Ein neues Update für Playerunknown's Battlegrounds behebt endlich einige ärgerliche Missstände. Probleme mit der Framerate und Cheatern sollen ab sofort der Vergangenheit angehören.

Es gibt ein neues Update für PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds auf Steam. Was verändert wird? Bisher gab es in dem Hype-Shooter Probleme mit der Framerate, sobald sich euer Charakter in der Nähe eines Fahrzeugs aufhielt. Das soll nach dem Patch nicht länger der Fall sein.

Des Weiteren wurde der noch recht junge Titel von Cheatern geplagt. Mit seiner jetzigen Größe hat das Problem natürlich an Brisanz gewonnen der neue Patch setzte zusätzliche Anti-Cheat-Maßnahmen um. Sobald der Ping einen gewissen Wert übersteigt, können sich betroffene Charaktere nicht länger bewegen oder andere Spieler angreifen. Die vollständigen englischen Patchnotes haben wir euch nachfolgend aufgeführt.

Client Performances Improvements

Slightly improved the drop in FPS when there are vehicles near the character

Anti Cheat

In order to prevent using "lag switch" to cheat, the characters will now be locked and will not be able to move, rotate and attack others when the ping exceeds a certain value

You will no longer be able to remove the environment foliage by revising the .ini file

Custom Games

Fixed the issue that was causing the sound to break when there are too many vehicles in a small area

Bug Fixes