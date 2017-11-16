Ihr seid dringend auf der Suche nach neuem Spielefutter, wollt aber nach Möglichkeit nicht unbedingt den Vollpreis für einen Titel zahlen? Der PlayStation Store lockt PS4-Gamer nun mit einer neuen, sehenswerten Aktion.

Sony veranstaltet mal wieder via PlayStation Store eine große Verkaufsaktion. Via PlayStation Blog wurde die neue Promo "Games unter 10 Euro" gestartet, die ab sofort bis zum 23. November 2017 läuft. Dabei könnt ihr tatsächlich unzählige Spiele für kleines Geld unter dem genannten Betrag abstauben.

Dabei erwarten euch mitnichten nur Indie-Titel, auch einige Klassiker der Güteklasse AAA sind am Start, ebenso wie einige PS3-Remaster. Zu den namhaftesten Titeln zählen beispielsweise Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Mirror's Edge: Catalyst oder auch Battlefield 4 und frühere Uncharted-Teile.

Die an der Aktion teilnehmenden Titel im Überblick:

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Battlefield 4

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition

Battlefield Bundle

Battlefield Hardline

Battlefield Hardline Deluxe Edition

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition

Uncharted™: Drake’s Fortune Remastered

Uncharted™ 2: Among Thieves Remastered

Uncharted™ 3: Drake’s Deception Remastered

EA SPORTS™ UFC

Need for Speed Rivals

Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition

Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition

Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition Upgrade

Sniper Elite 3

Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry

Thief

inFAMOUS Second Son

Project CARS

MONOPOLY PLUS

Monopoly Family Fun Pack

Watch_Dogs

EA SPORTS™ Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR

Gal*Gun: Double Peace

Game of Thrones – Season Pass

Rayman Legends

Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment

PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE Game

PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION.

Child of Light

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments

Grand Ages: Medieval

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare

Dishonored Definitive Edition

Tales from the Borderlands – Season Pass

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

One Piece Pirate Warriors 3

One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 – Story Pack

RIDE

RIDE Season Pass

Darkest Dungeon

Darkest Dungeon: Crimson edition

Darkest Dungeon: The Crimson Court

Homefront: The Revolution

Trials Fusion

Trials Fusion The Awesome MAX Edition

Trials of the Blood Dragon

TRIALS OF THE BLOOD DRAGON + OST

TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE!

Risk

WRC 5 eSports

ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3

Shadow Warrior

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India

Assassin’s Creed® Chronicles: Russia

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China

Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass

Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass

Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Deluxe

Risen 3: Titan Lords – Enhanced Edition

Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition

Tetris Ultimate

AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered

Neptunia VII

UNO

Aragami

Dungeons 2

Peggle 2

Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition

Godzilla: Digital Edition

Onechanbara Z2: Chaos

Omega Quintet

Toy Soldiers: War Chest

Toy Soldiers: War Chest Hall of Fame Edition

Oxenfree

Oxenfree – Game + Theme

Oxenfree – Game + Theme + Avatars

NAtURAL DOCtRINE

Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations

Legend of Kay Anniversary

Adam’s Venture: Origins

Adam’s Venture: Origins – Deluxe Edition

Motorcycle Club

Monster Jam: Crush It!

Mighty No. 9

Silence

PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2

Deponia

Alekhine’s Gun

DUCATI – 90th Anniversary

Flockers

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

NECROPOLIS: A Diabolical Dungeon Delve

Anima: Gate of memories

Nitroplus Blasterz: Heroines Infinite Duel

EARTHLOCK: Festival of Magic

Caladrius Blaze

The Town of Light

Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today

Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 1

Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 2

Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 3

Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 4

Big Buck Hunter Arcade

Bloons TD 5

Dark Rose Valkyrie

2Dark

Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault

Island Flight Simulator

N.E.R.O.: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure – Deluxe Edition

Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom

Super Dungeon Bros Mega Bundle Pack

Lock’s Quest

Kromaia Ω

River City Melee: Battle Royal Special

This sale will run for one week, until November 23.