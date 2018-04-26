Erneut lässt Sony im PlayStation Store die Preise purzeln – diesmal stehen Spiele aus Japan im Fokus der Rabattaktion.
Sony hat eine weitere Aktion im PlayStation Store begonnen, bei der ihr zahlreiche Spiele günstiger bekommen könnt. Diesmal stehen Titel aus Japan im Mittelpunkt – auf PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 und PlayStation Vita lassen sich teils 60 Prozent sparen.
Das sind die PS4-Highlights:
- Monster Hunter World – 44,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
- Shadow of the Colossus – 24,99 Euro (statt 39,99 Euro)
- Tekken 7 – 29,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – 49,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
- NieR: Automata – 34,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
- Persona 5 – 29,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
- Yakuza Kiwami – 12,99 Euro (statt 34,99 Euro)
- Yakuza Zero – 23,99 Euro (statt 59,99 Euro)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite – 34,99 Euro (statt 59,99 Euro)
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir – 14,99 Euro (statt 59,99 Euro)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack – 9,99 Euro (statt 24,99 Euro)
Außerdem könnt ihr diverse DLCs zum günstigen Kurs abstauben. Die Aktion "Big in Japan" läuft noch bis zum 10. Mai, 00.59 Uhr. Für eine komplette Liste mit allen Spielen folgt einfach unserem Link in der Quelle.
