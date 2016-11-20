Auch in diesem Jahr wurden wieder die Golden Joystick Awards vergeben, dieses Mal zum bereits 34. Mal überhaupt. Nun stehen die Gewinner fest.
Wie in jedem Jahr wurden auch diesmal die Sieger wieder von der breiten Öffentlichkeit gewählt. Die Nominierten waren am 01. September bekannt gegeben worden. Der große Gewinner im vergangenen Jahr, The Witcher 3, spielte dank der Erweiterung Blood & Wine auch diesmal wieder eine Rolle. Die Auszeichnung für das Game of the Year ging jedoch an Dark Souls III.
Die Gewinner im Überblick:
- Best Audio: Fallout 4
- Best Gaming Moment: Play of the Game in Overwatch
- Best Gaming Performance: Doug Cockle as The Witcher 3’s Geralt
- Best Gaming Platform: Steam
- Best Indie Game: Firewatch
- Best Multiplayer Game: Overwatch
- Best Original Game: Overwatch
- Best Storytelling: The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine
- Best Visual Design: The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine
- Breakthrough Award: Eric Barone (Stardew Valley)
- Competitive Game of the Year: Overwatch
- Competitive Play of the Year: coldzera’s jumping AWP quad kill at MLG Columbus
- Critics Choice Award: Titanfall 2
- Gaming Personality of the Year: Sean Plott (Day (9))
- Hall of Fame: Lara Croft
- Handheld/Mobile Game of the Year: Pokémon GO
- Innovation of the Year: Pokémon GO
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Eiji Aonuma
- Most Wanted Game: Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Nintendo Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD
- PC Game of the Year: Overwatch
- PlayStation Game of the Year: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Studio of the Year: CD Projekt RED
- Ultimate Game of the Year: Dark Souls III
- Xbox Game of the Year: Rise of the Tomb Raider
- YouTube – Upcoming Personality of the Year: Jesse Cox
