Eines der letzten großen Events in diesem Jahr ist wieder die PlayStation Experience, Sonys eigene Veranstaltung mit Fokus auf kommende PS4- und PSVR-Titel. Nun hat man das nahezu vollständige Line-up bestätigt, und das fällt riesig aus.

Wenn am 09. und 10. Dezember 2017 in Anaheim in Kalifornien die PlayStation Experience steigt, dann werden vor Ort unzählige kommende PS4- und PSVR-Titel präsentiert. Diese entstammen zahlreichen Entwicklerstudios, die mitunter ebenfalls selbst vor Ort sein werden. Für europäische Spieler, die nicht vor Ort sind, heißt das natürlich, dass es voraussichtlich zahlreiche neue Videos und Eindrücke im Netz aus den USA geben wird.

Das Highlight ist sicherlich bereits am 08. Dezember 2017 die einleitende Keynote, von der wir euch die ein oder andere relevante Neuankündigung erwarten. Darüber hinaus wurden für die PlayStation Experience nun bestätigt:

Aussteller