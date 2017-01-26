Auch in diesem Jahr werden wieder die SXSW Gaming Awards verliehen. Welche Titel überhaupt eine Chance auf eine Auszeichnung haben, wurde nun bekanntgegeben.

In insgesamt zehn Kategorien nominiert: Blizzards Overwatch

Auf dem jährlichen South by Southwest Festival im texanischen Austin werden auch in diesem Jahr wieder die SXSW Gaming Awards verliehen. Nun wurden vorab die Nominierten in den einzelnen Kategorien bekanntgegeben.

Mit insgesamt zehn Nominierungen hat dabei Overwatch die größten Chancen auf mehrere Auszeichnungen im Rahmen des Festivals, auf dem die Entertainment-Welten Musik, Film und interaktive Künste aufeinander treffen. Insgesamt gibt es über 100 Nominierte in 23 verschiedenen Kategorien. Neue Kategorien sind in diesem Jahr das Trending Game of the Year, die Fan Creation of the Year und das eSports Game of the Year.

Video Game of the Year

Dishonored 2 – Bethesda Softworks / Arkane Studios

DOOM – Bethesda Softworks / id Software

Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment

Titanfall 2 – Electronic Arts / Respawn Entertainment

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Sony Computer Entertainment / Naughty Dog

Mobile Game of the Year

Clash Royale – Supercell

Pokémon GO – Niantic

Pokémon Sun and Moon – The Pokémon Company / Game Freak

Reigns – Devolver Digital / Nerial

Severed – DrinkBox Studios

Tabletop Game of the Year

Arkham Horror: The Card Game – Fantasy Flight Games

Captain Sonar – Asmodee North America

Inis – Asmodee North America

Mechs vs Minions – Riot Games

The Others – CMON Inc.

Esports Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Activision / Infinity Ward

Gears of War 4 – Microsoft Studios / The Coalition

Killer Instinct: Season 3 – Microsoft Studios / Iron Galaxy Studios

Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment

Street Fighter V – Capcom

Trending Game of the Year

Dead by Daylight – Starbreeze Studios / Behaviour Digital Inc.

Job Simulator – Owlchemy Labs

Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment

SUPERHOT – SUPERHOT Team

Who’s Your Daddy – Evil Tortilla Games

Fan Creation of the Year

Brutal Doom 64 – Sergeant_Mark_IV

Enderal – The Shards of Order – SureAI Team

Fallout 1.5: Resurrection – Resurrection Team

Fallout: Revelation – MechanicalCakeTV

Jack – A Stanley Parable Short Film – Vesio Productions

Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation

1979 Revolution: Black Friday – INK Stories

Fragments of Him – Sassybot

Orwell – Surprise Attack / Osmotic Studios

Quadrilateral Cowboy – Blendo Games

That Dragon, Cancer – Numinous Games

Excellence in Narrative

Firewatch – Panic Inc. / Campo Santo

The Last Guardian – Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE Japan Studio

Oxenfree – Night School Studio

That Dragon, Cancer – Numinous Games

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Sony Computer Entertainment / Naughty Dog

Excellence in Design

Dishonored 2 – Bethesda Softworks / Arkane Studios

INSIDE – Playdead

Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Sony Computer Entertainment / Naughty Dog

The Witness – Thekla, Inc.

Excellence in Gameplay

Dark Souls III – BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment / FromSoftware, Inc.

Dishonored 2 – Bethesda Softworks / Arkane Studios

DOOM – Bethesda Softworks / id Software

Firewatch – Panic Inc. / Campo Santo

I Expect You to Die – Schell Games

Most Fulfilling Community-Funded Game

Darkest Dungeon – Red Hook Studios

Hyper Light Drifter – Heart Machine

Starbound – Chucklefish Games

SUPERHOT – SUPERHOT Team

That Dragon, Cancer – Numinous Games

Most Promising New Intellectual Property

Firewatch – Panic Inc. / Campo Santo

Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment

Stardew Valley – Chucklefish Games / ConcernedApe

SUPERHOT – SUPERHOT Team

Tom Clancy’s The Division – Ubisoft / Ubisoft Massive

Most Memorable Character

Firewatch – Henry & Delilah

The Last Guardian – Trico

Overwatch – Tracer

Titanfall 2 – BT-7274

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Nathan Drake

Excellence in Multiplayer

Battlefield 1 – Electronic Arts / EA DICE

Gears of War 4 – Microsoft Studios / The Coalition

Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment

SpeedRunners – tinyBuild / DoubleDutch Games

Titanfall 2 – Electronic Arts / Respawn Entertainment

Excellence in Convergence

Batman: Arkham VR – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment / Rocksteady Studios

