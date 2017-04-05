Für Schnäppchenjäger gibt es mal wieder ein neues Humble Bundle abzustauben. Dieses Mal kommen PlayStation-Gamer mit einem Faible für THQ-Titel auf ihre Kosten.

In Zusammenarbeit mit PlayStation und Humble Bundle hat Publisher THQ Nordic das neue Paket zusammengestellt, das ab sofort hier zu haben ist. Erst zum zweiten Mal sind damit PSN-Spiele im Rahmen eines Humble Bundles kostengünstig erhältlich. Insgesamt sind Spiele von THQ Nordic für PS3 und PS4 (jedoch hier nur in PSN-Regionen von SIEA) im Gesamtwert von über 313 Euro enthalten. Die Aktion gilt bis zum 18. April 2017 um 20:00 Uhr deutscher Zeit.

Für einen frei wählbaren Preis ab einem Dollar gibt es die Vollversionen von The Book of Unwritten Tales 2, Red Faction, Super Dungeon Bros., Deponia und ArcaniA: The Complete Tale. Wer mehr als den durchschnittlichen Betrag von derzeit 11,89 Dollar bzw. 11,16 Euro berappt, der bekommt außerdem Battle Worlds: Kronos, Destroy All Humans!, Legend of Kay Anniversary und Destroy all Humans! 2.

Zum Fixpreis von 15 Dollar bzw. 14,08 Euro gibt es schlussendlich noch MX vs. ATV Supercross, Darksiders, Darksiders II, MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition und Darksiders Warmasterd Edition. Mit jedem Kauf des Bundles wird die Hilfsorganisation "Hand in Hand International" unterstützt.