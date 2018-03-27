Entwickler Bluehole verfolgt seine Roadmap für PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds weiter und hat nun ein weiteres PC-Update veröffentlicht, das euch endlich Waffen-Skins einbringt.
Bluehole Studio und PUBG Corp. haben einen weiteren Patch für die PC-Fassung des Battle-Royale-Blockbusters PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds veröffentlicht. Die wichtigste Neuerung dabei ist die Einführung von Waffen-Skins, die für mehr Individualisierungsoptionen sorgen. Spieler können über ein neues Interface dabei ihre Waffen optisch differenziert gestalten.
Die neuen Skins können im Spiel über zwei neue Kisten erworben werden, welche die neue kosmetischen Items enthalten. Diese heißen "Triumph" und "Raider". Die Triumph-Kisten können lediglich via "Weapon Cosmetic Key" erworben werden, während Raider-Kisten im Spiel verdient und kostenfrei geöffnet werden können. Was sich im Update sonst noch getan hat, könnt ihr dem unten folgenden Patch-Log entnehmen.
Unterdessen hat PUBG Corp. die Community informiert, dass man an einer Art Region-Lock-System für PUBG arbeitet. Dieses soll dazu dienen, die Netzwerk-Performance innerhalb des Online-Shooters zu verbessern. Im Rahmen dieses neuen Systems werden Spieler nur mit anderen Gamern aus der gleichen Region in einer Partie zusammengebracht.
Weapon Skin System
- Players can select skins for each weapon
- Weapon skin system UI
- Each weapon category is arranged in alphabetical order
- Weapons can be categorized as follows:
- Acquired: arranged in chronological order of acquisition
- Equipped: arranged in chronological order of last time equipped
- Tier: arranged according to skin tier (descending order)
- You can check details about the equipped skin using VIEW MORE button
- How to equip weapon skins
- You can use WEAPONS section in CUSTOMIZATION menu to equip the skin of your choice
- The ways to acquire weapon skins
- You can acquire weapon skins either through paid crate (“Triumph Crate”), which is a weekly random crate or “Raider crate”, which is a free non-random crate
New Crates
New free/paid weapon skin crates are added
- We will be providing 100,000 BP, 20x Weapon Cosmetic keys, 20x Early Bird keys, 10x Triumph Crates to all test accounts to test the stability of the system
- New paid crate “Triumph” is a weekly random crate, and the drop rate is 20%.
- Triumph Crate can be unlocked using Weapon Cosmetic Key, which can be purchased through Steam market
- There are 2 rare bonus sets that can also be an acquired alongside single skins
- The drop rate of each crate is as follows
- Survivor: 10%
- Wanderer: 10%
- Biker: 20%
- Desperado: 10%
- Militia: 20%
- Fever: 10%
-
Triumph: 20%
- Players can get the new free crate (“Raider”) separately with 100% drop rate
- "Raider" doesn't need a key to unlock
- The drop rate for the new free/paid crate are as follows:
- Drop rate of each items for the new paid crate “Triumph”
- Desert Digital - R45: 15%
- Rugged (Orange) - UMP9: 15%
- Rugged (Orange) - SCAR-L: 10%
- Rugged (Orange) - M416: 10%
- Rugged (Orange) - AKM: 10%
- Rugged (Orange) - Kar98k: 10%
- Gold Plate - Win94: 5%
- Trifecta - P92: 5%
- Desert Digital - Mini14: 4.5%
- Trifecta - Micro UZI: 4.5%
- Gold Plate - Sawed-Off: 4.5%
- Desert Digital - Kar98k: 2.5%
- Trifecta - SCAR-L: 1.3%
- Desert Digital - M416: 1.3%
- Gold Plate - SKS: 0.6%
- Glory - UMP9: 0.32%
- Gold Plate - S12K: 0.32%
- Glory - AKM: 0.16%
- Drop rate of each items for the new free crate “Raider”
- Rugged (Beige) - Crossbow: 20%
- Rugged (Beige) - M16A4: 20%
- Rugged (Beige) - S686: 20%
- Rugged (Beige) - SKS: 20%
- Rugged (Beige) - Kar98k: 6.5%
- Rugged (Beige) - S12K: 6.5%
- Silver Plate - R1895: 3%
- Jungle Digital - P18C: 1.4%
- Silver Plate - DP-28: 1.4%
- Silver Plate - S1897: 0.4%
- Jungle Digital - SKS: 0.28%
- Silver Plate - Vector: 0.28%
- Turquoise Delight - P1911: 0.08%
- Silver Plate - SCAR-L: 0.05%
- Jungle Digital - AWM: 0.05%
- Turquoise Delight - Tommy Gun: 0.028%
- Turquoise Delight - Kar98k: 0.0128%
- Turquoise Delight - M16A4: 0.0128%
- Gold Plate - S686: 0.0064%
- Drop rate of each items for the new paid crate “Triumph”
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the refresh button on the friends list would take you to the team tab when players are in a team
- Fixed an issue where when players leave the vehicle and the vehicle is positioned right next to the window of a building, players would go into the building through the window when getting out off the vehicle
- Fixed an issue where during server instability, when exiting a slow moving vehicle, the players would be treated as if they were hit by their own vehicle
Kommentarezum Artikel