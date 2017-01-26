Auch in diesem Jahr werden wieder die SXSW Gaming Awards verliehen. Welche Titel überhaupt eine Chance auf eine Auszeichnung haben, wurde nun bekanntgegeben.
In insgesamt zehn Kategorien nominiert: Blizzards Overwatch
Auf dem jährlichen South by Southwest Festival im texanischen Austin werden auch in diesem Jahr wieder die SXSW Gaming Awards verliehen. Nun wurden vorab die Nominierten in den einzelnen Kategorien bekanntgegeben.
Mit insgesamt zehn Nominierungen hat dabei Overwatch die größten Chancen auf mehrere Auszeichnungen im Rahmen des Festivals, auf dem die Entertainment-Welten Musik, Film und interaktive Künste aufeinander treffen. Insgesamt gibt es über 100 Nominierte in 23 verschiedenen Kategorien. Neue Kategorien sind in diesem Jahr das Trending Game of the Year, die Fan Creation of the Year und das eSports Game of the Year.
Video Game of the Year
- Dishonored 2 – Bethesda Softworks / Arkane Studios
- DOOM – Bethesda Softworks / id Software
- Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment
- Titanfall 2 – Electronic Arts / Respawn Entertainment
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Sony Computer Entertainment / Naughty Dog
Mobile Game of the Year
- Clash Royale – Supercell
- Pokémon GO – Niantic
- Pokémon Sun and Moon – The Pokémon Company / Game Freak
- Reigns – Devolver Digital / Nerial
- Severed – DrinkBox Studios
Tabletop Game of the Year
- Arkham Horror: The Card Game – Fantasy Flight Games
- Captain Sonar – Asmodee North America
- Inis – Asmodee North America
- Mechs vs Minions – Riot Games
- The Others – CMON Inc.
Esports Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Activision / Infinity Ward
- Gears of War 4 – Microsoft Studios / The Coalition
- Killer Instinct: Season 3 – Microsoft Studios / Iron Galaxy Studios
- Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment
- Street Fighter V – Capcom
Trending Game of the Year
- Dead by Daylight – Starbreeze Studios / Behaviour Digital Inc.
- Job Simulator – Owlchemy Labs
- Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment
- SUPERHOT – SUPERHOT Team
- Who’s Your Daddy – Evil Tortilla Games
Fan Creation of the Year
- Brutal Doom 64 – Sergeant_Mark_IV
- Enderal – The Shards of Order – SureAI Team
- Fallout 1.5: Resurrection – Resurrection Team
- Fallout: Revelation – MechanicalCakeTV
- Jack – A Stanley Parable Short Film – Vesio Productions
Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation
- 1979 Revolution: Black Friday – INK Stories
- Fragments of Him – Sassybot
- Orwell – Surprise Attack / Osmotic Studios
- Quadrilateral Cowboy – Blendo Games
- That Dragon, Cancer – Numinous Games
Excellence in Narrative
- Firewatch – Panic Inc. / Campo Santo
- The Last Guardian – Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE Japan Studio
- Oxenfree – Night School Studio
- That Dragon, Cancer – Numinous Games
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Sony Computer Entertainment / Naughty Dog
Excellence in Design
- Dishonored 2 – Bethesda Softworks / Arkane Studios
- INSIDE – Playdead
- Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Sony Computer Entertainment / Naughty Dog
- The Witness – Thekla, Inc.
Excellence in Gameplay
- Dark Souls III – BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment / FromSoftware, Inc.
- Dishonored 2 – Bethesda Softworks / Arkane Studios
- DOOM – Bethesda Softworks / id Software
- Firewatch – Panic Inc. / Campo Santo
- I Expect You to Die – Schell Games
Most Fulfilling Community-Funded Game
- Darkest Dungeon – Red Hook Studios
- Hyper Light Drifter – Heart Machine
- Starbound – Chucklefish Games
- SUPERHOT – SUPERHOT Team
- That Dragon, Cancer – Numinous Games
Most Promising New Intellectual Property
- Firewatch – Panic Inc. / Campo Santo
- Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment
- Stardew Valley – Chucklefish Games / ConcernedApe
- SUPERHOT – SUPERHOT Team
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – Ubisoft / Ubisoft Massive
Most Memorable Character
- Firewatch – Henry & Delilah
- The Last Guardian – Trico
- Overwatch – Tracer
- Titanfall 2 – BT-7274
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Nathan Drake
Excellence in Multiplayer
- Battlefield 1 – Electronic Arts / EA DICE
- Gears of War 4 – Microsoft Studios / The Coalition
- Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment
- SpeedRunners – tinyBuild / DoubleDutch Games
- Titanfall 2 – Electronic Arts / Respawn Entertainment
Excellence in Convergence
- Batman: Arkham VR – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment / Rocksteady Studios
- Batman: The Telltale Series – Telltale Games
- FIFA 17 – EA Sports / EA Canada
- NBA 2K17 – 2K Sports / Visual Concepts
- Total War: WARHAMMER – SEGA / Creative Assembly
Excellence in Art
- ABZÛ – 505 Games / Giant Squid
- Firewatch – Panic Inc. / Campo Santo
- INSIDE – Playdead
- Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment
- The Witness – Thekla Inc.
Excellence in Animation
- DOOM – Bethesda Softworks / id Software
- INSIDE – Playdead
- The Last Guardian – Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE Japan Studio
- Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Sony Computer Entertainment / Naughty Dog
Excellence in Visual Achievement
- Battlefield 1 – Electronic Arts / EA DICE
- DOOM – Bethesda Softworks / id Software
- Final Fantasy XV – Square Enix
- Titanfall 2 – Electronic Arts / Respawn Entertainment
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Sony Computer Entertainment / Naughty Dog
Excellence in Technical Achievement
- Battlefield 1 – Electronic Arts / EA DICE
- No Man’s Sky – Sony Interactive Entertainment / Hello Games
- Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment
- Pokémon GO – Niantic
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Sony Computer Entertainment / Naughty Dog
Excellence in Musical Score
- DOOM – Bethesda Softworks / id Software
- Final Fantasy XV – Square Enix
- Hyper Light Drifter – Heart Machine
- The Last Guardian – Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE Japan Studio
- Thumper – Drool
Excellence in SFX
- Battlefield 1 – Electronic Arts / EA DICE
- Dishonored 2 – Bethesda Softworks / Arkane Studios
- INSIDE – Playdead
- Titanfall 2 – Electronic Arts / Respawn Entertainment
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Sony Computer Entertainment / Naughty Dog
Gamer’s Voice Single Player
- Ape Out – Gabe Cuzzillo
- Asura – Ogre Head Studio
- Bootleg Systems – NEONABLE
- CHKN – Katapult
- Circles – Illusive Games
- Code 7 – Episode 0: Allocation – Goodwolf Studio
- Cryptark – Alientrap
- Diaries of a Spaceport Janitor – Sundae Month
- Event [0] – Ocelot Society
- Far From Noise – George Batchelor
- Haimrik – Below the Game
- Hollow Knight – Team Cherry
- Katana Zero – Askiisoft
- MachiaVillain – Wild Factor
- Mages of Mystralia – Borealys Games
- Night in the Woods – Infinite Fall
- No Truce With The Furies – ZAUM STUDIO OÜ
- Obduction – Cyan
- Owlboy – D-Pad Studio
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Mimimi Productions
- She Remembered Caterpillars – jumpsuit entertainment
- Sundered – Thunder Lotus Games
- The Hex – Daniel Mullins Games
- The Metronomicon – Puuba
- The Pedestrian – Skookum Arts
- The Shrouded Isle – Kitfox Games
- Tumbleseed – AEIOWU
- Where the Water Tastes Like Wine – Dim Bulb Games
Gamer’s Voice Multiplayer
- Akuto: Mad World – Hut 90
- Antihero – Tim Conkling
- ARENA GODS – Supertype
- Beasts of Balance – Sensible Object
- Flat Heroes – Parallel Circles
- Friday Night Bullet Arena – Red Nexus Games
- Human: Fall Flat – No Brakes Games
- Invisigun Heroes – Sombr Studio
- Overcooked – Ghost Town Games
- Schlicht – Team Schlicht
- Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind – Yonder
- Saltlands – Antler Games
- Sky Noon – Lunar Rooster
- Strikers Edge – Fun Punch Games
- Tooth and Tail – Pocketwatch Games
- Vast: The Crystal Caverns – Leder Games
