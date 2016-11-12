Sony hat erstmals seit der Veröffentlichung des VR-Headsets PlayStation VR ein Verkaufsranking betreffend PlayStation Store publik gemacht. Daraus geht mit Batman: Arkham VR auch der bislang erfolgreichste PSVR-Titel in Europa hervor.
Im PSVR-Bereich konnte sich in Europa seit dem Release der Hardware am 13. Oktober bislang Batman: Arkham VR am häufigsten verkaufen. Auf den weiteren Plätzen folgen PlayStation VR Worlds und Until Dawn: Rush of Blood.
Losgelöst von PlayStation VR sind im PlayStation Store ansonsten natürlich die üblichen Verdächtigen die erfolgreichsten Titel: Battlefield 1, FIFA 17 und Mafia III führten das Feld im PlayStation Store im Oktober an.
Die erfolgreichsten PSVR-Titel im Oktober im Überblick:
- Batman: Arkham VR
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Here They Lie
- Tumble VR
- Job Simulator
- Gunjack
- Driveclub VR
- EVE: Valkyrie
- Sports Bar VR
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
- The Assembly
- Wayward Sky
- Headmaster
- Tethered
- RIGS Mechanized Combat League
- Pixel Gear
- Harmonix Music VR
- Battlezone
- Carnival Games VR
