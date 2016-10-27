Noch in diesem Jahr werden zwei lizenzierte PS4-Pro-Controller von Razer und Nacon erhältlich sein.
Die beiden Controller wurden im PlayStation Blog vorgestellt. Der Razer Raiju und der Nacon Revolution werden komplett von Sony unterstützt und richten sich vor allem an eSportler. Beide fügen den Funktionen des DualShock-4-Controllers noch einige zusätzliche Features hinzu und funktionieren mit jedem PS4-Modell. Nachfolgend einige Daten zu den beiden Pads, wie von den Herstellern kommuniziert:
- Two extra bumpers and two extra detachable triggers
- Built-in control panel on the front of the controller
- Trigger-stop switches and hair trigger mode for ultra-fast trigger responses
- Two custom profiles which you can instantly switch between and modify
- 3.5mm headset jack and dedicated headset volume and mic mute controls
- Detachable analog stick rubber caps which provide extra grip during intense gaming sessions
- Compatibility with all PS4 systems via the braided 3m-long USB cable – detachable for easy storage
Nacon Revolution
- 46° amplitude dual analogue sticks, enhanced with innovative firmware for advanced eSports accuracy and reach
- Four extra shortcut buttons
- Eight-way directional pad
- Four custom profiles – all configurable via the companion PC application, enabling players to: re-map buttons, assign macros to the four shortcut controls and adjust analog and trigger sensitivity
- Two internal compartments with six additional weights – for a tailored balance and feel
- Compatibility with all PS4 systems via the 3m-long secure connection USB cable – detachable for easy storage
Beide Controller werden diesen Winter veröffentlicht.
