Passend zur bevorstehenden Eiersuche gibt es Osterangebote im PlayStation Store, die es richtig in sich haben. Wir listen die Highlights für euch auf.
Sony lässt es wieder mal krachen: Rechtzeitig vor Ostern ist eine weitere Rabattaktion angelaufen, die euch teils viel Geld beim Spielekauf sparen lässt. Neben normalen PS4-Titeln und PlayStation-VR-Software stehen auch einige PS3- und PlayStation-Vita-Games auf dem Sparprogramm. Daneben erhaltet ihr diverse Add-ons zu günstigeren Kursen.
Hier die Highlights der Aktion im Überblick:
- FIFA 18 - 29,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
- Grand Theft Auto V - 29,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
- Assassin's Creed: Origins - 41,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Special Edition - 19,99 Euro (statt 59,99 Euro)
- Call of Duty: WWII - 49,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
- NBA 2K18 - 34,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
- The Evil Within 2 - 19,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
- South Park: Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe - 29,99 Euro (statt 59,99 Euro)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - 24,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
- Doom - 9,99 Euro (statt 29,99 Euro)
- Thief - 2,99 Euro (statt 19,99 Euro)
- Batman: Arkham Knight - 14,99 Euro (statt 49,99 Euro)
- WWE 2K18 - 34,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
- Prey - 14,99 Euro (statt 39,99 Euro)
- The Telltale Mega Collection - 29,99 Euro (statt 129,99 Euro)
- Robinson: The Journey (PSVR) - 19,99 Euro (statt 49,99 Euro)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (PSVR) - 48,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew (PSVR) - 19,99 Euro (statt 49,99 Euro)
Die Aktion Osterangebote läuft bis zum 5. April, 01.59 Uhr.
Kommentarezum Artikel