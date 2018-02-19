Trotz harscher Kritik am Fortschrittssystem und den Lootboxen hat sich Star Wars: Battlefront II schlussendlich doch ansehnlich verkauft. Jetzt steht das nächste Update auf dem Plan.

Schon länger warten Spieler von Star Wars: Battlefront II auf die Veröffentlichung des Updates auf Version 1.2. Nun gibt es nähere Informationen dazu, denn in den offiziellen Foren zum Spiel wurde jetzt das Release-Datum für den Patch bekannt gegeben.

Ab dem heutigen 19. Februar steht das Update demnach zum Download bereit. Bei uns wird es je nach Plattform zwischen 09.00 und 11.00 Uhr soweit sein, wie DICE und Electronic Arts bestätigten.

Wie wir unlängst berichteten, bringt das Update auch einen neuen, zeitlich begrenzten Spielmodus namens "Jetpack Cargo" mit sich. Darüber hinaus dürft ihr weitere Anpassungen in Sachen Balancing sowie auch Bugfixes und Klassenoptimierungen erwarten. Konkrete Patch-Notes wurden aber noch nicht veröffentlicht; diese sollen zum Release des Updates folgen.

Obwohl Version 1.2 sowohl ein Client- als auch Server-Patch ist, soll es laut offiziellen Angaben keine Server-Downtime geben.

---

Update: Auch das umfassende Patch-Log ist nach dem Release nun verfügbar. Neben dem Modus "Jetpack Cargo" gibt es die erwarteten Balancing-Änderungen und Bugfixes. Das komplette Log haben wir euch im Folgenden beigefügt.

Hero balance

Boba Fett

Jet Pack – Jet Pack controllability improved

EE-3 – Reduced the minimum dispersion angle from 0.6 to 0.4

EE-3 – Reduced the maximum dispersion angle from 1.2 to 0.8

EE-3 – Increased End Damage from 20 to 25

Increased damage drop-off start distance from 15 to 20 meters

Iden Versio

Fixed an issue where Iden’s Droid Stun didn’t give damage on the first attack

Droid Stun – Reduced the time between the ability activation and shock

Reduced the damage from 50 to 40

Bossk

Relby V-10 – Reduced recoil from 5 to 2.2

Explosive Traps – Reduced damage from 80 to 76 per trap

Multi-Trap – Fixed the Blast Damage Radius to fit the star cards numbers

Rey

Mind Control – Reduced Mind Control radius from 20 to 18 meters

Insight – Reduced Insight radius from 50 to 30

Far Sight – Reduced bonus by 10% (now 10, 20, 30, 40%)

Kylo Ren

Pull – Reducing Pull recharge time from 25 to 20 seconds

Freeze – Reducing Freeze recharge time from 25 to 24 seconds

Frenzy – Kylo Ren now has 40% damage absorption while Frenzy is active

Luke Skywalker

Increased Luke’s sprint speed by .6 meters/second

Increased Luke Health from 700 to 750

Increased Health Regeneration rate from 50 to 110

Decreased Regeneration delay from 5 to 2.7

Decreased Max Regeneration amount from 250 to 200

Palpatine

Lightning – Increased reach of the ability from 12 to 14 meters to compensate for the tighter collision check

Chewbacca

Stun Grenade – Reduced the shock time from 1.6 to 1 second

Reduced Bowcaster side projectiles explosive damage from 25 to 21

Reduced furious Bowcaster side projectiles explosive damage from 12 to 10

Yoda

Lightsaber – Increased damage from 80 to 115

Barrier – Added the functionality to break out of immobilizing effects on activation

Unleash – Increased energy holding time from 0.7 to 0.9 seconds

Unleash – Increased angle from 40 to 45 degrees.

