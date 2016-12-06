Mit Verspätung wird die Demo von Resident Evil 7: Biohazard auf de PC aufschlagen; erst am 19. Dezember ist es soweit. Das hat aber auch einen guten Grund, denn Capcom möchte diese Fassung in vielen Details für PC-Gamer optimieren.

Gegenüber der Konsolenversion wird bereits die Demo des neuen Horrorspiels, das am 24. Januar 2017 für PS4, Xbox One und auch den PC erscheint, für die Plattform umfassend optimiert werden. Via Steam-Blog führte Capcom bereits aus, dass das Team hinter den Kulissen sehr hart daran arbeite, der PC-Demo zusätzlich Aufmerksamkeit zu spendieren um eine hervorragende PC-Spielerfahrung zu gewährleisten.

Das soll sich unter anderem auch an der Vielzahl der grafischen Einstellungsoptionen in der PC-Version zeigen, die nun publik wurden. Gegenüber der Konsolenvariante habt ihr in vielen verschiedenen Bereichen die Möglichkeit, das Spiel eurem heimischen Rechenknecht im Detail anzupassen.

Auszugsweise dürft ihr euch über folgende Optionen sowohl im Hauptspiel als auch in der Demo freuen:

Screen Resolution…self-explanatory here, but the game will list arbitrary resolutions supported by your monitor and Windows desktop environment.

Refresh Rate…adjustable to frequencies supported by your monitor. Also supports 144Hz high refresh monitors including Nvidia G-Sync.

Display Mode…Full screen, Windowed, and Borderless Window modes are supported

Field of View…FOV angle can be adjusted here

Frame Rate…supports 30, 60, and Variable (uncapped)

V-Sync…ON/OFF

Rendering Method…Two options available - Normal and Interlaced

Resolution Scaling…controls the game’s internal rendering resolution. This is akin to upscaling and downsampling of the final video output. Selectable option ranges from 0.5X to 2.0X. 1.0X is 100% 1:1 native output. The higher the number, the better the image quality and more GPU ‘oomph’ required, while lowering it below 1.0 makes the image softer (but also reduces GPU overhead and increases frame rate).

Texture Quality…option ranges from Very Low to Very High. Higher quality requires additional local video memory.

Texture Filtering…option ranges from Very Low to Very High. Internally, this is essentially your Trilinear to Anisotropic filter that goes all the way up to 16X.

Mesh Quality…option ranges between Low to Very High. This option also affects Level-of-Detail (LOD) quality.

Anti-Aliasing…Selectable options include FXAA, TAA, FXAA+TAA, and SMAA.

Motion Blur…ON/OFF toggle

Effects Rendering…Selectable between Low, Medium and High. This controls the intensity and density of certain visual effects.

Depth of Field…ON/OFF toggle

Shadow Quality…option ranges from Very Low to Very High.

Dynamic Shadows…ON/OFF toggle

Shadow Cache…ON/OFF toggle. When set to ON, shadows for static objects will be cached in video memory.

Ambient Occlusion…Selectable options include OFF, SSAO (Variable), SSAO, and HBAO+. Note HBAO+[www.geforce.com] is an Nvidia-specific feature.

Bloom Effect…ON/OFF toggle

Lens Flare…ON/OFF toggle

Volumetric Lighting Quality…Selectable between OFF, Low, and High. This option controls intensity and quality of dynamic lighting including light shafts piercing through window panes and vents.

Reflections…Selectable between ON, OFF, and Variable. Affects fidelity and quality of screen-space reflections.

Subsurface Scattering…ON/OFF toggle

Chromatic Aberration…ON/OFF toggle

Color Space…Selectable between SRGB and BT.709[en.wikipedia.org]