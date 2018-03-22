News - PlayStation Store : Osterangebote - hier könnt ihr kräftig sparen!

  • PS4
  • PS3
  • PSV
Von Kommentieren

Passend zur bevorstehenden Eiersuche gibt es Osterangebote im PlayStation Store, die es richtig in sich haben. Wir listen die Highlights für euch auf.

Sony lässt es wieder mal krachen: Rechtzeitig vor Ostern ist eine weitere Rabattaktion angelaufen, die euch teils viel Geld beim Spielekauf sparen lässt. Neben normalen PS4-Titeln und PlayStation-VR-Software stehen auch einige PS3- und PlayStation-Vita-Games auf dem Sparprogramm. Daneben erhaltet ihr diverse Add-ons zu günstigeren Kursen.

Hier die Highlights der Aktion im Überblick:

  • FIFA 18 - 29,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
  • Grand Theft Auto V - 29,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
  • Assassin's Creed: Origins - 41,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Special Edition - 19,99 Euro (statt 59,99 Euro)
  • Call of Duty: WWII - 49,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
  • NBA 2K18 - 34,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
  • The Evil Within 2 - 19,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
  • South Park: Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe - 29,99 Euro (statt 59,99 Euro)
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - 24,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
  • Doom - 9,99 Euro (statt 29,99 Euro)
  • Thief - 2,99 Euro (statt 19,99 Euro)
  • Batman: Arkham Knight - 14,99 Euro (statt 49,99 Euro)
  • WWE 2K18 - 34,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
  • Prey - 14,99 Euro (statt 39,99 Euro)
  • The Telltale Mega Collection - 29,99 Euro (statt 129,99 Euro)
  • Robinson: The Journey (PSVR) - 19,99 Euro (statt 49,99 Euro)
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (PSVR) - 48,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
  • Star Trek: Bridge Crew (PSVR) - 19,99 Euro (statt 49,99 Euro)

Die Aktion Osterangebote läuft bis zum 5. April, 01.59 Uhr.

PlayStation Plus - März 2018 Free Games Trailer
Mit unter anderem Bloodborne können sich die kostenlosen PS-Plus-Spiele im März wirklich sehen lassen!

Könnte dichinteressieren

Kommentarezum Artikel