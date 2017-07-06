Bislang beschränkte sich der Streaming-Dienst PlayStation Now auf das Streaming von PS3-Titeln. Zuletzt hatte Sony bereits angekündigt, dass es künftig auch PS4-Titel auf diesem Weg geben wird. Nun ist es endlich soweit!
Sony hat nun Nägel mit Köpfen gemacht und bietet Abonnenten des Game-Streaming-Dienstes PlayStation Now, der in Deutschland weiter noch nicht verfügbar ist, nun auch die Möglichkeit, originäre PS4-Titel zu zocken. Insgesamt 51 PS4-Titel fanden im neuesten Update nun ihren Weg in die Spielebibliothek des Dienstes.
Konkret handelt es sich dabei um:
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- Saint’s Row IV Re-Elected
- WWE 2K16
- Tropico 5
- F1 2015
- Evolve
- Dead Nation Apocalypse
- Helldivers
- Resogun
- Heavy Rain
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Counterspy
- Shadow of the Beast
- Alienation
- Escape Plan
- Everybody’s gone to the Rapture
- Broken Age
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Castlestorm Definitive Edition
- God of War III: Remastered
- Super Mega Baseball
- Ultra Street Fighter IV
- Hardware: Rivals
- This War Of Mine: The Little Ones
- Day Of The Tentacle Remastered
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes And Punishments
- Dungeons II
- Back To Bed
- Pure Chess
- Pure Pool
- Olliolli
- Stick It To The Man
- Blood Bowl 2
- Super Stardust Ultra
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
- Nidhogg
- Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition
- MX vs ATV Supercross Encore
- Farming Simulator 15
- Tour De France 2016
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
- Q*bert: Rebooted
- Fluster Cluck
- The Last Tinker: City of Colors
- Velocibox
- Whispering Willows
- Kickbeat Special Edition
- Battle Worlds Kronos
- Legend Of Kay Anniversary
Kommentarezum Artikel