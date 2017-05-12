Die Mannen der Arkane Studios haben nach dem Release weiter an den bestehenden Fehlern im neuen Sci-Fi-Titel Prey gewerkelt und nun ein frisches Update für den PC veröffentlicht.
Zusammen mit Publisher Bethesda Softworks hat Arkane nun den Patch auf die neue Version 1.2 für den PC veröffentlicht. Das Update bringt diverse Bugfixes mit sich, darunter vor allen Dingen natürlich die Problembehebung in Zusammenhang mit korrupten Speicherständen. Auch defekte Savegames sollen im Zuge dessen behoben werden. Für PS4 und Xbox One soll das Update in der kommenden Woche nachfolgen.
Die Neuerungen im Überblick:
- Fix to prevent Save games from becoming corrupted. Fix also returns corrupted Save games to uncorrupted state.
- Also addresses some additional crashes on map loads.
- Hacking during the Power Plant reboot no longer causes the reboot to fail to complete.
- Fix to prevent the Player from becoming stuck in certain circumstances.
- Nightmares will now always search for the player once spawned.
- Saving and Loading PC settings will now save correctly for users with special characters in their Windows usernames.
- Numerous fixes to GLOO to prevent breaking and bypassing collision, prevent corpses from passing through walls and floors.
- Updated Recycling to prevent infinite material creation.
- Fix for occasional combat freeze when attacking Phantoms
- Kaspar’s objective indicator should no longer disappear.
- Updates to audio mix to adjust volume of music, audio logs, cutscenes.