Batman: The Telltale Series – Telltale Games

FIFA 17 – EA Sports / EA Canada

NBA 2K17 – 2K Sports / Visual Concepts

Total War: WARHAMMER – SEGA / Creative Assembly

Excellence in Art

ABZÛ – 505 Games / Giant Squid

Firewatch – Panic Inc. / Campo Santo

INSIDE – Playdead

Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment

The Witness – Thekla Inc.

Excellence in Animation

DOOM – Bethesda Softworks / id Software

INSIDE – Playdead

The Last Guardian – Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE Japan Studio

Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Sony Computer Entertainment / Naughty Dog

Excellence in Visual Achievement

Battlefield 1 – Electronic Arts / EA DICE

DOOM – Bethesda Softworks / id Software

Final Fantasy XV – Square Enix

Titanfall 2 – Electronic Arts / Respawn Entertainment

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Sony Computer Entertainment / Naughty Dog

Excellence in Technical Achievement

Battlefield 1 – Electronic Arts / EA DICE

No Man’s Sky – Sony Interactive Entertainment / Hello Games

Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment

Pokémon GO – Niantic

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Sony Computer Entertainment / Naughty Dog

Excellence in Musical Score

DOOM – Bethesda Softworks / id Software

Final Fantasy XV – Square Enix

Hyper Light Drifter – Heart Machine

The Last Guardian – Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE Japan Studio

Thumper – Drool

Excellence in SFX

Battlefield 1 – Electronic Arts / EA DICE

Dishonored 2 – Bethesda Softworks / Arkane Studios

INSIDE – Playdead

Titanfall 2 – Electronic Arts / Respawn Entertainment

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Sony Computer Entertainment / Naughty Dog

Gamer’s Voice Single Player

Ape Out – Gabe Cuzzillo

Asura – Ogre Head Studio

Bootleg Systems – NEONABLE

CHKN – Katapult

Circles – Illusive Games

Code 7 – Episode 0: Allocation – Goodwolf Studio

Cryptark – Alientrap

Diaries of a Spaceport Janitor – Sundae Month

Event [0] – Ocelot Society

Far From Noise – George Batchelor

Haimrik – Below the Game

Hollow Knight – Team Cherry

Katana Zero – Askiisoft

MachiaVillain – Wild Factor

Mages of Mystralia – Borealys Games

Night in the Woods – Infinite Fall

No Truce With The Furies – ZAUM STUDIO OÜ

Obduction – Cyan

Owlboy – D-Pad Studio

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Mimimi Productions

She Remembered Caterpillars – jumpsuit entertainment

Sundered – Thunder Lotus Games

The Hex – Daniel Mullins Games

The Metronomicon – Puuba

The Pedestrian – Skookum Arts

The Shrouded Isle – Kitfox Games

Tumbleseed – AEIOWU

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine – Dim Bulb Games

Gamer’s Voice Multiplayer

Akuto: Mad World – Hut 90

Antihero – Tim Conkling

ARENA GODS – Supertype

Beasts of Balance – Sensible Object

Flat Heroes – Parallel Circles

Friday Night Bullet Arena – Red Nexus Games

Human: Fall Flat – No Brakes Games

Invisigun Heroes – Sombr Studio

Overcooked – Ghost Town Games

Schlicht – Team Schlicht

Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind – Yonder

Saltlands – Antler Games

Sky Noon – Lunar Rooster

Strikers Edge – Fun Punch Games

Tooth and Tail – Pocketwatch Games

Vast: The Crystal Caverns – Leder Games