Auch in diesem Jahr wurden wieder die Golden Joystick Awards vergeben, dieses Mal zum bereits 34. Mal überhaupt. Nun stehen die Gewinner fest.

Wie in jedem Jahr wurden auch diesmal die Sieger wieder von der breiten Öffentlichkeit gewählt. Die Nominierten waren am 01. September bekannt gegeben worden. Der große Gewinner im vergangenen Jahr, The Witcher 3, spielte dank der Erweiterung Blood & Wine auch diesmal wieder eine Rolle. Die Auszeichnung für das Game of the Year ging jedoch an Dark Souls III.

Die Gewinner im Überblick: