Mit dem Humble Bundle könnt ihr regelmäßig zahlreiche Schnäppchen machen, doch soviele Titel wie dieses Mal habt ihr für euer Geld noch nie erhalten.
Das neue Humble Freedom Bundle lässt euch zwar nicht einen frei wählbaren Preis zahlen, sondern kostet einmal fix 30,00 US-Dollar bzw. 28,22 Euro, dieses Geld ist aber wirklich gut investiert. Warum? Ihr bekommt soviele Vollversionen in diesem Zusammenhang, wie noch nie zuvor.
Mit dem Verkaufserlös werden auch wieder gute Zwecke unterstützt, wobei dieses Mal die American Civil Liberties Union, das International Rescue Committee und Ärzte ohne Grenzen profitieren. Konkret erhaltet ihr für euer Geld die folgenden Titel:
- The Witness
- Stardew Valley
- Subnautica
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Overgrowth (Early Sccess)
- Nuclear Throne
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch
- Invisible, Inc
- Super Meat Boy
- World of Goo
- Mushroom 11
- No Time to Explain Remastered
- The Stanley parable
- Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
- Super Hexagon
- VVVVVV
- Guacamelee!
- Super Turbo Championship Edition
- The Swapper
- Thirty Flights of Loving
- Spirits
- Human Resource Machine
- ROCKETSROCKETSROCKETS
- 2064: Read Only Memories
- A Virus Named TOM
- 7 Grand Steps: What Ancients Begat
- Mini Metro
- Retro Game Crunch
- Tower of Guns
- Waking Mars
- Song of the Deep
- Monster Loves You
- AI War: Fleet Command
- Sproggiwood
- Hot Tin Roof: The Cat That Wore A Fedora Deluxe
- Secrets of Rætikon
- Girls Like Robots
- Ellipsis
- Streamline (Early Access)
- Ninja Pizza Girl
- Robot Roller-Derby Disco Dodgeball
