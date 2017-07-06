PlayStation Now

Bislang beschränkte sich der Streaming-Dienst PlayStation Now auf das Streaming von PS3-Titeln. Zuletzt hatte Sony bereits angekündigt, dass es künftig auch PS4-Titel auf diesem Weg geben wird. Nun ist es endlich soweit!

Sony hat nun Nägel mit Köpfen gemacht und bietet Abonnenten des Game-Streaming-Dienstes PlayStation Now, der in Deutschland weiter noch nicht verfügbar ist, nun auch die Möglichkeit, originäre PS4-Titel zu zocken. Insgesamt 51 PS4-Titel fanden im neuesten Update nun ihren Weg in die Spielebibliothek des Dienstes.

Konkret handelt es sich dabei um:

Killzone Shadow Fall

Saint’s Row IV Re-Elected

WWE 2K16

Tropico 5

F1 2015

Evolve

Dead Nation Apocalypse

Helldivers

Resogun

Heavy Rain

Tearaway Unfolded

Counterspy

Shadow of the Beast

Alienation

Escape Plan

Everybody’s gone to the Rapture

Broken Age

Grim Fandango Remastered

Castlestorm Definitive Edition

God of War III: Remastered

Super Mega Baseball

Ultra Street Fighter IV

Hardware: Rivals

This War Of Mine: The Little Ones

Day Of The Tentacle Remastered

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes And Punishments

Dungeons II

Back To Bed

Pure Chess

Pure Pool

Olliolli

Stick It To The Man

Blood Bowl 2

Super Stardust Ultra

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky

Nidhogg

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition

MX vs ATV Supercross Encore

Farming Simulator 15

Tour De France 2016

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers

Grand Ages: Medieval

Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship

Q*bert: Rebooted

Fluster Cluck

The Last Tinker: City of Colors

Velocibox

Whispering Willows

Kickbeat Special Edition

Battle Worlds Kronos

Legend Of Kay Anniversary