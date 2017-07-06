News - PlayStation Now : Die ersten 51 PS4-Titel nun ebenfalls verfügbar

Von

Bislang beschränkte sich der Streaming-Dienst PlayStation Now auf das Streaming von PS3-Titeln. Zuletzt hatte Sony bereits angekündigt, dass es künftig auch PS4-Titel auf diesem Weg geben wird. Nun ist es endlich soweit!

Sony hat nun Nägel mit Köpfen gemacht und bietet Abonnenten des Game-Streaming-Dienstes PlayStation Now, der in Deutschland weiter noch nicht verfügbar ist, nun auch die Möglichkeit, originäre PS4-Titel zu zocken. Insgesamt 51 PS4-Titel fanden im neuesten Update nun ihren Weg in die Spielebibliothek des Dienstes.

Konkret handelt es sich dabei um:

  • Killzone Shadow Fall
  • Saint’s Row IV Re-Elected
  • WWE 2K16
  • Tropico 5
  • F1 2015
  • Evolve
  • Dead Nation Apocalypse
  • Helldivers
  • Resogun
  • Heavy Rain
  • Tearaway Unfolded
  • Counterspy
  • Shadow of the Beast
  • Alienation
  • Escape Plan
  • Everybody’s gone to the Rapture
  • Broken Age
  • Grim Fandango Remastered
  • Castlestorm Definitive Edition
  • God of War III: Remastered
  • Super Mega Baseball
  • Ultra Street Fighter IV
  • Hardware: Rivals
  • This War Of Mine: The Little Ones
  • Day Of The Tentacle Remastered
  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes And Punishments
  • Dungeons II
  • Back To Bed
  • Pure Chess
  • Pure Pool
  • Olliolli
  • Stick It To The Man
  • Blood Bowl 2
  • Super Stardust Ultra
  • Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
  • Nidhogg
  • Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition
  • MX vs ATV Supercross Encore
  • Farming Simulator 15
  • Tour De France 2016
  • Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers
  • Grand Ages: Medieval
  • Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
  • Q*bert: Rebooted
  • Fluster Cluck
  • The Last Tinker: City of Colors
  • Velocibox
  • Whispering Willows
  • Kickbeat Special Edition
  • Battle Worlds Kronos
  • Legend Of Kay Anniversary
PlayStation Now - PC Launch Trailer
PlayStation Now ist in ausgewählten Regionen nun auch auf dem PC verfügbar.

