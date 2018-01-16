Neue Map, neuer TIE Fighter: Das erste Update in 2018

Viel Kritik musste Star Wars: Battlefront II wegen der Lootboxen und dem Fortschrittssystem einstecken, dennoch ist das Action-Sequel wieder ein Erfolg. Um die Spieler bei der Stange zu halten, wurde nun ein erstes inhaltliches Update im neuen Jahr 2018 veröffentlicht.

Electronic Arts und DICE haben das erste Update in 2018 zu Star Wars: Battlefront II veröffentlicht. Das wichtigste neue Feature ist dabei zweifelsohne eine neue Karte für den Blast-Modus, die auf dem Planeten Crait angesiedelt ist.

Neben dieser Karte hat zudem auch der TIE Fighter von Iden Versio in der neuen Version 1.1 den Weg in das Spiel gefunden. Das Fluggefährt kann im Rahmen der Heldenschiffe im Modus "Starfighter Assault" eingesetzt werden.

Und was gibt es sonst so? Mehrere Helden wurden Änderungen in Sachen Balancing unterzogen, darunter beispielsweise Finn, dessen Schaden mit dem Deadeye-Schuss von 40 auf 30 reduziert wurde. Auch der Basisschaden mit dem EL-16 wurde bei Finn zudem von 65 auf 45 reduziert, um das Spielerlebnis ausgewogener zu gestalten. Generft wurde insoweit auch Boba Fett, dessen Schadensradius ebenso reduziert wurde, wie der generell angerichtete Schatten, welcher von 90 auf 78 abgesenkt wurde. Weitere Bugfixes und Balancing-Anpassungen könnt ihr dem nachfolgenden Patch-Log entnehmen.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 – Release Notes – Patch 1.1

New Content

Blast on Crait

We’re expanding the ways you can play on Crait by bringing this map to the Blast Game Mode.Battle in the mines among the machinery and crystals leftover from the previous occupants.

Iden Versio’s TIE/In fighter

Now available as a new Hero Starfighter in multiplayer matches. Iden Versio leads by example from her personal TIE/ln fighter. Custom-built for Inferno Squad, this modified TIE has seen heroic service in the name of the Emperor.

Iden Versio’s TIE/In fighter Abilities

Afterburner – Gives the starfighter a temporary speed boost and breaks enemy missile lock. The AFTERBURNER can be cancelled after a short time

Laser Barrage – Charges up a rapid fire barrage which deals high damage

Dual Proton Torpedoes – Fires two proton torpedoes which track the locked target and deal high damage

Inferno Leader – For the duration of INFERNO LEADER, all enemies within a radius are revealed to allied players. These enemies receive increased damage from all sources

TIE/In fighter Star Cards

Engine Heat Dissipator – Decreases the AFTERBURNER cooldown

Advanced Torpedoes – Increases DUAL PROTON TORPEDO damage

Vengeful Barrage – Increases the damage of LASER BARRAGE

Flight Commander – Increases the duration of INFERNO LEADER

Reinforced Hull – Increases the total health of the starfighter

Tuned Lasers – Increases primary weapon damage

Advanced Capacitors – Improves the primary weapons resistance to overheating

Repair Systems – Reduces the delay before health regeneration begins

Elite Pilot – Increases the turn rate of the starfighter

Engine Upgrade – Increases the top speed and how quickly the starfighter can accelerate and decelerate

Iden Versio’s TIE/In fighter Milestones

Rapid Assault – Used Iden Versio’s TIE/LN fighter AFTERBURNER ability 25 times

Precision Strike – Achieve 25 DUAL PROTON TORPEDO kills with Iden Versio’s TIE/LN Fighter

Hope Cannot Save Them – Achieve 25 LASER BARRAGE kills with Iden Versio’s TIE/LN Fighter

Avenge Our Emperor – Use Iden Versio’s TIE/LN Fighter INFERNO LEADER ability 25 times

Heroes

Finn

Reduced base damage of his EL-16 from 65 to 45

Reduced the time before heat cooldown kicks in from 3.5 to 1.5 seconds

Reduced damage of each Deadeye shot from 40 to 30

Phasma

Reduced the heat generated per shot of her F-11D

Lando

Fixed a bug where Maximized Efficiency was not properly granting cooldown reduction

Boba Fett

Reduced the damage per rocket of Rocket Barrage from 90 to 78

Reduced the inner damage radius for each rocket of Rocket Barrage from 2 to 1.5 meters

Reduced the outer damage radius for each rocket of Rocket Barrage from 4 to 3 meters

Classes & Special Units

Wookiee Warrior

Reduced Bowcaster center projectile damage multiplier from 1.3 to 1

Lowered Bowcaster fall off distance at the start from 20 to 10 meters & at the end from 30 to 25 meters

Reshuffled Bowcaster explosion damage and projectile damage to make falloff have higher effect

Increased Bowcaster heat per shot

Specialist

Reduce size of scope glint

Added scope glint to the following long range weapons: EL-16HFE, A-280, Pulse Rifle, and Captain Phasma’s F-11D

Reduced heat per shot for the following long range weapons: Valken-38X, E-5S, DLT-20A, DLT-19x, A180, and DLT-19D

Increased the bursts per minute of all Infiltration variants from 100 to 130

Heavy

Reduced the AOE of Supercharged and Explosive sentry

Increased heat per shot for Supercharged Sentry from 0.015 to 0.017

Officer

Reduced explosion damage when turret is destroyed by blaster fire from 150 to 25

Weapons

CR2

Lowered start damage from 17 to 16

Lowered end damage from 9 to 8

Reduced damage falloff end distance from 40 to 30 meters

Barrage

Reduced inner blast radius from 3.5 to 2 meters

Increased outer blast radius from 5 to 6 meters

Increased explosion damage from 55 to 100

Blurrg-1120

Reduced falloff start distance from 20 to 15 meters

Reduced start damage of Explosive Shot from 29 to 26

Reduced end damage of Explosive Shot from 10 to 8

Reduced inner blast radius of Explosive Shot from 0.8 to 0.7 meters

Reduced outer blast radius of Explosive Shot from 2 to 1.8 meters

Reduced accuracy of the final shots when Burst Mod is equipped

Trip Mine

Increased the number of mines that can be deployed at the same time from 1 to 2

Raised the time until the mines disappeared after death from 5 to 15 seconds

General

Fixed a bug where both the Officer’s Recharge Command and Finn’s Big Deal abilities were not affecting Heroes or Special Units properly

Fixed an issue where each sector on the minimap would not light up properly the first time an enemy fired

Reduced fade in time for a minimap sector from 0.3 to 0.1 seconds

Stability improvements

Misc. bug fixing