    Die erste Woche der Oster-Angebote im PlayStation Store ist rum, da kommt Sony mit neuen Knallern um die Ecke. Der japanische Entwickler hat einige weitere Blockbuster drastisch reduziert.

    Die zweite Woche der Oster-Angebote im PlayStation Store ist angebrochen. Passend dazu hat Sony das Angebot der reduzierten Spiele noch einmal stark erweitert. Falls für euch bisher noch nicht das Richtige dabei war, habt ihr jetzt vielleicht mehr Glück. Zu den absoluten Highlights dieses Mal zählen Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands in der Deluxe- und Gold-Edition und das Hardcore-Action-Rollenspiel Nioh.

    Auch die anderen Neuankömmlinge sind einen Blick wert. So haben es diese Woche sowohl das Disney-Spektakel Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, der Ego-Shooter Call of Duty: Black Ops III und die japanische Perle I Am Setsuna in die Oster-Angebote geschafft.

    Hier nochmal eine vollständige Liste der neuen Titel:

