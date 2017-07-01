Der aktuelle Erfolgstitel PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds erhält ein neues Balancing-Update, in dem die Häufigkeit von Loot überarbeitet wird.
Im neuen Patch wird demnach modifiziert, wie häufig ihr bestimmte Gegenstände als Loot im Spiel einheimsen könnt. Aufgrund eines Bugs bestehe bislang ein Fehler, dass einige Items häufiger oder seltener als beabsichtigt im Spielverlauf auftreten. Dies sei nun bei Arbeiten am Spiel festgestellt worden.
Das kommende Update wird demnach folgende Änderungen am Loot-Balancing vornehmen:
Care Package
- New weapon, the Groza, was added. This weapon may only be acquired in Care Packages.
- VSS will no longer be found in Care Packages. It will remain to be spawned in the map.
- At a low probability, you will be able to acquire AR Silencers and SR Silencers in Care Packages.
- At a low probability, you will be able to acquire 4x Scopes in Care Packages.
World Spawn
- New weapon, a 9mm pistol with full auto mode, the P18C, was added.
- Spawn rate of SCAR-L was decreased to better fit the weapon’s tier.
- Spawn rate of UMP was slightly decreased.
- Spawn rate of UZI was slightly increased.
- Level 1 Helmet was being spawned at a much higher rate than the Level 1 Vest, and the spawn rate was adjusted so that both items will be spawned at a similar rate.
