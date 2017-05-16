Ein neues Update für Playerunknown's Battlegrounds behebt endlich einige ärgerliche Missstände. Probleme mit der Framerate und Cheatern sollen ab sofort der Vergangenheit angehören.
Es gibt ein neues Update für PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds auf Steam. Was verändert wird? Bisher gab es in dem Hype-Shooter Probleme mit der Framerate, sobald sich euer Charakter in der Nähe eines Fahrzeugs aufhielt. Das soll nach dem Patch nicht länger der Fall sein.
Des Weiteren wurde der noch recht junge Titel von Cheatern geplagt. Mit seiner jetzigen Größe hat das Problem natürlich an Brisanz gewonnen der neue Patch setzte zusätzliche Anti-Cheat-Maßnahmen um. Sobald der Ping einen gewissen Wert übersteigt, können sich betroffene Charaktere nicht länger bewegen oder andere Spieler angreifen. Die vollständigen englischen Patchnotes haben wir euch nachfolgend aufgeführt.
Client Performances Improvements
- Slightly improved the drop in FPS when there are vehicles near the character
Anti Cheat
- In order to prevent using "lag switch" to cheat, the characters will now be locked and will not be able to move, rotate and attack others when the ping exceeds a certain value
- You will no longer be able to remove the environment foliage by revising the .ini file
Custom Games
- Fixed the issue that was causing the sound to break when there are too many vehicles in a small area
Bug Fixes
- Partially fixed a bug that caused the character to get stuck in different objects in the environment
- Partially fixed a bug that caused the game client to freeze
- Fixed a bug that caused the crosshair to still be visible while in no-UI mode
- Temporarily removed the flash bang from the game as it was causing game clients to freeze/crash