Unleash – Increased first tier damage from 100 to 110, second tier damage from 125 to 130, third tier damage from 150 to 160, and fourth tier damage from 175 to 190

Lando Calrissian

Disruptor – Reduced recharge time of disruptor from 25 to 19 seconds

Smoke Grenade – Reduced recharge time from 15 to 14 seconds

Darth Vader

Focused Rage – Vader now receives 200 temporary bonus health when activating the Focused Rage ability

Reduced max health from 900 to 800

Captain Phasma

Staff Strikes – Increased the animation speed of the ability

Staff Strikes – Increased the transition speed between each strike

Increased how quickly Captain Phasma can use her blaster after performing a Staff Strike

Heroes and Villains bug fixes

Lightsaber closers are deactivated while blinded

Fixed an issue where you would be in a “stun” state forever.

The maximum stun duration is now 5 seconds

Boba Fett – Fixed an issue that prevented Boba Fett from using his Jetpack ability when “For the Hunt” was activated while his Jetpack fuel was depleted

Luke Skywalker – Epicenter – The ability will now deal the proper amount of damaged when used

Yoda – Feel the Force – Edited the description of this ability to make it clear that all friendlies will receive a health bonus when used

Yoda – Enduring the Force – This ability will now apply the proper amount of bonus time

Yoda – Master of the Force – This ability will no longer damage players inconsistently and only when released at maximum power

Finn – Deadeye – The targeting crosshair should be properly removed after the ability has been used

Infantry combat balance

All Classes – Fixed an issue on Blaster Rifles and the S-5, weapons that can be toggled with a high zoom level through Dual Zoom, where the scope glint would always appear when zooming. It now only appears when the dual zoom scope is equipped and toggled to its highest magnification level.

All Troopers have now received two default emotes.

Reduced the time it takes until you can shoot after executing a melee attack

Assault – Vanguard Shotgun – Lowered start damage per bullet from 14 to 12

Assault – CR2 – Fixed an issue with inconsistent Super Success triggers compared to other blasters

Heavy – Supercharged Sentry – Reverted the heat per bullet tweak made for 1.1 patch, from 0.17 to 0.15

Officer – Blurrg-1120 – Lowered start damage from 37 to 35 and end damage from 20 to 16

Milestones

-Milestones are now claimed automatically upon completion

“Making an Impression” – Changed criteria from 25 to 10 kills

“Starting Heavy Training” – Changed criteria from 10,000 to 2,500 score

“Stay True” – Changed criteria from 40 to 20 kills

“Starting Assault Training” – Criteria changed from “Get 5000 Assist Score with Scan Dart” to “50 Targets Scanned”

Map balance

Kamino – Phase 1 and 3 in Galactic Assault has been made easier for attackers

Tatooine – In Phase 1 of Galactic Assault we adjusted spawn points, added cover, and tweaked the out of bounds area to make this phase easier for attackers

Hoth – In Phase 2 of Galactic Assault we adjusted spawn points to prevent players from being targeted by the AT-AT

Naboo – Phase 2 of Galactic Assault has had balance tweaks

Endor – Galactic Assault has extended the fallback timer from 30 to 45 seconds before the attackers’ spawn points are moved forward

Map fixes

Jakku – Fixed an issue in Galactic Assault where the out of bounds warning message would not trigger correctly under certain conditions

Jakku – Tweaked the combat area on Jakku in Galactic Assault in order to prevent an exploit where players could circle around the map with the AT-ST

Jakku – Fixed several collision issues

Endor – Fixed a bug in Galactic Assault that caused the Endor AT-AT Orbital Strike to break

Endor – Fixed a bug in Strike where players could spawn outside the combat area

Crait – Added delay before attacker spawns are moved forward in Galactic Assault

Crait – Fixed several collision issues

Takodana – Fixed a bug in Galactic Assault that prevented the First Order AT-ST from being available in Phase 1

Hoth – Fixed a bug in Galactic Assault that prevented players from passing through doors when retreating during the last Phase

Kashyyyk – Fixed an issue where players could get stuck between containers

Kamino – Mobility improvements on platform ledges

Yavin 4 – Fixed an issue where Boba Fett could reach restricted areas

Fixed an issue where grenades could fall through the floor on Naboo and Kashyyyk

Fixed various collision issues across all locations

Fixed issues where players could get outside the intended play areas of various locations

Fixed an issue where AI units would move through objects in Arcade

Fixed an issue where environmental fire damage would not cause high enough damage to players standing in it

General improvements and fixes

Fixed an issue where players would not receive credits for duplicate star cards – Players who encountered this issue previously will retroactively be awarded with the proper amounts of credits over time.

