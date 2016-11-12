News - PlayStation VR : Batman: Arkham VR bisher das angesagteste Spiel

  • PS4
Sony hat erstmals seit der Veröffentlichung des VR-Headsets PlayStation VR ein Verkaufsranking betreffend PlayStation Store publik gemacht. Daraus geht mit Batman: Arkham VR auch der bislang erfolgreichste PSVR-Titel in Europa hervor.

Im PSVR-Bereich konnte sich in Europa seit dem Release der Hardware am 13. Oktober bislang Batman: Arkham VR am häufigsten verkaufen. Auf den weiteren Plätzen folgen PlayStation VR Worlds und Until Dawn: Rush of Blood.

Losgelöst von PlayStation VR sind im PlayStation Store ansonsten natürlich die üblichen Verdächtigen die erfolgreichsten Titel: Battlefield 1, FIFA 17 und Mafia III führten das Feld im PlayStation Store im Oktober an.

Die erfolgreichsten PSVR-Titel im Oktober im Überblick:

  1. Batman: Arkham VR
  2. PlayStation VR Worlds
  3. Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  4. Here They Lie
  5. Tumble VR
  6. Job Simulator
  7. Gunjack
  8. Driveclub VR
  9. EVE: Valkyrie
  10. Sports Bar VR
  11. Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
  12. The Assembly
  13. Wayward Sky
  14. Headmaster
  15. Tethered
  16. RIGS Mechanized Combat League
  17. Pixel Gear
  18. Harmonix Music VR
  19. Battlezone
  20. Carnival Games VR
Batman: Arkham VR - Behind the Scenes Trailer
Einen kleinen Blick hinter die Kulissen von Batman: Arkham VR gewährt euch dieser neue Videoclip.

