichen Filmtrilogie.

Das entsprechende Spiel-Update hat noch zahlreiche weitere, kleinere Verbesserungen und Neuerungen parat. Diese könnt ihr dem ausführlichen, englischsprachigen Patch-Log entnehmen.

Star Wars Battlefront 2: Han Solo June Update

New Content

Appearances

Han Solo – Corellia Escape (Legendary)

Han Solo – Beckett’s Crew (Legendary)

Lando – Professional “Sportsman” (Legendary)

Lando – Raconteur (Legendary)

Chewbacca – Vandor Heist (Epic)

Features

Removed the holograms from the deploy and MVP screens

Implemented a Character Inspector in the Collection screens

Timed Challenges are now displayed and accessible from the Home screen

Added Kessel as a new location

Added new Extraction game mode playable on Kessel and Jabba’s Palace

Added Kessel to Blast, HvV, Hero Showdown, and Arcade

Added Lando’s Millennium Falcon as a playable Vehicle

Lando’s Millennium Falcon Abilities

Coaxium Injection: An afterburner which gives the ship an instant speed boost beyond its maximum speed for a long time. This can be cancelled should you wish to return to the ships regular flying speed.

L3-37 Co-Pilot: Call upon your co-pilot, L3-37, to highlight enemies for both yourself and friendly Starfighters. Any highlighted enemies will receive an increase in damage inflicted against them.

Synchronized Fire: Fires both of your primary weapon guns simultaneously, with increased damage for a short space of time.

Heroes and Villains Fixes

Emperor Palpatine

Fixed an issue where the CHAIN LIGHTNING Ability was not doing damage

Captain Phasma

The FIRST ORDER SENTRY DROID now only lasts for 5 seconds after Captain Phasma has been defeated

Lando Calrissian

Fixed an issue where the DISABLER failed to stun enemies

Fixed an issue where the DISABLER would sometimes affect friendlies

Rey

Fixed an issue where Rey could DASH through a lightsaber block

Classes, Special Units, Vehicles

General

Fixed an issue where an equipped Trooper Appearance was not applied when deploying into Vehicles

Lock-On System

Updated the lock-on logic to now warn a player whenever an item is locking-on to them, not just when the weapon has already locked-on

Assault

Combat Roll is blocked for a brief period when activating TOUGHEN UP so as to prevent discrepancies between animation, audio, and the Ability’s activation

Heavy

Fixed an issue where the Marksman Star Card incorrectly reset the Sentry Ability duration on headshot kills; Marksman is only intended to affect heat-based weapons

Gave the Ion Torpedo 3 shots per magazine instead of 1 to make it more reliable against air targets

Increased Ion Torpedo damage to make it more reliable against vehicles overall

Officer

Slightly reduced damage of the SE-44C and Blurrg-1120 with the intention to make these less viable in a situation where an Assault Rifle should be better suited

Slightly reduced the flash duration of the FLASH GRENADE

Fixed an issue where the IMPROVED FLASH GRENADE inadvertently caused a longer flash duration than the default version

Specialist

Health Changes

Increased the Specialist’s health to be in line with the Officer and Assault classes. The intent with this change is to bring the Specialist’s kill/death ratio up in line with the other Trooper Classes and to give Specialists the chance to improve their average score-per-minute as both values were the lowest of all the classes.

Base health increased from 100 to 150

Health regeneration per second decreased from 60 to 30

Sprint Recovery

When looking at the Specialist, one thing to note is that the intended gameplay is not for players to sprint and fire. As such we’ve slightly increased the sprint recovery penalty with all Specialist primary weapons. This now means that a Specialist will be somewhat slower to fire the first shot with their primary weapon when coming out of sprint. This should also give other classes (except Heavy) a slight advantage when sprinting around a corner and suddenly meeting an enemy Specialist. For reference, the sprint recovery speeds are stack-ranked per weapon type as follows:

Pistols (Officer)

Rifles (Assault)

Longblasters (Specialist)

Heavy blasters (Heavy)

Aerials

Reduced deploy time on rocket launchers from 1 to 0.8 seconds to make the timing, from activation to firing, snappier

Increased the time the player has control over the jump pack, giving them better air control while in the air

Game Modes and Locations

Galactic Assault

Fixed an issue on PC where after shooting the MTT with the ION Disruptor, a “Playing the Objective” scoring event was shown after each respawn

Improved player rewards for completing objectives on the map

Arcade

Fixed an issue where the Last Stand effect was not working on Jabba’s Palace if one enemy was killed before dying

Fixed an issue with the Starfighter Arcade end-of-round screen where after a round of Starfighter Arcade had been completed the “Challenge Summary” screen was blank

Fixed an issue on Co-op Battle Scenarios where the enemy AI didn’t engage the player at first sight

Fixed an issue in Starfighter Arcade – Onslaught where if one of the players was in the deploy screen after being defeated, time and kills were not tracked for either player

Fixed an issue in the Tutorial Mission where the AI would randomly die without any reason

Fixed an issue in split-screen where one of the players would not be able to deploy with any Character if both players tried to deploy with the same Hero at the start

Heroes vs Villains

Fixed an issue on Takodana where Boba Fett could reach an invisible collision platform behind the castle where no other Hero could get to

Fixed an issue where players were sometimes respawned near enemies

Heroes Showdown

Revised the HUD to show the timer permanently and changed the countdown timer circle to count each second when there is 30 seconds left

Now if time ends and both teams have the same score, it’s a draw

Jetpack Cargo

Revised the HUD to show the timer permanently and changed the countdown timer circle to count each second when there is 30 seconds left

Now if time ends and both teams have the same score, it’s a draw

Added a kill log

Ewok Hunt

Polished the Ewok jump attack

Updated audio near the end of a match to build up when the shuttle comes

Reduced the starting Score bonus for the first Ewok

Created a different crosshair color when under the effects of VALIANT HORN

Revised crate pickup locations so that there are less weapons in the cave

Fixed an issue where sometimes a Stormtrooper would change to an Ewok after dying by his own grenade

Decreased the hut interaction area, so that Ewoks don’t activate the hut entrance by accident

Added in-world markers to the treetop exits for Ewoks to provide a better understanding of which door to take

Locations

Improved the combat area for both Hero Showdown and Heroes vs. Villains on Endor

Improved the spawn area for Imperials on Hoth during Strike

Fixed an issue where jumping up on and behind some pipes would get the player stuck on Jabba’s Palace

Fixed an issue where Yoda could get stuck between the Rancor body and the cave wall on Jabba’s Palace

Added the missing Gamorrean Guards in Jabba’s Palace

General Changes

Added Animation to the XP bar when ranking up

Implement additional matchmaking information in the end-of-round

Fixed an issue on consoles where players could encounter an infinite black loading screen if quitting the server when the planet was shown during the end-of-round

Fixed an issue on PC where Chewbacca couldn’t use any Emote in Arcade if the Wookie Smuggler appearance was equipped

Adjusted the Credit pay out for time spent in match by reducing the Time bonus by 20% in order to give more weight to actions during a match