Increased Credit payout for duplicate items

– Common – From 200 to 300

– Uncommon – From 400 to 600

– Rare – From 800 to 900

– Epic – From 1200 to 3600

Increased the glow of blaster bolts to make them look more vibrant

Increased the dismemberment probability of the B1 Battle Droids from 20% to 40%

Reduced the stretched bloom effect for a clearer image

Improved the glow, thickness, and lighting of lightsabers

U-Wing – when firing from the gunner position, the gun, muzzle flash, and blaster bolt are now shown properly

Fixed an issue where the camera would enter a bad state when being the target of Darth Vader’s Choke

End of Round – Fixed an issue where the map would sometimes overlap with the intro video in Starfighter Assault

Fixed an issue where the wrong loading screen would be seen when loading a level

Fixed an issue where some menu options would disappear under certain conditions

Fixed an issue where the camera would stutter when spawning in with a Hero in Custom Arcade

Fixed an issue where the AT-RT Repair ability did not work correctly

Fixed an issue where players would not get the “Heroic Sacrifice” scoring event when defeated by a Hero

Fixed an issue where Darth Vader would not take any damage from Luke Skywalker’s Push ability if standing near a wall

Fixed an issue where the AAT would take too much damage when colliding with surrounding objects

Fixed an issue where Turrets and Grenades could inflict damage after the round ended

Fixed an issue where players would not receive Score for grenade kills made after their character had died

Fixed an issue where a friendly First Order AT-ST showed up as an enemy on radar

Fixed an issue where players could survive when knocked down from a platform in Heroes vs Villains

Fixed an issue where players could equip class specific Star Cards to other classes

Tweaked the color-blind settings to make Squad members easier to distinguish on the minimap

Fixed an issue where Brawler boost card didn’t refresh some ability cards.

Fixed an issue where players could force respawn during the Heroes vs Villains intro sequence and respawn in a new location

Reduced the amount of Battle Points you received when attacking the objective on Crait with a Ski Speeder

Fixed an issue where the character would disappear on the client after combat rolls

Fixed an issue in the Campaign where the weapon HUD wouldn’t indicate when aiming at an enemy

Fixed an issue where AI troopers in Arcade would constantly melee attack each other

Fixed an issue where Assault troopers in Arcade would attempt to use the Scan Dart ability as a regular weapon

Various bug fixes in Arcade

Several performance and stability improvements

Fixed several localization issues

Various UI improvements and bug fixes

Trooper Crate cost decreased from 4000 to 3000 Credits

Known issues

Yoda does not break out of several immobilizing abilities when using Presence

Darth Vader’s Punishing Grip Star Card effect is not applied when Choke is used

Finn’s targeting marker from Dead Eye will sometimes persist after the ability effect has ended

Emperor Palpatine’s first basic and secondary attack deal no damage

Yoda’s Feel the Force Star Card description is incorrect

Yoda’s Master of the Force Star Card does not work as intended

Rey’s Mind Trick ability can affect players further than intended

Rey’s Far Sight Star Card is increasing Insight ability range more than specified in the Star Card

EL-16HFE scope glint does not appear with dual zoom equipped and is toggled to the highest magnification

If you open a crate that grants a duplicate item and it shows the old value for credits rewarded, you need to restart your game client. You did in fact get the new reward amount, but the client will show the old values in the UI until you restart the game.