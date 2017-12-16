Sony verkürzt die Zeit bis zum Weihnachtsfest mit Rabatten im PlayStation Store – alle 48 Stunden wechselt das Spiel. Diesmal: Angebot Nummer 9.
Sony nutzt die Vorweihnachtszeit für eine weitere Aktion im PlayStation Store. Alle 48 Stunden ist ein neues Spiel für einen günstigeren Preis zu haben – insgesamt erwarten euch 12 Angebote. Aktuell bekommt ihr Call of Duty: WWII zum Sparpreis!
Angebot 9
- Call of Duty: WWII – 49,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
- Call of Duty: WWII - Digital Deluxe Edition – 74,99 Euro (statt 99,99 Euro)
Das Angebot gilt vom 16. Dezember, 13 Uhr bis 18. Dezember, 15 Uhr.
