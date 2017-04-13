Die erste Woche der Oster-Angebote im PlayStation Store ist rum, da kommt Sony mit neuen Knallern um die Ecke. Der japanische Entwickler hat einige weitere Blockbuster drastisch reduziert.
Die zweite Woche der Oster-Angebote im PlayStation Store ist angebrochen. Passend dazu hat Sony das Angebot der reduzierten Spiele noch einmal stark erweitert. Falls für euch bisher noch nicht das Richtige dabei war, habt ihr jetzt vielleicht mehr Glück. Zu den absoluten Highlights dieses Mal zählen Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands in der Deluxe- und Gold-Edition und das Hardcore-Action-Rollenspiel Nioh.
Hier geht’s direkt zu den Oster-Angeboten!
Auch die anderen Neuankömmlinge sind einen Blick wert. So haben es diese Woche sowohl das Disney-Spektakel Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, der Ego-Shooter Call of Duty: Black Ops III und die japanische Perle I Am Setsuna in die Oster-Angebote geschafft.
Hier nochmal eine vollständige Liste der neuen Titel:
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Edition 49,99 € (-28%)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Gold Edition 79,99 € (-20%)
- Nioh 39,99 (-33%)
- Nioh Digital Deluxe Edition 59,99 € (-25%)
- KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue 39,99 (-33%)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Gold Edition 27,99 € (-60%)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Digital Deluxe 48,99 € (-51%)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass 24,99 (-50%)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Salvation DLC -9,99 € (-31%)
- Warframe®: 1000 Platinum 29,99 € (-40%)
- Warframe®: 170 Platinum 6,19 € (-31%)
- Warframe®: 2100 Platinum 54,99 (-45%)
- Warframe®: 3125 Platinum 64,99 € (-50%)
- Warframe®: 370 Platinum 11,25 € (-37%)
- I am Setsuna 23,99 € (-40%)
- Livelock 7,99 € (-60%)
Kommentarezum Artikel