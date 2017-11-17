Eines der letzten großen Events in diesem Jahr ist wieder die PlayStation Experience, Sonys eigene Veranstaltung mit Fokus auf kommende PS4- und PSVR-Titel. Nun hat man das nahezu vollständige Line-up bestätigt, und das fällt riesig aus.
Wenn am 09. und 10. Dezember 2017 in Anaheim in Kalifornien die PlayStation Experience steigt, dann werden vor Ort unzählige kommende PS4- und PSVR-Titel präsentiert. Diese entstammen zahlreichen Entwicklerstudios, die mitunter ebenfalls selbst vor Ort sein werden. Für europäische Spieler, die nicht vor Ort sind, heißt das natürlich, dass es voraussichtlich zahlreiche neue Videos und Eindrücke im Netz aus den USA geben wird.
Das Highlight ist sicherlich bereits am 08. Dezember 2017 die einleitende Keynote, von der wir euch die ein oder andere relevante Neuankündigung erwarten. Darüber hinaus wurden für die PlayStation Experience nun bestätigt:
Aussteller
- 11 bit studios
- Ackk Studios
- Activision Publishing, Inc.
- Adult Swim Games
- Aksys Games
- AOne Games
- Aquiris
- Arcade Distillery
- Arika CO.,LTD.
- Armor Games Studios
- Artifact 5
- Ask an Enemy Studios
- Atlus/Sega
- Batterystaple Games and Fire Hose Games
- Bend Studio
- Bit Kid, Inc.
- Blue Mammoth Games
- Bungie & Activision
- Capcom
- Cleaversoft
- Cococucumber
- Crows Crows Crows
- Dan & Gary Games
- Dangen Entertainment
- Deep Silver
- Devolver Digital
- Double Fine Productions
- Drinkbox Studios
- Electronic Arts
- En Masse Entertainment / Bluehole, Inc.
- Endnight Games
- Epic Games
- Finji + Infinite Fall
- Firesprite
- Friend & Foe AB
- Grab Games
- Grip Digital
- Highwire Games
- Hopoo Games, LLC
- Household Games
- Humble Bundle
- iam8bit
- Iggymob
- Impulse Gear
- Insomniac Games
- ISVR
- Japan Studio
- Lienzo
- Limited Run Games
- London Studio
- Mad Mimic
- Media Molecule
- Mommy’s Best Games
- MunkyFun
- Muse Games
- NapNok Games
- Naughty Dog
- nDreams
- Neowiz
- Paranoid Productions
- Playdius
- Playism
- Polyarc
- Polyphony Digital
- Quantic Dream
- Rebellion
- RocketPunch Games
- Samurai Punk
- San Diego Studio
- Santa Monica Studio
- Sirlin Games
- Spooky Squid Games
- Starbreeze
- Studio Surgical Scalpels
- Sunsoft
- Supermassive Games
- Survios
- Team Meat
- The Voxel Agents
- Toadman Interactive
- Tribetoy
- Trion Worlds
- Ubisoft Entertainment
- Ultizero Games
- USC Games
- Versus Evil LLC
- White Lotus Interactive
- Wish Studios
- Zoink Games
Spielbare PS4-Titel
- 0XX
- A Duel Hand Disaster: Trackher
- Aegis Defenders
- At Sundown
- Boundary
- Brawlhalla
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Chasm
- Children of Morta
- Code :Hardcore
- Crossing Souls
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package
- Deadbolt
- Destiny 2 – Expansion I: Curse of Osiris
- Detroit: Become Human
- DJ Max Respect
- Dragon’s Crown Pro
- EarthNight
- Fantasy Strike
- Far Cry 5
- fault milestone one
- Fight Knight
- Fighting EX Layer
- Flipping Death
- Fortnite Battle Royale
- Frantics
- Gang Beasts
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Guacamelee! 2
- Guns of Icarus Alliance: PS4 Edition
- Hidden Agenda
- Horizon Chase Turbo
- Hover
- Iconoclasts
- Immortal: Unchained
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Knights and Bikes
- Knowledge Is Power
- Lost Soul Aside (PSX 2017 Special Version)
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- MLB The Show 17
- Monster Hunter: World
- Moonlighter
- Mothergunship
- Mulaka
- Night in the Woods
- No Heroes Here
- Omen of Sorrow
- Pig Eat Ball
- Pinstripe
- Riverbond
- Russian Subway Dogs
- School Girl/Zombie Hunter
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shape of the World
- SkullPirates
- Sonic Forces
- Sonic Mania
- Strange Brigade
- Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition
- Super Daryl Deluxe
- Super Meat Boy Forever
- Tera
- That’s You!
- The Adventure Pals
- The Cat and the Coup
- The Church in the Darkness
- The Forest
- The Gardens Between
- The Night Journey
- The Swords of Ditto
- Tokyo Xanadu EX+
- Tower 57
- Trove
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Under Night In-Birth EXE:Late[ST]
- Vane
- Walden, a game
- War Theatre
- Way of the Passive Fist
- World End Economica
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- YIIK: A Postmodern RPG
Spielbare PSVR-Titel
- Anamorphine
- Bow to Blood
- Bravo Team
- Dark Eclipse
- Farpoint
- Golem
- Gungrave
- Knockout League
- League of War: VR Arena
- Medusa and Man
- Moss
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
- Shooty Fruity
- Sprint Vector
- The American Dream
- The Inpatient
- The Persistence
- X Animal
- Xing: The Land Beyond
