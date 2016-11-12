Sony hat erstmals seit der Veröffentlichung des VR-Headsets PlayStation VR ein Verkaufsranking betreffend PlayStation Store publik gemacht. Daraus geht mit Batman: Arkham VR auch der bislang erfolgreichste PSVR-Titel in Europa hervor.

Im PSVR-Bereich konnte sich in Europa seit dem Release der Hardware am 13. Oktober bislang Batman: Arkham VR am häufigsten verkaufen. Auf den weiteren Plätzen folgen PlayStation VR Worlds und Until Dawn: Rush of Blood.

Losgelöst von PlayStation VR sind im PlayStation Store ansonsten natürlich die üblichen Verdächtigen die erfolgreichsten Titel: Battlefield 1, FIFA 17 und Mafia III führten das Feld im PlayStation Store im Oktober an.

Die erfolgreichsten PSVR-Titel im Oktober im Überblick:

Batman: Arkham VR PlayStation VR Worlds Until Dawn: Rush of Blood Here They Lie Tumble VR Job Simulator Gunjack Driveclub VR EVE: Valkyrie Sports Bar VR Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes The Assembly Wayward Sky Headmaster Tethered RIGS Mechanized Combat League Pixel Gear Harmonix Music VR Battlezone Carnival Games VR